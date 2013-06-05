Jun 5 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 47,358.0 111,305.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 99 258 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,400.0 70,963.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 56 140 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,958.0 40,342.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 118 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 6,950.00 7.40 8.07%, 2017A 6,500.00 7.30 8.33%, 2026 4,800.00 7.36 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, PFC 2018 2,250.00 8.39 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, RBXY 2015 2,000.00 8.63 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 1,550.00 8.13 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.97%, HDFC 2013* 1 50.00 100.0816 100.0816 100.0816 100.0816 8.8602 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 300.00 100.8866 100.8866 100.8866 100.8866 8.6500 9.20%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.8747 100.8747 100.8747 100.8747 8.6100 8.38%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.8095 99.8095 99.8095 99.8095 8.4200 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 4 396.00 106.7189 106.3979 106.7189 106.5275 8.4798 2.00%, INHOT2017* 1 750.00 111.3969 111.3969 111.3969 111.3969 9.0494 8.64%, LICH 2016A* 1 500.00 100.1755 100.1755 100.1755 100.1755 8.5500 9.20%, RBXY 2015* 1 2000.00 101.1246 101.1246 101.1246 101.1246 8.6300 9.05%, TML 2015* 1 1000.00 100.0707 100.0707 100.0707 100.0707 9.0300 9.22%, TML 2015* 1 1000.00 100.3906 100.3906 100.3906 100.3906 9.0298 Total 13 6496.00 Central Government Index Bond ----------------------------- 1.44%, 20 2023 2 1500.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 1.4185 Total 2 1500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 14 6500.00 102.7150 102.6550 102.7150 102.6754 7.2966 7.83%, 2018 1 500.00 102.0600 102.0600 102.0600 102.0600 7.3139 6.90%, 2019 2 100.00 97.5900 97.5900 97.5900 97.5900 7.3957 8.12%, 2020 2 1500.00 104.7200 104.7200 104.7200 104.7200 7.2925 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 104.1600 104.1600 104.1600 104.1600 7.4429 8.15%, 2022A 10 6950.00 104.9700 104.6550 104.8300 104.8748 7.3990 7.16%, 2023 3 400.00 99.6900 99.6500 99.6900 99.6788 7.2051 9.15%, 2024 3 550.00 112.9200 112.9000 112.9200 112.9182 7.4510 8.20%, 2025 3 1300.00 106.8400 106.6700 106.6700 106.7842 7.3504 8.33%, 2026 7 4800.00 108.1200 107.9650 107.9650 108.0895 7.3557 8.28%, 2032 1 150.00 108.1900 108.1900 108.1900 108.1900 7.4589 Total 47 22800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2022* 2 100.00 104.9711 104.9711 104.9711 104.9711 8.0750 9.20%, IDFC 2015* 1 100.00 101.3217 101.3217 101.3217 101.3217 8.3000 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 101.3808 101.3808 101.3808 101.3808 8.2302 9.65%, NBRD 2014B* 1 150.00 100.0263 100.0263 100.0263 100.0263 9.6015 9.41%, NBRD 2015* 1 500.00 100.9403 100.9403 100.9403 100.9403 8.8804 8.80%, NBRD 2016* 1 1000.00 100.1533 100.1533 100.1533 100.1533 8.7116 Total 7 2100.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NBRD 2019* 1 162.00 63.2925 63.2925 63.2925 63.2925 8.3746 Total 1 162.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 2 250.00 100.6178 100.6178 100.6178 100.6178 8.2850 8.35%, PFC 2016* 9 1550.00 100.5188 100.4934 100.4934 100.5106 8.1332 8.75%, PFC 2018* 2 2250.00 100.6068 100.5951 100.5951 100.5964 8.3873 8.90%, PFC 2028* 1 100.00 105.9375 105.9375 105.9375 105.9375 8.1800 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 250.00 106.4577 106.4577 106.4577 106.4577 8.1600 9.38%, RECL 2016* 5 1300.00 103.5253 103.4685 103.4969 103.4903 8.0853 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 107.7900 107.7900 107.7900 107.7900 8.1245 8.06%, RECL 2023* 1 250.00 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 8.0471 Total 22 6200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.93%, KER 2022 1 1000.00 108.3250 108.3250 108.3250 108.3250 7.6750 9.19%, TN 2021 1 300.00 108.9716 108.9716 108.9716 108.9716 7.7200 8.85%, TN 2022 1 300.00 107.5573 107.5573 107.5573 107.5573 7.7000 Total 3 1600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 12, 2013 1 1000.00 96.3481 96.3481 96.3481 96.3481 7.3199 Oct 18, 2013 1 2500.00 97.3725 97.3725 97.3725 97.3725 7.3501 Dec 26, 2013 1 2500.00 96.0881 96.0881 96.0881 96.0881 7.3201 May 29, 2014 1 500.00 93.3571 93.3571 93.3571 93.3571 7.2750 Total 4 6500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com