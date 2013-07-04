Jul 4 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,050.0 163,028.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 90 364 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,200.0 109,718.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 182 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,850.0 53,310.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 182 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 7,000.00 7.72 8.24%, 2018 2,600.00 7.78 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 19, 2013 2,600.00 7.49 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2017B 1,400.00 8.81 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.69%, DVC 2028 1,000.00 8.24 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2016 900.00 8.58 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 300.00 100.7532 100.7532 100.7532 100.7532 8.7500 8.48%, HDFC 2016* 1 750.00 98.9641 98.9641 98.9641 98.9641 8.8800 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 1 150.00 100.5838 100.5838 100.5838 100.5838 9.1000 9.20%, HDFC 2017A* 1 100.00 100.2434 100.2434 100.2434 100.2434 9.1000 8.50%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 97.9226 97.9226 97.9226 97.9226 9.0300 9.25%, HDFC 2018* 2 500.00 100.7338 100.6968 100.7338 100.7153 9.0250 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 103.2717 103.2717 103.2717 103.2717 8.9800 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 103.3711 103.3711 103.3711 103.3711 8.9800 12.00%, IIF 2019A* 1 150.00 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 12.4159 8.75%, LICH 2013* 1 150.00 99.9570 99.9570 99.9570 99.9570 8.6300 8.48%, LICH 2013A* 1 200.00 99.9908 99.9908 99.9908 99.9908 8.2488 9.75%, LICH 2017A* 2 500.00 102.0129 102.0129 102.0129 102.0129 9.1000 11.45%, RIL 2013* 1 50.00 101.0169 101.0169 101.0169 101.0169 8.4057 9.40%, TMF 2016A* 2 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3792 Total 17 3350.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 650.00 125.8515 125.8515 125.8515 125.8515 8.0077 0.00%, HDFC 2017B* 1 1400.00 115.9014 115.9014 115.9014 115.9014 8.8061 Total 2 2050.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 300.00 100.6450 100.6450 100.6450 100.6450 7.7992 8.07%, 2017A 5 7000.00 101.3900 101.1200 101.3800 101.1843 7.7196 7.83%, 2018 2 250.00 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 7.7056 8.24%, 2018 7 2600.00 101.8039 101.7939 101.7939 101.7949 7.7798 8.15%, 2022A 1 250.00 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 7.6553 8.20%, 2025 5 1650.00 104.4200 103.3400 104.4200 104.0227 7.6843 8.33%, 2026 2 900.00 105.5950 105.1900 105.5950 105.4150 7.6648 8.97%, 2030 1 250.00 110.5236 110.5236 110.5236 110.5236 7.8500 8.28%, 2032 3 150.00 103.8600 103.5600 103.8500 103.7567 7.8902 8.30%, 2040 2 200.00 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 7.9821 8.83%, 2041 1 250.00 110.5849 110.5849 110.5849 110.5849 7.8900 Total 30 13800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.50%, EXIM 2015A* 1 100.00 99.8162 99.8162 99.8162 99.8162 8.5490 8.25%, EXIM 2018* 4 850.00 98.6718 98.6717 98.6717 98.6717 8.5800 9.35%, IDFC 2015* 1 200.00 101.1648 101.1648 101.1648 101.1648 8.7000 9.49%, NBRD 2015* 1 300.00 100.0859 100.0859 100.0859 100.0859 9.4554 8.12%, NHB 2016* 1 50.00 99.0094 99.0094 99.0094 99.0094 8.5000 Total 8 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.69%, DVC 2028* 1 1000.00 103.6009 103.6009 103.6009 103.6009 8.2385 9.35%, IOC 2017* 1 500.00 101.3086 101.3086 101.3086 101.3086 8.9361 8.84%, NTPC 2022* 1 50.00 102.0187 102.0187 102.0187 102.0187 8.5000 11.40%, PFC 2013* 1 250.00 101.0425 101.0425 101.0425 101.0425 8.3704 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 500.00 99.3530 99.3530 99.3530 99.3530 8.5900 8.64%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 100.1626 100.1626 100.1626 100.1626 8.5468 8.90%, PGC 2015* 2 150.00 100.4331 100.4331 100.4331 100.4331 8.5500 9.64%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 102.5734 102.5734 102.5734 102.5734 8.5800 10.90%, RECL 2013A 1 250.00 100.3881 100.3881 100.3881 100.3881 8.8313 9.38%, RECL 2016* 2 900.00 102.0609 102.0609 102.0609 102.0609 8.5828 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 400.00 101.9328 101.9328 101.9328 101.9328 8.6000 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 100.00 102.1441 102.1441 102.1441 102.1441 8.6575 8.82%, RECL 2023* 7 700.00 101.4479 101.1877 101.4479 101.3271 8.5986 Total 21 4950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.45%, AP 2017 1 100.00 101.4278 101.4278 101.4278 101.4278 8.0200 8.72%, AP 2023 1 150.00 104.8811 104.8811 104.8811 104.8811 7.9800 8.77%, KRN 2016 1 100.00 102.1655 102.1655 102.1655 102.1655 8.0200 8.60%, MP 2023 2 500.00 103.9465 103.6766 103.9465 103.8116 8.0200 8.63%, MP 2023 1 300.00 104.1750 104.1750 104.1750 104.1750 8.0003 Total 6 1150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 11, 2013 1 1700.00 98.0312 98.0312 98.0312 98.0312 7.4800 Dec 19, 2013 3 2600.00 96.6866 96.6866 96.6866 96.6866 7.4900 Sep 26, 2013 1 1000.00 98.3451 98.3451 98.3451 98.3451 7.4000 Total 5 5300.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 18, 2013 1 1950.00 97.8935 97.8935 97.8935 97.8935 7.4802 Total 1 1950.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 