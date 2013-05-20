May 20 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,415.1 24,415.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 75 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,115.0 16,115.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 40 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,300.1 8,300.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 2,750.00 7.38 8.33%, 2026 2,650.00 7.42 8.20%, 2025 2,350.00 7.41 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, PFC 2015 2,000.00 8.10 9.63%, PFC 2014 600.00 8.11 8.94%, PFC 2028 500.00 8.17 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 101.1410 101.1410 101.1410 101.1410 8.4393 9.70%, HDFC 2015* 1 500.00 102.0100 102.0100 102.0100 102.0100 8.3832 8.70%, HDFC 2015A* 2 450.00 100.5624 100.5624 100.5624 100.5624 8.3700 9.18%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 102.8943 102.8943 102.8943 102.8943 8.3900 8.58%, HDFC 2018B* 1 100.00 100.8345 100.8345 100.8345 100.8345 8.3600 9.80%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 100.2691 100.2691 100.2691 100.2691 8.6209 8.48%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 99.8764 99.8764 99.8764 99.8764 8.6077 9.39%, LICH 2015A* 1 500.00 101.5364 101.5364 101.5364 101.5364 8.3800 9.12%, LICH 2018* 1 100.00 102.7925 102.7925 102.7925 102.7925 8.2880 SUNF 2014B (RESET) 1 350.00 100.8065 100.8065 100.8065 100.8065 8.2818 Total 11 2800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2014B* 1 250.00 101.7321 101.7321 101.7321 101.7321 8.2787 0.00%, HDFC 2014C* 1 100.00 101.5054 101.5054 101.5054 101.5054 8.1827 Total 2 350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 2 2000.00 102.8200 102.6550 102.8200 102.7375 7.2847 8.12%, 2020 3 1000.00 104.8500 104.8200 104.8200 104.8350 7.2755 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 7.4683 8.15%, 2022A 5 2750.00 105.1050 104.8800 105.1050 105.0023 7.3817 7.16%, 2023 5 1300.00 99.9300 99.8700 99.8700 99.8935 7.1751 8.20%, 2025 6 2350.00 106.5600 106.0700 106.5600 106.2968 7.4106 8.33%, 2026 7 2650.00 107.9550 107.4500 107.9550 107.5821 7.4151 8.97%, 2030 4 2050.00 114.8500 114.1000 114.8500 114.3498 7.4866 7.95%, 2032 1 15.00 104.2177 104.2177 104.2177 104.2177 7.5299 8.30%, 2042 2 150.00 109.6700 109.6700 109.6700 109.6700 7.4844 Total 36 14315.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 2 200.00 105.2188 105.0815 105.2188 105.1845 8.0050 8.50%, EXIM 2023A* 1 100.00 103.2185 103.2185 103.2185 103.2185 8.0100 8.95%, NBRD 2016A* 1 250.00 102.2237 102.2237 102.2237 102.2237 8.0000 Total 4 550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NPC 2023* 1 400.00 104.9086 104.9086 104.9086 104.9086 7.8062 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 600.00 102.0713 102.0713 102.0713 102.0713 8.1100 8.70%, PFC 2015* 6 2000.00 101.0550 101.0193 101.0527 101.0497 8.1020 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 500.00 102.3456 102.3141 102.3456 102.3299 8.1100 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 500.00 102.0737 102.0737 102.0737 102.0737 8.1000 8.94%, PFC 2028* 3 500.00 106.3898 106.3898 106.3898 106.3898 8.1700 8.85%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 104.0134 104.0134 104.0134 104.0134 8.0050 8.85%, PGC 2022 2 50.00 105.1460 105.1460 105.1460 105.1460 8.0325 Total 18 4600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.76%, MAH 2022 1 250.00 106.3781 106.3781 106.3781 106.3781 7.7400 8.10%, RAJ 2019 1 50.00 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 7.6988 Total 2 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 08, 2013 1 500.00 98.4467 98.4467 98.4467 98.4467 7.2899 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 18, 2013 1 1000.00 97.0874 97.0874 97.0874 97.0874 7.2999 Total 1 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 