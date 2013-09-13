Sep 13 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,161.0 109,439.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 270 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,980.0 79,419.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 153 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,181.0 30,020.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 117 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 191213182D 5,500.00 10.60 9.71%, AP23 1,100.00 9.51 7.16%, 2023 1,100.00 8.52 Treasury Bill ---------------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 1 500.00 91.6585 91.6585 91.6585 91.6585 9.4100 Treasury Bill ---------------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 19, 2013 3 5500.00 97.3427 97.3427 97.3427 97.3427 10.5999 Cash Management Bill ---------------------- 48-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 14, 2013 1 1000.00 99.1896 99.1896 99.1896 99.1896 10.6505 Oct 21, 2013 1 900.00 98.9797 98.9797 98.9797 98.9797 10.7500 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.8%, LICH 2014C 650.00 10.50 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10%, TMF 2014 500.00 11.55 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, PFC 2018 500.00 9.11 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, LICH 2014* 1 250.00 99.2478 99.2478 99.2478 99.2478 10.9361 9.80%, LICH 2014C* 1 650.00 99.3222 99.3222 99.3222 99.3222 10.5000 11.45%, RIL 2013A* 1 250.00 99.8162 99.8162 99.8162 99.8162 11.8773 10.00%, TMF 2014* 1 500.00 98.2624 98.2624 98.2624 98.2624 11.5500 Total 4 1650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- MSIC 2014C (RESET) 1 1.00 120.2000 120.2000 120.2000 120.2000 0.0000 Total 1 1.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 500.00 97.2000 97.2000 97.2000 97.2000 8.9264 8.07%, 2017 1 50.00 97.1000 97.1000 97.1000 97.1000 9.0916 8.12%, 2020 3 500.00 95.6500 95.6500 95.6500 95.6500 8.9455 7.16%, 2023 8 1100.00 91.2300 90.8700 91.1600 91.1195 8.5233 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 93.7400 93.7400 93.7400 93.7400 9.0651 8.33%, 2026 1 1000.00 94.9437 94.9437 94.9437 94.9437 9.0000 8.28%, 2032 1 30.00 93.6500 93.6500 93.6500 93.6500 8.9904 Total 16 3430.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.55%, EXIM 2014* 1 250.00 99.5945 99.5945 99.5945 99.5945 9.8904 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.29%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 97.3342 97.3342 97.3342 97.3342 9.9600 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 96.5232 96.5232 96.5232 96.5232 9.8500 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 98.8010 98.8010 98.8010 98.8010 9.7035 8.75%, PFC 2018* 1 500.00 97.9439 97.9439 97.9439 97.9439 9.1097 8.85%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 96.3860 96.3860 96.3860 96.3860 9.6500 11.50%, RECL 2013* 1 250.00 99.7973 99.7973 99.7973 99.7973 12.0454 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 100.00 98.4101 98.4101 98.4101 98.4101 10.4200 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 180.00 95.1200 95.1200 95.1200 95.1200 9.6000 Total 8 1280.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.72%, AP 2023 1 250.00 95.3851 95.3851 95.3851 95.3851 9.4700 9.55%, AP 2023 1 50.00 100.5300 100.5300 100.5300 100.5300 9.4663 9.71%, AP 2023 4 1100.00 101.3131 101.2492 101.3131 101.2782 9.5055 9.84%, AP 2023 1 100.00 101.9983 101.9983 101.9983 101.9983 9.5200 9.50%, GUJ 2023 1 250.00 100.4436 100.4436 100.4436 100.4436 9.4300 9.54%, KRN 2023 3 750.00 100.4428 100.4109 100.4428 100.4215 9.4733 9.51%, MAH 2023 2 100.00 100.3156 100.2837 100.2837 100.2997 9.4625 9.56%, MAH 2023 1 50.00 100.7856 100.7856 100.7856 100.7856 9.4350 Total 14 2650.00 Treasury Bill ---------------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 1 500.00 91.6585 91.6585 91.6585 91.6585 9.4100 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ---------------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 19, 2013 3 5500.00 97.3427 97.3427 97.3427 97.3427 10.5999 Total 3 5500.00 Cash Management Bill ---------------------- 48-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 14, 2013 1 1000.00 99.1896 99.1896 99.1896 99.1896 10.6505 Oct 21, 2013 1 900.00 98.9797 98.9797 98.9797 98.9797 10.7500 Total 2 1900.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 