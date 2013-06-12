Jun 12 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 41,410.0 131,854.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 87 240 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,510.0 106,954.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 129 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,900.0 24,900.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 111 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.20%, 2025 8,750.00 7.52 7.83%, 2018 5,760.00 7.50 8.15%, 2022A 4,850.00 7.59 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2014C 1,200.00 8.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.84%, SIDB 2016 1,000.00 8.76 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, PGC 2023A 750.00 8.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 99.7988 99.7988 99.7988 99.7988 8.8000 9.50%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 101.7803 101.7803 101.7803 101.7803 8.8500 9.18%, HDFC 2018* 2 100.00 101.6768 101.6392 101.6392 101.6580 8.7050 8.40%, LICH 2013* 1 100.00 99.8762 99.8762 99.8762 99.8762 8.8117 9.97%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 100.0903 100.0903 100.0903 100.0903 8.8069 9.62%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 101.2282 101.2282 101.2282 101.2282 8.8568 9.75%, LICH 2015A* 1 150.00 101.6528 101.6528 101.6528 101.6528 8.8000 9.07%, MRF 2014* 1 150.00 100.0600 100.0600 100.0600 100.0600 8.7998 Total 9 1100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2014C* 2 1200.00 101.7400 101.6607 101.6607 101.6739 8.5026 Total 2 1200.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 6 2000.00 101.9200 101.7650 101.9000 101.8463 7.5311 10.45%, 2018 1 50.00 111.5200 111.5200 111.5200 111.5200 7.5779 7.83%, 2018 5 5760.00 101.3200 101.2800 101.2800 101.2983 7.5004 7.28%, 2019 1 250.00 99.7000 99.7000 99.7000 99.7000 7.3422 8.12%, 2020 5 1250.00 103.9100 103.3900 103.4300 103.5120 7.4986 8.15%, 2022A 3 4850.00 103.7950 103.6100 103.7950 103.6231 7.5868 8.20%, 2023 2 550.00 103.8900 103.8900 103.8900 103.8900 7.6496 8.20%, 2025 8 8750.00 105.8150 105.3500 105.3700 105.3739 7.5197 8.33%, 2026 11 3700.00 107.1000 106.5600 106.5800 106.8033 7.5032 8.97%, 2030 2 500.00 113.0000 112.5000 112.5000 112.7500 7.6362 8.83%, 2041 2 100.00 114.0000 113.3000 114.0000 113.6500 7.6468 Total 46 27760.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.94%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 104.6556 104.6556 104.6556 104.6556 8.2000 9.15%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 105.8261 105.8261 105.8261 105.8261 8.2100 9.50%, IDFC 2015* 1 400.00 101.7916 101.7916 101.7916 101.7916 8.5000 9.88%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.0974 100.0974 100.0974 100.0974 9.8211 7.98%, IDFC 2023* 1 500.00 98.0400 98.0400 98.0400 98.0400 8.2695 9.23%, NBRD 2015* 1 150.00 101.6050 101.6050 101.6050 101.6050 8.3500 9.10%, NBRD 2016* 2 700.00 100.6027 100.5535 100.5535 100.5886 8.7895 8.84%, SIDB 2016* 1 1000.00 100.1192 100.1192 100.1192 100.1192 8.7615 Total 9 3200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, CPCL 2018* 1 50.00 100.9665 100.9665 100.9665 100.9665 8.5652 8.56%, NPC 2023A* 1 250.00 103.8100 103.8100 103.8100 103.8100 7.9812 8.90%, PFC 2023* 3 400.00 103.4779 103.4779 103.4779 103.4779 8.3500 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 50.00 104.7075 104.7075 104.7075 104.7075 8.3600 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 2 750.00 103.4896 103.4896 103.4896 103.4896 8.2500 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 100.4569 100.4569 100.4569 100.4569 8.4000 8.82%, RECL 2023* 9 650.00 103.8610 103.3215 103.7248 103.5182 8.2708 Total 18 2400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 29, 2013 1 4750.00 98.4568 98.4568 98.4568 98.4568 7.4298 Total 1 4750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 17, 2014 1 600.00 94.1451 94.1451 94.1451 94.1451 7.3699 Mar 20, 2014 1 400.00 94.6557 94.6557 94.6557 94.6557 7.3600 Total 2 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 