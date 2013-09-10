Sep 10 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,129.3 34,129.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 72 72 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,979.3 23,979.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 39 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,150.0 10,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 33 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 9,300.00 9.65 7.16%, 2023 3,750.00 8.45 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 20, 2014 2,000.00 9.85 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- TMF 2014 (RESET) 2,500.00 10.96 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, RECL 2016A 2,500.00 9.45 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.25%, TMF 2014 700.00 11.39 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.37%, LICH 2014A* 1 250.00 98.3424 98.3424 98.3424 98.3424 10.9000 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 97.6792 97.6792 97.6792 97.6792 10.3000 8.90%, LTFN 2015* 1 100.00 96.8418 96.8418 96.8418 96.8418 11.0000 10.25%, TMF 2014* 2 700.00 98.9601 98.9589 98.9601 98.9593 11.3908 TMF 2014 (RESET)* 2 2500.00 98.5022 98.5022 98.5022 98.5022 10.9624 Total 7 3600.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2014A* 1 50.00 104.2330 104.2330 104.2330 104.2330 11.2152 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 5 9300.00 97.6880 97.6875 97.6880 97.6878 9.6502 5.59%, 2016 1 250.00 92.1100 92.1100 92.1100 92.1100 8.9021 7.02%, 2016 1 1900.00 95.3527 95.3527 95.3527 95.3527 8.8500 7.46%, 2017 1 50.00 95.5270 95.5270 95.5270 95.5270 8.8200 7.99%, 2017 1 430.00 98.1852 98.1852 98.1852 98.1852 8.5500 8.07%, 2017A 1 450.00 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 97.3000 8.9146 8.24%, 2018 1 200.00 97.8242 97.8242 97.8242 97.8242 8.8200 7.16%, 2023 13 3750.00 91.8300 91.0500 91.0500 91.5507 8.4518 9.15%, 2024 2 99.30 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 101.1000 8.9887 8.20%, 2025 1 150.00 94.3000 94.3000 94.3000 94.3000 8.9836 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 8.7808 Total 28 16629.30 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, EXIM 2013* 1 100.00 99.4519 99.4519 99.4519 99.4519 11.3543 7.87%, EXIM 2016* 1 50.00 95.4250 95.4250 95.4250 95.4250 9.8500 10.00%, IDFC 2013* 1 250.00 99.5332 99.5332 99.5332 99.5332 11.4521 9.82%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.6265 99.6265 99.6265 99.6265 9.8677 9.8265%, IDFC 2017 1 250.00 99.6265 99.6265 99.6265 99.6265 9.9317 9.50%, NBRD 2015* 1 100.00 99.1516 99.1516 99.1516 99.1516 10.0000 9.45%, NBRD 2015A* 1 250.00 99.0711 99.0711 99.0711 99.0711 9.9915 8.65%, NBRD 2016* 1 250.00 99.0472 99.0472 99.0472 99.0472 9.0690 8.12%, NHB 2016* 2 500.00 96.3399 95.8817 96.3399 96.2941 9.6700 Total 10 2000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, IOC 2018* 1 500.00 96.8663 96.8663 96.8663 96.8663 8.9146 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 4 250.00 96.6025 96.3032 96.3032 96.4229 9.3900 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 98.1329 98.1329 98.1329 98.1329 9.8500 8.90%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 96.8834 96.8834 96.8834 96.8834 9.7500 8.95%, PFC 2018* 4 600.00 97.2410 96.8972 96.8972 97.1117 9.7375 8.70%, PGC 2023* 2 250.00 95.5130 95.4221 95.4221 95.4403 9.4170 9.35%, RECL 2016A* 1 2500.00 99.5890 99.5890 99.5890 99.5890 9.4517 9.07%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 97.8095 97.8095 97.8095 97.8095 9.6946 Total 15 4500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 1 1000.00 91.7233 91.7233 91.7233 91.7233 9.2000 Mar 06, 2014 1 500.00 95.4658 95.4658 95.4658 95.4658 9.8499 Jan 09, 2014 1 250.00 96.6631 96.6631 96.6631 96.6631 10.5001 Dec 12, 2013 1 250.00 97.4097 97.4097 97.4097 97.4097 10.5500 Apr 17, 2014 2 1000.00 94.4705 94.4705 94.4705 94.4705 9.8000 Mar 20, 2014 2 2000.00 95.1227 95.1227 95.1227 95.1227 9.8500 Jul 24, 2014 1 1000.00 92.4374 92.4374 92.4374 92.4374 9.4499 Total 9 6000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 05, 2013 1 250.00 97.6021 97.6021 97.6021 97.6021 10.5498 Total 1 250.00 Cash Management Bill -------------------- 48-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 14, 2013 1 1100.00 99.0463 99.0463 99.0463 99.0463 10.6501 Total 1 1100.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 