US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
May 20 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,415.1 24,415.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 75 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,115.0 16,115.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 40 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,300.1 8,300.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 2,750.00 7.38 8.33%, 2026 2,650.00 7.42 8.20%, 2025 2,350.00 7.41 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, PFC 2015 2,000.00 8.10 9.63%, PFC 2014 600.00 8.11 8.94%, PFC 2028 500.00 8.17 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 101.1410 101.1410 101.1410 101.1410 8.4393 9.70%, HDFC 2015* 1 500.00 102.0100 102.0100 102.0100 102.0100 8.3832 8.70%, HDFC 2015A* 2 450.00 100.5624 100.5624 100.5624 100.5624 8.3700 9.18%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 102.8943 102.8943 102.8943 102.8943 8.3900 8.58%, HDFC 2018B* 1 100.00 100.8345 100.8345 100.8345 100.8345 8.3600 9.80%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 100.2691 100.2691 100.2691 100.2691 8.6209 8.48%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 99.8764 99.8764 99.8764 99.8764 8.6077 9.39%, LICH 2015A* 1 500.00 101.5364 101.5364 101.5364 101.5364 8.3800 9.12%, LICH 2018* 1 100.00 102.7925 102.7925 102.7925 102.7925 8.2880 SUNF 2014B (RESET) 1 350.00 100.8065 100.8065 100.8065 100.8065 8.2818 Total 11 2800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2014B* 1 250.00 101.7321 101.7321 101.7321 101.7321 8.2787 0.00%, HDFC 2014C* 1 100.00 101.5054 101.5054 101.5054 101.5054 8.1827 Total 2 350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 2 2000.00 102.8200 102.6550 102.8200 102.7375 7.2847 8.12%, 2020 3 1000.00 104.8500 104.8200 104.8200 104.8350 7.2755 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 7.4683 8.15%, 2022A 5 2750.00 105.1050 104.8800 105.1050 105.0023 7.3817 7.16%, 2023 5 1300.00 99.9300 99.8700 99.8700 99.8935 7.1751 8.20%, 2025 6 2350.00 106.5600 106.0700 106.5600 106.2968 7.4106 8.33%, 2026 7 2650.00 107.9550 107.4500 107.9550 107.5821 7.4151 8.97%, 2030 4 2050.00 114.8500 114.1000 114.8500 114.3498 7.4866 7.95%, 2032 1 15.00 104.2177 104.2177 104.2177 104.2177 7.5299 8.30%, 2042 2 150.00 109.6700 109.6700 109.6700 109.6700 7.4844 Total 36 14315.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 2 200.00 105.2188 105.0815 105.2188 105.1845 8.0050 8.50%, EXIM 2023A* 1 100.00 103.2185 103.2185 103.2185 103.2185 8.0100 8.95%, NBRD 2016A* 1 250.00 102.2237 102.2237 102.2237 102.2237 8.0000 Total 4 550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NPC 2023* 1 400.00 104.9086 104.9086 104.9086 104.9086 7.8062 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 600.00 102.0713 102.0713 102.0713 102.0713 8.1100 8.70%, PFC 2015* 6 2000.00 101.0550 101.0193 101.0527 101.0497 8.1020 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 500.00 102.3456 102.3141 102.3456 102.3299 8.1100 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 500.00 102.0737 102.0737 102.0737 102.0737 8.1000 8.94%, PFC 2028* 3 500.00 106.3898 106.3898 106.3898 106.3898 8.1700 8.85%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 104.0134 104.0134 104.0134 104.0134 8.0050 8.85%, PGC 2022 2 50.00 105.1460 105.1460 105.1460 105.1460 8.0325 Total 18 4600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.76%, MAH 2022 1 250.00 106.3781 106.3781 106.3781 106.3781 7.7400 8.10%, RAJ 2019 1 50.00 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 7.6988 Total 2 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 08, 2013 1 500.00 98.4467 98.4467 98.4467 98.4467 7.2899 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 18, 2013 1 1000.00 97.0874 97.0874 97.0874 97.0874 7.2999 Total 1 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.