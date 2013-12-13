Dec 13 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,740.9 152,276.3
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 59 340
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,590.9 134,677.1
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 54 242
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,150.0 17,599.3
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 5 98
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
7.16%, 2023 4,850.00 9.27
8.28%, 2032 2,250.00 9.41
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 13, 2014 3,250.00 8.73
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.81%, PFC 2018 650.00 9.75
8.84%, RECL 2014 300.00 9.47
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.25%, LICH 2022 200.00 9.83
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.25%, LICH 2022* 1 200.00 96.5878 96.5878 96.5878 96.5878 9.8300
Total 1 200.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.49%, 2017 2 90.00 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 96.7500 8.6265
8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 98.7000 8.4998
7.28%, 2019 1 800.00 92.8100 92.8100 92.8100 92.8100 8.9722
8.12%, 2020 4 2100.00 94.8800 94.8500 94.8500 94.8598 9.1311
8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 94.9200 94.9200 94.9200 94.9200 9.2994
8.15%, 2022A 1 547.00 93.5500 93.5500 93.5500 93.5500 9.2638
7.16%, 2023 11 4850.00 86.9500 86.8700 86.8700 86.9017 9.2724
9.15%, 2024 2 170.00 98.5013 98.5013 98.5013 98.5013 9.3700
8.24%, 2027 1 150.00 91.6000 91.6000 91.6000 91.6000 9.3603
8.28%, 2027 2 2000.00 91.9000 91.8600 91.9000 91.8800 9.3370
8.28%, 2032 8 2250.00 90.2305 90.1507 90.1507 90.2039 9.4133
8.32%, 2032 11 1850.00 90.6500 90.4000 90.4000 90.4519 9.4144
8.83%, 2041 1 509.40 94.2109 94.2109 94.2109 94.2109 9.4200
Total 46 15866.40
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 650.00 100.1330 100.1303 100.1303 100.1307 9.7500
8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 300.00 99.4606 99.4606 99.4606 99.4606 9.4687
Total 4 950.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
9.49%, KER 2023 1 50.00 100.1345 100.1345 100.1345 100.1345 9.4651
8.68%, KRN 2017 2 500.00 97.9969 97.9969 97.9969 97.9969 9.3000
Total 3 550.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 13, 2014 1 1000.00 97.9684 97.9684 97.9684 97.9684 8.7001
Total 1 1000.00
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Sep 18, 2014 1 735.50 93.7144 93.7144 93.7144 93.7144 8.8700
Total 1 735.50
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Mar 13, 2014 2 3250.00 97.9684 97.9616 97.9684 97.9621 8.7276
Jan 16, 2014 1 189.00 99.2958 99.2958 99.2958 99.2958 8.3502
Total 3 3439.00
* Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
