Dec 16 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,766.0 21,766.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 58 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,066.0 20,066.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 48 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,700.0 1,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 10 10 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 3,450.00 8.90 8.32%, 2032 3,400.00 9.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 11, 2014 2,850.00 8.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, EXIM 2016 500.00 9.09 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.81%, PFC 2018 400.00 9.76 8.84%, RECL 2014 250.00 9.68 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.80%, LICH 2015A* 1 250.00 99.8136 99.8136 99.8136 99.8136 9.9000 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 100.00 98.8700 98.8700 98.8700 98.8700 8.9057 6.72%, 2014 1 150.00 99.5900 99.5900 99.5900 99.5900 8.8952 7.28%, 2019 3 750.00 92.8100 92.7900 92.8100 92.8000 8.9753 8.12%, 2020 1 2000.00 94.8500 94.8500 94.8500 94.8500 9.1333 8.15%, 2022A 2 788.00 93.4700 93.4700 93.4700 93.4700 9.2784 7.16%, 2023 2 250.00 86.7300 86.7300 86.7300 86.7300 9.3032 8.83%, 2023 3 3450.00 99.8400 99.5000 99.8400 99.5246 8.9015 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 92.2100 92.2100 92.2100 92.2100 9.2995 8.33%, 2026 1 250.00 92.9000 92.9000 92.9000 92.9000 9.2985 8.24%, 2027 2 780.00 91.5200 91.5200 91.5200 91.5200 9.3719 8.28%, 2032 2 550.00 90.2712 90.2712 90.2712 90.2712 9.4050 8.32%, 2032 15 3400.00 90.7309 90.4881 90.7309 90.5309 9.4047 8.30%, 2042 2 1750.00 89.2000 89.0593 89.2000 89.1397 9.3960 Total 36 14468.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, EXIM 2016* 1 500.00 99.8621 99.8621 99.8621 99.8621 9.0860 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 100.00 99.9684 99.9684 99.9684 99.9684 9.6950 9.00%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 98.0131 98.0131 98.0131 98.0131 9.3439 8.50%, EXIM 2023B* 1 50.00 92.8927 92.8927 92.8927 92.8927 9.6500 Total 4 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.4894 100.4894 100.4894 100.4894 9.5500 9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 400.00 100.2037 100.0190 100.2037 100.0836 9.7625 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 99.3048 99.3048 99.3048 99.3048 9.6767 Total 5 700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.58%, KRN 2016 1 250.00 98.5759 98.5759 98.5759 98.5759 9.1500 9.39%, KRN 2023B 1 50.00 99.6109 99.6109 99.6109 99.6109 9.4500 Total 2 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 1 100.00 94.0167 94.0167 94.0167 94.0167 8.9000 Dec 11, 2014 5 2850.00 92.0175 92.0175 92.0175 92.0175 8.8200 Oct 16, 2014 1 1000.00 93.1633 93.1633 93.1633 93.1633 8.8400 Apr 17, 2014 1 98.00 97.1498 97.1498 97.1498 97.1498 8.8500 Oct 30, 2014 1 1000.00 92.8699 92.8699 92.8699 92.8699 8.8400 Total 9 5048.00 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 13, 2014 1 250.00 98.6596 98.6596 98.6596 98.6596 8.5499 Total 1 250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com