May 28 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,765.5 55,000.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 79 142 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,816.5 40,301.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 81 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,949.0 14,699.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 61 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 6,150.00 7.31 8.15%, 2022A 3,450.00 7.33 7.17%, 2015 3,000.00 7.22 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.27%, EXIM 2018 1,000.00 7.96 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.46%, PFC 2015 750.00 8.22 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.60%, LICH 2015C 700.00 8.46 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.30%, CHOI 2013A 1 150.00 100.2013 100.2013 100.2013 100.2013 9.2815 8.60%, LICH 2015C* 1 700.00 100.3499 100.3499 100.3499 100.3499 8.4600 9.00%, LICH 2023* 4 100.00 104.2818 104.2480 104.2818 104.2649 8.3375 Total 6 950.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2013Q (RESET) 3 13.00 118.4100 118.4100 118.4100 118.4100 11.0091 CITI 2014K (RESET) 1 10.00 124.9800 124.9800 124.9800 124.9800 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2014B* 1 76.00 102.0868 102.0868 102.0868 102.0868 8.1826 0.00%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 112.9610 112.9610 112.9610 112.9610 8.3845 Total 6 349.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 3000.00 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 7.2209 8.07%, 2017A 1 1000.00 102.9800 102.9800 102.9800 102.9800 7.2133 7.83%, 2018 1 500.00 102.3900 102.3900 102.3900 102.3900 7.2353 8.12%, 2020 6 2250.00 105.4200 105.1500 105.1500 105.2967 7.1959 8.15%, 2022A 5 3450.00 105.3650 105.2700 105.2700 105.3383 7.3309 7.16%, 2023 4 2000.00 100.3500 100.3400 100.3500 100.3450 7.1107 8.20%, 2025 8 2300.00 107.2200 107.0800 107.0800 107.1408 7.3088 6.90%, 2026 1 66.50 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 7.4784 8.33%, 2026 9 6150.00 108.5825 108.3900 108.3900 108.4610 7.3141 8.83%, 2041 2 200.00 116.5000 116.4000 116.4000 116.4750 7.4310 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 110.4000 110.4000 110.4000 110.4000 7.4276 Total 39 21166.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.27%, EXIM 2018* 1 1000.00 101.1921 101.1921 101.1921 101.1921 7.9600 9.20%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 101.3605 101.3605 101.3605 101.3605 8.2900 8.20%, NHB 2013* 1 250.00 99.8485 99.8485 99.8485 99.8485 8.5602 8.25%, NHB 2016* 1 500.00 99.9672 99.9672 99.9672 99.9672 8.2560 Total 4 1800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, FCI 2028* 1 250.00 107.1473 107.1473 107.1473 107.1473 7.9500 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 2 300.00 105.9644 105.9627 105.9627 105.9630 7.9200 11.10%, PFC 2013* 1 150.00 100.5862 100.5862 100.5862 100.5862 8.7023 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 750.00 102.1038 102.1038 102.1038 102.1038 8.2200 8.35%, PFC 2016* 2 150.00 100.5545 100.5545 100.5545 100.5545 8.1200 8.30%, PFC 2018A* 1 250.00 100.1345 100.1345 100.1345 100.1345 8.1126 8.70%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 102.8696 102.8696 102.8696 102.8696 8.1350 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 150.00 108.3764 108.3764 108.3764 108.3764 8.1446 8.94%, PFC 2028* 3 400.00 106.7329 106.6887 106.7329 106.7163 8.1319 9.35%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 107.3709 107.3709 107.3709 107.3709 8.0748 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 50.00 105.4780 105.4780 105.4780 105.4780 7.9600 8.70%, RECL 2018* 2 250.00 102.4984 102.4984 102.4984 102.4984 8.0150 Total 18 2850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.64%, AP 2023 1 250.00 106.9900 106.9900 106.9900 106.9900 7.6100 8.63%, KER 2023 1 150.00 106.8509 106.8509 106.8509 106.8509 7.6200 9.01%, WB 2022 2 500.00 108.6958 108.6958 108.6958 108.6958 7.7000 9.03%, WB 2022 1 250.00 108.8732 108.8732 108.8732 108.8732 7.7000 Total 5 1150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 06, 2014 1 500.00 94.7481 94.7481 94.7481 94.7481 7.2000 Total 1 500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 