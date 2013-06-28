BRIEF-Gateway Distriparks' 5th rail linked container terminal been notified for handling container traffic
* Says 5th rail linked container terminal of co's unit in Ahmedabad notified by Western Railway for handling container traffic
Jun 28 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,021.5 207,014.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 118 544 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,941.5 143,059.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 280 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,080.0 63,955.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 264 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 2,890.00 7.68 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 26, 2013 4,950.00 7.49 Dec 12, 2013 3,000.00 7.49 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.82%, RECL 2023 1,900.00 8.56 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2018 1,250.00 8.62 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, RECL 2017 1,250.00 8.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022* 1 300.00 102.3983 102.3983 102.3983 102.3983 8.5300 Total 1 300.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.7351 100.7351 100.7351 100.7351 8.8900 8.25%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.0550 99.0550 99.0550 99.0550 8.8000 9.60%, HDFC 2017A* 1 100.00 101.9305 101.9305 101.9305 101.9305 8.9979 9.05%, HDFC 2018* 1 100.00 100.4347 100.4347 100.4347 100.4347 8.9000 9.25%, HDFC 2018A* 1 250.00 101.1920 101.1920 101.1920 101.1920 8.9000 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 102.8568 102.8568 102.8568 102.8568 9.0650 8.48%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 99.9292 99.9292 99.9292 99.9292 8.5130 8.33%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 99.7296 99.7296 99.7296 99.7296 8.4000 8.34%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.3286 8.80%, SUNF 2016 1 30.00 99.5075 99.5075 99.5075 99.5075 8.9800 Total 10 1430.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 50.00 99.3300 99.3300 99.3300 99.3300 7.5426 7.49%, 2017 1 50.00 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 7.7323 7.83%, 2018 2 750.00 100.8300 100.5100 100.8300 100.7233 7.6418 8.12%, 2020 2 200.00 102.4100 102.4100 102.4100 102.4100 7.6871 8.15%, 2022A 5 1500.00 103.5400 103.1800 103.5400 103.3117 7.6310 7.16%, 2023 1 100.00 97.9400 97.9400 97.9400 97.9400 7.4566 8.20%, 2025 4 650.00 104.4200 104.0500 104.4200 104.2165 7.6603 8.33%, 2026 10 2890.00 105.6750 104.2500 105.6750 105.2933 7.6793 8.97%, 2030 3 1300.00 111.0300 110.4500 111.0300 110.6185 7.8410 8.32%, 2032 1 500.00 105.1000 105.1000 105.1000 105.1000 7.8007 8.33%, 2036 1 1.50 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 7.8326 8.83%, 2041 6 400.00 111.2000 110.8000 111.2000 110.9625 7.8595 Total 37 8391.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.87%, EXIM 2016* 2 500.00 98.4950 98.4950 98.4950 98.4950 8.4600 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 3 650.00 101.6240 101.5206 101.6240 101.6081 8.5746 8.76%, EXIM 2018* 4 1250.00 100.5443 100.2891 100.2891 100.3914 8.6220 8.77%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 100.4211 100.4211 100.4211 100.4211 8.6300 8.87%, EXIM 2022* 1 350.00 101.9518 101.9518 101.9518 101.9518 8.5400 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 250.00 102.0140 102.0140 102.0140 102.0140 8.5400 8.93%, EXIM 2022* 1 150.00 102.2099 102.2099 102.2099 102.2099 8.5600 8.85%, IDFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.3482 100.3482 100.3482 100.3482 8.6500 9.14%, IDFC 2016A* 3 650.00 100.8707 100.5837 100.8707 100.7603 8.7700 8.35%, IDFC 2018* 1 250.00 98.4083 98.4083 98.4083 98.4083 8.7500 9.37%, NHB 2015* 2 550.00 101.0527 101.0527 101.0527 101.0527 8.5500 9.40%, NHB 2015* 2 500.00 101.1159 101.0738 101.1159 101.0949 8.5350 Total 22 5400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.55%, IRFC 2019* 2 200.00 100.8220 100.8220 100.8220 100.8220 8.3538 8.80%, NTPC 2023A* 2 300.00 102.4954 102.3634 102.4954 102.3854 8.4167 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 103.7733 103.7733 103.7733 103.7733 8.6800 8.94%, PFC 2028* 3 750.00 102.8234 102.3229 102.3229 102.5730 8.6100 8.84%, PGC 2016A* 1 50.00 100.7096 100.7096 100.7096 100.7096 8.5500 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 3 150.00 101.7575 101.7545 101.7545 101.7555 8.5100 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 100.2456 100.2456 100.2456 100.2456 8.5668 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 102.1980 102.1980 102.1980 102.1980 8.5925 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 102.1236 102.1236 102.1236 102.1236 8.6000 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 1250.00 101.9360 101.9360 101.9360 101.9360 8.6000 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 102.4360 102.4360 102.4360 102.4360 8.6500 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 250.00 102.8955 102.8955 102.8955 102.8955 8.5400 8.06%, RECL 2023* 3 400.00 96.6882 95.4885 96.6882 96.2383 8.6313 8.82%, RECL 2023* 17 1900.00 101.9738 101.3853 101.5156 101.6076 8.5561 Total 38 5950.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 26, 2013 2 750.00 98.2681 98.2636 98.2681 98.2651 7.4932 Total 2 750.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 1 1000.00 97.7111 97.7111 97.7111 97.7111 7.5002 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 09, 2014 1 600.00 96.2042 96.2042 96.2042 96.2042 7.5400 Dec 12, 2013 2 3000.00 96.7634 96.7634 96.7634 96.7634 7.4900 Sep 20, 2013 1 250.00 98.3827 98.3827 98.3827 98.3827 7.5002 Dec 26, 2013 3 4950.00 96.4952 96.4952 96.4952 96.4952 7.4899 Total 7 8800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. * Says commissioning of PTA project step subsidiary by JBF Petrochemicals Limited at Mangalore, SEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
