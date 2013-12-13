Dec 13 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,740.9 152,276.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 59 340 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,590.9 134,677.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 242 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,150.0 17,599.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 5 98 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 4,850.00 9.27 8.28%, 2032 2,250.00 9.41 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 3,250.00 8.73 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.81%, PFC 2018 650.00 9.75 8.84%, RECL 2014 300.00 9.47 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, LICH 2022 200.00 9.83 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, LICH 2022* 1 200.00 96.5878 96.5878 96.5878 96.5878 9.8300 Total 1 200.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 2 90.00 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 8.6265 8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 8.4998 7.28%, 2019 1 800.00 92.8100 92.8100 92.8100 92.8100 8.9722 8.12%, 2020 4 2100.00 94.8800 94.8500 94.8500 94.8598 9.1311 8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 94.9200 94.9200 94.9200 94.9200 9.2994 8.15%, 2022A 1 547.00 93.5500 93.5500 93.5500 93.5500 9.2638 7.16%, 2023 11 4850.00 86.9500 86.8700 86.8700 86.9017 9.2724 9.15%, 2024 2 170.00 98.5013 98.5013 98.5013 98.5013 9.3700 8.24%, 2027 1 150.00 91.6000 91.6000 91.6000 91.6000 9.3603 8.28%, 2027 2 2000.00 91.9000 91.8600 91.9000 91.8800 9.3370 8.28%, 2032 8 2250.00 90.2305 90.1507 90.1507 90.2039 9.4133 8.32%, 2032 11 1850.00 90.6500 90.4000 90.4000 90.4519 9.4144 8.83%, 2041 1 509.40 94.2109 94.2109 94.2109 94.2109 9.4200 Total 46 15866.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 650.00 100.1330 100.1303 100.1303 100.1307 9.7500 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 300.00 99.4606 99.4606 99.4606 99.4606 9.4687 Total 4 950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.49%, KER 2023 1 50.00 100.1345 100.1345 100.1345 100.1345 9.4651 8.68%, KRN 2017 2 500.00 97.9969 97.9969 97.9969 97.9969 9.3000 Total 3 550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 1 1000.00 97.9684 97.9684 97.9684 97.9684 8.7001 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 18, 2014 1 735.50 93.7144 93.7144 93.7144 93.7144 8.8700 Total 1 735.50 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 2 3250.00 97.9684 97.9616 97.9684 97.9621 8.7276 Jan 16, 2014 1 189.00 99.2958 99.2958 99.2958 99.2958 8.3502 Total 3 3439.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com