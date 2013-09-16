Sep 16 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,250.0 29,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 54 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,250.0 28,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 43 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,000.0 1,000.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 11 11 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 6,950.00 8.91 7.16%, 2023 2,250.00 8.45 Treasury Bill ---------------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 30,2014 6,100.00 10.50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.34%, LICH 2018 300.00 10.05 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 11.50%, RECL 2013 250.00 11.88 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.95%, PFC 2018 150.00 9.75 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.58%, HDFC 2018B* 2 100.00 94.8108 94.8108 94.8108 94.8108 10.0000 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 97.3364 97.3364 97.3364 97.3364 10.0000 8.64%, LICH 2016A* 1 50.00 96.5896 96.5896 96.5896 96.5896 10.1300 8.34%, LICH 2018* 3 300.00 93.8039 93.7000 93.8039 93.7520 10.0450 SUNF 2014 (RESET)* 1 50.00 98.8293 98.8293 98.8293 98.8293 10.3793 Total 8 550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.49%, 2015 1 750.00 96.2106 96.2106 96.2106 96.2106 8.8969 7.17%, 2015 6 6950.00 97.3000 97.2000 97.2500 97.2324 8.9083 8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 97.3800 97.3800 97.3800 97.3800 8.8919 7.28%, 2019 1 1500.00 93.3500 93.3500 93.3500 93.3500 8.7812 8.12%, 2020 1 1000.00 96.0900 96.0900 96.0900 96.0900 8.8597 8.15%, 2022A 1 50.00 94.9950 94.9950 94.9950 94.9950 8.9855 7.16%, 2023 10 2250.00 91.7900 91.2600 91.5750 91.5888 8.4472 8.20%, 2025 3 150.00 94.3500 94.0000 94.3500 94.1167 9.0110 8.33%, 2026 3 1100.00 95.3000 94.8400 95.3000 95.1205 8.9757 Total 27 14250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 97.0765 97.0765 97.0765 97.0765 9.7500 11.50%, RECL 2013* 1 250.00 99.8285 99.8285 99.8285 99.8285 11.8807 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 50.00 95.7127 95.7127 95.7127 95.7127 9.5000 Total 3 450.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.59%, AP 2023 1 500.00 94.7760 94.7760 94.7760 94.7760 9.4400 9.50%, GUJ 2023 1 50.00 100.6351 100.6351 100.6351 100.6351 9.4000 9.51%, MAH 2023 3 550.00 100.6990 100.5387 100.5708 100.5679 9.4205 Total 5 1100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 1 1000.00 98.9319 98.9319 98.9319 98.9319 10.6504 Total 1 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 1 500.00 95.3309 95.3309 95.3309 95.3309 10.0999 Jan 30, 2014 3 6100.00 96.2616 96.2616 96.2616 96.2616 10.5001 Total 4 6600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 1 2000.00 91.6883 91.6883 91.6883 91.6883 9.4000 Feb 06, 2014 2 1050.00 96.0826 96.0826 96.0826 96.0826 10.4799 Total 3 3050.00 Cash Management Bill ---------------------- 38-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 14, 2013 1 250.00 99.2183 99.2183 99.2183 99.2183 10.6507 Total 1 250.00 Cash Management Bill ---------------------- 48-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 15, 2013 2 2000.00 99.1896 99.1896 99.1896 99.1896 10.6505 Total 2 2000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 