Sep 20 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,709.4 173,102.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 85 407 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,459.4 144,909.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 280 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,250.0 28,193.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 127 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 4,300.00 8.74 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 19, 2013 3,857.40 9.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 27, 2014 6,350.00 9.52 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, PFC 2017 1,950.00 9.56 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,250.00 9.95 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2014C 900.00 10.58 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2014C* 2 900.00 99.4047 99.4047 99.4047 99.4047 10.5794 9.25%, HDFC 2018* 2 250.00 98.7637 98.6598 98.7637 98.7221 9.5820 9.25%, HDFC 2018A* 1 50.00 98.7531 98.7531 98.7531 98.7531 9.5700 10.02%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 99.8446 99.8446 99.8446 99.8446 10.7710 Total 6 1450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 12.30%, 2016 1 250.00 109.1894 109.1894 109.1894 109.1894 8.5000 7.02%, 2016 1 2000.00 96.2539 96.2539 96.2539 96.2539 8.5000 8.07%, 2017A 1 100.00 98.9200 98.9200 98.9200 98.9200 8.4031 5.69%, 2018 1 250.00 88.4733 88.4733 88.4733 88.4733 8.5700 7.28%, 2019 4 4300.00 94.4500 93.4600 93.4600 93.5478 8.7382 8.12%, 2020 4 800.00 97.7500 96.5300 96.6400 97.3063 8.6258 8.15%, 2022A 2 300.00 96.9500 95.9000 95.9000 96.7750 8.6817 7.16%, 2023 6 1250.00 93.2500 91.1300 91.1300 92.8198 8.2511 8.33%, 2026 11 3244.00 97.5500 96.0000 96.4500 97.4412 8.6621 8.28%, 2032 1 150.00 95.8000 95.8000 95.8000 95.8000 8.7415 8.32%, 2032 1 19.00 94.4500 94.4500 94.4500 94.4500 8.9318 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 98.0200 98.0200 98.0200 98.0200 9.0224 Total 34 12713.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.75%, EXIM 2016* 1 300.00 99.1056 99.1056 99.1056 99.1056 9.1221 9.05%, EXIM 2016* 1 350.00 99.2834 99.2834 99.2834 99.2834 9.3423 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 2 750.00 99.5525 99.5525 99.5525 99.5525 9.7000 8.84%, SIDB 2016* 1 350.00 99.1975 99.1975 99.1975 99.1975 9.1692 Total 5 1750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.29%, PFC 2015* 2 300.00 97.5989 97.5989 97.5989 97.5989 9.8000 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 96.7047 96.7047 96.7047 96.7047 9.6500 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 97.3120 97.3120 97.3120 97.3120 9.5000 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 1950.00 99.2395 99.2395 99.2395 99.2395 9.5620 8.80%, PGC 2014* 1 100.00 98.7622 98.7622 98.7622 98.7622 10.1347 8.84%, RECL 2014* 3 1250.00 99.0965 98.8571 99.0965 98.9050 9.9500 8.82%, RECL 2023* 3 150.00 96.0735 95.4200 96.0138 95.8358 9.4800 Total 12 4050.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.39%, KRN 2023 1 50.00 100.1049 100.1049 100.1049 100.1049 9.3700 9.51%, MAH 2023 5 1200.00 102.6431 102.5116 102.5116 102.5226 9.1183 Total 6 1250.00 Cash Management Bill -------------------- 48-Days (maturing on) -------------------- Oct 21, 2013 1 50.00 99.2776 99.2776 99.2776 99.2776 9.4855 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 19, 2013 2 3857.40 97.6947 97.6947 97.6947 97.6947 9.8999 Nov 28, 2013 1 500.00 98.2588 98.2588 98.2588 98.2588 9.8000 Oct 31, 2013 1 750.00 98.9951 98.9951 98.9951 98.9951 9.7503 Total 4 5107.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 1 1000.00 95.7819 95.7819 95.7819 95.7819 9.4001 Feb 14, 2014 1 450.00 96.3728 96.3728 96.3728 96.3728 9.5400 Nov 21, 2013 1 39.00 98.4375 98.4375 98.4375 98.4375 9.8197 Feb 27, 2014 5 6350.00 96.0741 96.0543 96.0741 96.0647 9.5236 Jan 30, 2014 4 3000.00 96.7052 96.7052 96.7052 96.7052 9.6401 Total 12 10839.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 3 2000.00 92.0587 92.0587 92.0587 92.0587 9.1000 Sep 18, 2014 2 1500.00 91.7639 91.7639 91.7639 91.7639 9.1000 Total 6 3550.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 