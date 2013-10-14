US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
Oct 14 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,350.0 27,350.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 54 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,550.0 22,550.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 38 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,800.0 4,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 16 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 3,500.00 8.32 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 28, 2013 4,500.00 8.80 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 09, 2014 4,200.00 8.81 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, IDFC 2014B 2,000.00 9.75 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, PFC 2017 500.00 9.44 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.25%, NHB 2016 500.00 8.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, HDFC 2015A* 1 200.00 99.3343 99.3343 99.3343 99.3343 9.6400 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 99.0330 99.0330 99.0330 99.0330 9.7500 10.60%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 102.1665 102.1665 102.1665 102.1665 9.6781 9.92%, SUNF 2014* 1 250.00 99.7612 99.7612 99.7612 99.7612 9.2339 10.15%, TCFS 2014A 1 250.00 99.8587 99.8587 99.8587 99.8587 10.2493 Total 5 800.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 3500.00 98.2500 98.2000 98.2500 98.2357 8.3167 7.28%, 2019 1 1000.00 93.8100 93.8100 93.8100 93.8100 8.6894 8.12%, 2020 2 500.00 97.2525 97.1500 97.1500 97.2013 8.6494 7.16%, 2023 2 1500.00 91.0500 90.9700 91.0500 91.0233 8.5479 8.20%, 2025 2 850.00 94.2500 94.2500 94.2500 94.2500 8.9940 8.28%, 2027 2 200.00 96.0600 96.0600 96.0600 96.0600 8.7742 8.28%, 2032 1 100.00 93.0666 93.0666 93.0666 93.0666 9.0600 8.32%, 2032 2 150.00 93.5100 93.4700 93.4700 93.4833 9.0448 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 9.0549 Total 15 7900.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2013* 1 250.00 99.9572 99.9572 99.9572 99.9572 9.4017 9.65%, IDFC 2014B* 1 2000.00 99.8672 99.8672 99.8672 99.8672 9.7453 9.40%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 99.7638 99.7638 99.7638 99.7638 9.6996 8.95%, NHB 2015* 2 300.00 99.6915 99.6915 99.6915 99.6915 9.0498 8.25%, NHB 2016* 1 500.00 99.1436 99.1436 99.1436 99.1436 8.5981 Total 6 3300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, PFC 2017* 2 500.00 99.3979 99.3979 99.3979 99.3979 9.4400 8.70%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 95.2466 95.2466 95.2466 95.2466 9.4500 8.82%, RECL 2023* 2 150.00 96.5047 95.7906 95.7906 96.2667 9.4100 Total 5 700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.77%, AP 2023 1 150.00 103.0369 103.0369 103.0369 103.0369 9.2900 9.30%, CHTIS 2023 1 350.00 100.3825 100.3825 100.3825 100.3825 9.2400 9.29%, MP 2023 3 800.00 100.3182 100.0287 100.0287 100.1011 9.2738 9.29%, PUN 2023 1 200.00 100.3182 100.3182 100.3182 100.3182 9.2400 9.35%, WB 2023 1 250.00 100.2530 100.2530 100.2530 100.2530 9.3100 Total 7 1750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 02, 2014 1 300.00 98.1289 98.1289 98.1289 98.1289 8.8098 Jan 09, 2014 4 4200.00 97.9664 97.9664 97.9664 97.9664 8.8101 Nov 15, 2013 1 150.00 99.2506 99.2506 99.2506 99.2506 8.8902 Dec 26, 2013 2 300.00 98.2937 98.2937 98.2937 98.2937 8.8002 Total 8 4950.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 10, 2014 1 500.00 95.9296 95.9296 95.9296 95.9296 8.7499 Nov 21, 2013 1 1000.00 99.1059 99.1059 99.1059 99.1059 8.8997 Mar 27, 2014 2 1000.00 96.2394 96.2394 96.2394 96.2394 8.7500 Total 4 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 09, 2014 1 500.00 97.9664 97.9664 97.9664 97.9664 8.8101 Feb 20, 2014 1 350.00 97.0163 97.0163 97.0163 97.0163 8.7699 Mar 20, 2014 1 100.00 96.3356 96.3356 96.3356 96.3356 8.8999 Nov 28, 2013 1 4500.00 98.9503 98.9503 98.9503 98.9503 8.8001 Total 4 5450.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)