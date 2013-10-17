Oct 17 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,274.5 89,791.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 204 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,815.5 71,345.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 53 142 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,459.0 18,446.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 5,750.00 8.60 6.07%, 2014 2,750.00 8.99 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 18, 2014 2,500.00 8.67 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.53%, HDFC 2014 1,500.00 9.20 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, RECL 2014 1,400.00 9.39 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.00%, RECL 2014 1,200.00 9.67 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.8902 99.8902 99.8902 99.8902 9.6032 9.53%, HDFC 2014* 1 1500.00 99.8653 99.8653 99.8653 99.8653 9.2033 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 2 450.00 100.0687 100.0438 100.0438 100.0576 9.7144 9.30%, LICH 2022* 1 100.00 97.6134 97.6134 97.6134 97.6134 9.7000 9.00%, LICH 2023* 3 400.00 95.7626 95.7626 95.7626 95.7626 9.6800 Total 8 2700.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 2750.00 98.3899 98.3899 98.3899 98.3899 8.9900 7.17%, 2015 2 1050.00 98.1700 98.0500 98.1700 98.1129 8.4043 5.59%, 2016 1 200.00 93.4300 93.4300 93.4300 93.4300 8.4245 7.28%, 2019 5 1610.00 93.6900 93.6000 93.6800 93.6668 8.7253 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 96.5600 96.5600 96.5600 96.5600 8.7748 7.16%, 2023 14 5750.00 90.8500 90.6800 90.7400 90.7413 8.5953 8.20%, 2025 3 1500.00 93.8500 93.8500 93.8500 93.8500 9.0520 8.28%, 2027 4 2150.00 95.5300 95.1300 95.2800 95.2486 8.8798 Total 31 15110.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.52%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.8741 99.8741 99.8741 99.8741 9.5500 9.15%, IDFC 2016A* 1 200.00 99.1424 99.1424 99.1424 99.1424 9.5300 9.70%, NBRD 2016* 3 113.00 101.0043 100.7769 101.0043 100.9781 9.2115 9.38%, SIDB 2015 1 46.00 99.9614 99.9614 99.9614 99.9614 9.3350 9.55%, SIDB 2015* 1 50.00 100.1669 100.1669 100.1669 100.1669 9.3350 Total 7 459.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, HPCL 2015* 1 250.00 98.7709 98.7709 98.7709 98.7709 9.4200 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 300.00 99.3600 99.3600 99.3600 99.3600 9.5524 8.80%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 99.0409 99.0409 99.0409 99.0409 9.3500 8.90%, PGC 2015* 2 100.00 99.3774 99.3774 99.3774 99.3774 9.3350 8.00%, RECL 2014* 1 1200.00 98.7158 98.7158 98.7158 98.7158 9.6650 8.35%, RECL 2014* 1 1400.00 99.1223 99.1223 99.1223 99.1223 9.3852 Total 7 3300.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.20%, TN 2018 4 750.00 100.3489 100.2308 100.2701 100.2937 9.1240 9.35%, WB 2023 3 700.00 99.9900 99.9900 99.9900 99.9900 9.3508 Total 7 1450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 02, 2014 1 5.50 98.2308 98.2308 98.2308 98.2308 8.6498 Dec 12, 2013 1 250.00 98.6855 98.6855 98.6855 98.6855 8.8397 Nov 15, 2013 1 500.00 99.3295 99.3295 99.3295 99.3295 8.7994 Jan 16, 2014 1 500.00 97.8638 97.8638 97.8638 97.8638 8.8526 Nov 21, 2013 1 250.00 99.1869 99.1869 99.1869 99.1869 8.8004 Dec 26, 2013 1 500.00 98.3563 98.3563 98.3563 98.3563 8.8402 Nov 28, 2013 1 500.00 99.0212 99.0212 99.0212 99.0212 8.7998 Total 7 2505.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 21, 2013 1 750.00 99.1824 99.1824 99.1824 99.1824 8.8495 Total 1 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 12, 2013 1 500.00 98.6884 98.6884 98.6884 98.6884 8.8199 Nov 15, 2013 1 500.00 99.3226 99.3226 99.3226 99.3226 8.8906 Sep 18, 2014 3 2500.00 92.6291 92.6252 92.6252 92.6260 8.6740 Dec 26, 2013 1 1000.00 98.3600 98.3600 98.3600 98.3600 8.8200 Nov 28, 2013 1 500.00 99.0157 99.0157 99.0157 99.0157 8.8498 Total 7 5000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 