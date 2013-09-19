Sep 19 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 55,342.3 132,392.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 133 322 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 46,842.3 111,449.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 89 218 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,500.0 20,943.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 104 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 6,000.00 9.08 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 5,100.00 8.41 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 15, 2013 4,310.00 9.97 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.82%, RECL 2023 900.00 9.27 9.01%, PFC 2017 850.00 9.10 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.95%, NHB 2015 800.00 9.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, CHOI 2015A* 1 250.00 97.4518 97.4518 97.4518 97.4518 11.3000 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 99.2908 99.2908 99.2908 99.2908 9.6500 9.60%, HIND 2022* 2 500.00 99.6241 99.3358 99.6241 99.4800 9.6750 10.80%, IBHF 2014A 1 200.00 99.7799 99.7799 99.7799 99.7799 26.6869 8.37%, LICH 2023* 1 250.00 92.6418 92.6418 92.6418 92.6418 9.5500 LTFN 2014A (RESET) 1 490.00 99.6263 99.6263 99.6263 99.6263 10.4087 Total 7 1940.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, IBHF 2014* 1 200.00 102.9152 102.9152 102.9152 102.9152 10.5616 Total 1 200.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 2 25.00 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 9.4384 7.17%, 2015 2 2900.00 97.7500 97.7500 97.7500 97.7500 8.5828 7.38%, 2015 1 1000.00 98.0400 98.0400 98.0400 98.0400 8.4866 7.49%, 2017 1 300.00 96.6374 96.6374 96.6374 96.6374 8.6000 8.07%, 2017A 8 5100.00 98.9600 98.8000 98.9200 98.8941 8.4107 5.69%, 2018 2 2000.00 88.3454 88.3454 88.3454 88.3454 8.6000 7.28%, 2019 3 1639.00 94.8000 94.6000 94.8000 94.6780 8.4719 8.12%, 2020 5 1150.00 97.9400 97.7800 97.8900 97.8857 8.5140 7.16%, 2023 15 4050.00 93.3400 93.1100 93.1800 93.2399 8.1831 8.20%, 2025 2 1544.00 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 8.6330 8.33%, 2026 2 1700.00 97.7600 97.5400 97.5400 97.7341 8.6230 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 8.7987 8.32%, 2032 2 24.30 95.2500 95.2500 95.2500 95.2500 8.8400 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 8.7461 8.30%, 2042 3 550.00 95.4800 95.4000 95.4800 95.4436 8.7312 Total 50 22082.30 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.87%, EXIM 2016 2 60.00 96.5785 96.5785 96.5785 96.5785 9.3400 8.77%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 98.2008 98.2008 98.2008 98.2008 9.2500 9.71%, IDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.5562 99.5562 99.5562 99.5562 10.2293 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 250.00 99.4645 99.4645 99.4645 99.4645 9.7500 9.10%, NBRD 2016* 1 250.00 99.3472 99.3472 99.3472 99.3472 9.3330 9.14%, NBRD 2016* 1 250.00 99.4474 99.4474 99.4474 99.4474 9.3254 8.95%, NHB 2015* 1 800.00 99.2855 99.2855 99.2855 99.2855 9.2458 8.84%, SIDB 2016* 1 350.00 99.0408 99.0408 99.0408 99.0408 9.2413 Total 9 2460.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, PFC 2015* 2 450.00 98.5233 98.5233 98.5233 98.5233 9.6500 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.6251 99.6251 99.6251 99.6251 9.6500 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 97.2709 97.2709 97.2709 97.2709 9.4000 9.01%, PFC 2017* 2 850.00 99.3645 99.3645 99.3645 99.3645 9.1028 8.95%, PFC 2018* 5 450.00 98.3996 98.1203 98.1203 98.1784 9.4333 8.70%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 96.5275 96.5275 96.5275 96.5275 9.4000 8.70%, PGC 2018* 1 100.00 97.4899 97.4899 97.4899 97.4899 9.3500 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 3 400.00 97.3478 97.1665 97.1665 97.2495 9.2263 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 200.00 98.8940 98.8940 98.8940 98.8940 9.9500 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 100.0756 100.0756 100.0756 100.0756 9.3500 8.82%, RECL 2023* 9 900.00 97.2153 96.9729 97.0944 97.1178 9.2661 Total 27 3900.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.55%, AP 2023 1 250.00 102.7071 102.7071 102.7071 102.7071 9.1300 9.39%, KRN 2023 1 100.00 101.5170 101.5170 101.5170 101.5170 9.1500 9.54%, KRN 2023 2 400.00 102.6425 102.6425 102.6425 102.6425 9.1300 9.51%, MAH 2023 3 450.00 102.5145 102.3177 102.3177 102.4052 9.1367 9.56%, MAH 2023 1 250.00 102.7591 102.7591 102.7591 102.7591 9.1300 9.60%, MAH 2023 2 100.00 102.8727 102.8727 102.8727 102.8727 9.1500 9.55%, TN 2023 1 100.00 102.7729 102.7729 102.7729 102.7729 9.1200 Total 11 1650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 07, 2013 2 300.00 98.6994 98.6994 98.6994 98.6994 10.0203 Nov 15, 2013 6 4310.00 98.5038 98.4889 98.4889 98.4931 9.9723 Dec 19, 2013 2 1500.00 97.6288 97.6241 97.6288 97.6272 9.8568 Oct 24, 2013 2 200.00 99.0862 99.0862 99.0862 99.0862 9.9004 Total 12 6310.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 1 250.00 95.7111 95.7111 95.7111 95.7111 9.4000 Dec 19, 2013 3 1250.00 97.6194 97.5936 97.6194 97.6133 9.9160 Nov 21, 2013 1 700.00 98.3297 98.3297 98.3297 98.3297 10.0003 Jan 30, 2014 2 450.00 96.6278 96.6109 96.6109 96.6203 9.6723 Total 7 2650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 3 6000.00 92.0359 91.9954 92.0359 92.0157 9.0750 Sep 18, 2014 4 4000.00 91.7595 91.7093 91.7595 91.7344 9.0600 Oct 18, 2013 1 3000.00 99.2463 99.2463 99.2463 99.2463 9.8996 Dec 26, 2013 1 1150.00 97.4365 97.4365 97.4365 97.4365 9.8999 Total 9 14150.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 