BRIEF-India cenbank to allow standalone primary dealers to participate in 14-day term repo auction on Mar 31
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017
Jun 5 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 47,358.0 111,305.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 99 258 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,400.0 70,963.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 56 140 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,958.0 40,342.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 118 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 6,950.00 7.40 8.07%, 2017A 6,500.00 7.30 8.33%, 2026 4,800.00 7.36 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, PFC 2018 2,250.00 8.39 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, RBXY 2015 2,000.00 8.63 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 1,550.00 8.13 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.97%, HDFC 2013* 1 50.00 100.0816 100.0816 100.0816 100.0816 8.8602 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 300.00 100.8866 100.8866 100.8866 100.8866 8.6500 9.20%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.8747 100.8747 100.8747 100.8747 8.6100 8.38%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.8095 99.8095 99.8095 99.8095 8.4200 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 4 396.00 106.7189 106.3979 106.7189 106.5275 8.4798 2.00%, INHOT2017* 1 750.00 111.3969 111.3969 111.3969 111.3969 9.0494 8.64%, LICH 2016A* 1 500.00 100.1755 100.1755 100.1755 100.1755 8.5500 9.20%, RBXY 2015* 1 2000.00 101.1246 101.1246 101.1246 101.1246 8.6300 9.05%, TML 2015* 1 1000.00 100.0707 100.0707 100.0707 100.0707 9.0300 9.22%, TML 2015* 1 1000.00 100.3906 100.3906 100.3906 100.3906 9.0298 Total 13 6496.00 Central Government Index Bond ----------------------------- 1.44%, 20 2023 2 1500.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 1.4185 Total 2 1500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 14 6500.00 102.7150 102.6550 102.7150 102.6754 7.2966 7.83%, 2018 1 500.00 102.0600 102.0600 102.0600 102.0600 7.3139 6.90%, 2019 2 100.00 97.5900 97.5900 97.5900 97.5900 7.3957 8.12%, 2020 2 1500.00 104.7200 104.7200 104.7200 104.7200 7.2925 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 104.1600 104.1600 104.1600 104.1600 7.4429 8.15%, 2022A 10 6950.00 104.9700 104.6550 104.8300 104.8748 7.3990 7.16%, 2023 3 400.00 99.6900 99.6500 99.6900 99.6788 7.2051 9.15%, 2024 3 550.00 112.9200 112.9000 112.9200 112.9182 7.4510 8.20%, 2025 3 1300.00 106.8400 106.6700 106.6700 106.7842 7.3504 8.33%, 2026 7 4800.00 108.1200 107.9650 107.9650 108.0895 7.3557 8.28%, 2032 1 150.00 108.1900 108.1900 108.1900 108.1900 7.4589 Total 47 22800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2022* 2 100.00 104.9711 104.9711 104.9711 104.9711 8.0750 9.20%, IDFC 2015* 1 100.00 101.3217 101.3217 101.3217 101.3217 8.3000 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 101.3808 101.3808 101.3808 101.3808 8.2302 9.65%, NBRD 2014B* 1 150.00 100.0263 100.0263 100.0263 100.0263 9.6015 9.41%, NBRD 2015* 1 500.00 100.9403 100.9403 100.9403 100.9403 8.8804 8.80%, NBRD 2016* 1 1000.00 100.1533 100.1533 100.1533 100.1533 8.7116 Total 7 2100.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NBRD 2019* 1 162.00 63.2925 63.2925 63.2925 63.2925 8.3746 Total 1 162.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 2 250.00 100.6178 100.6178 100.6178 100.6178 8.2850 8.35%, PFC 2016* 9 1550.00 100.5188 100.4934 100.4934 100.5106 8.1332 8.75%, PFC 2018* 2 2250.00 100.6068 100.5951 100.5951 100.5964 8.3873 8.90%, PFC 2028* 1 100.00 105.9375 105.9375 105.9375 105.9375 8.1800 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 250.00 106.4577 106.4577 106.4577 106.4577 8.1600 9.38%, RECL 2016* 5 1300.00 103.5253 103.4685 103.4969 103.4903 8.0853 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 107.7900 107.7900 107.7900 107.7900 8.1245 8.06%, RECL 2023* 1 250.00 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 8.0471 Total 22 6200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.93%, KER 2022 1 1000.00 108.3250 108.3250 108.3250 108.3250 7.6750 9.19%, TN 2021 1 300.00 108.9716 108.9716 108.9716 108.9716 7.7200 8.85%, TN 2022 1 300.00 107.5573 107.5573 107.5573 107.5573 7.7000 Total 3 1600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 12, 2013 1 1000.00 96.3481 96.3481 96.3481 96.3481 7.3199 Oct 18, 2013 1 2500.00 97.3725 97.3725 97.3725 97.3725 7.3501 Dec 26, 2013 1 2500.00 96.0881 96.0881 96.0881 96.0881 7.3201 May 29, 2014 1 500.00 93.3571 93.3571 93.3571 93.3571 7.2750 Total 4 6500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. * Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.