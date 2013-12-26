Dec 26 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,211.5 69,077.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 184 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,800.0 56,762.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 97 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,411.5 12,315.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 87 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1,500.00 8.60 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ------------- Mar 06, 2014 1,100.00 8.60 Dec 11, 2014 1,050.00 8.81 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.84%, SIDB 2016 2,000.00 8.89 9.5637%, SIDB 2015 1,500.00 9.54 8.85%, IDFC 2016 700.00 9.70 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.62%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 99.9650 99.9650 99.9650 99.9650 9.4508 9.55%, LICH 2016* 2 300.00 99.4461 99.3974 99.4461 99.4055 9.7767 9.25%, LICH 2022* 1 100.00 96.6410 96.6410 96.6410 96.6410 9.8200 Total 4 450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2014V (RESET) 2 12.50 109.2500 109.2500 109.2500 109.2500 0.2719 0.00%, IIF 2019* 1 199.00 115.5876 115.5876 115.5876 115.5876 12.3396 0.00%, TMF 2014F* 1 150.00 95.7181 95.7181 95.7181 95.7181 10.4374 0.00%, TMF 2014O* 1 200.00 96.3752 96.3752 96.3752 96.3752 10.4744 Total 5 561.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 1500.00 98.4177 98.4177 98.4177 98.4177 8.6000 8.12%, 2020 2 200.00 95.2200 95.1500 95.1500 95.1850 9.0672 8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 95.8713 95.8713 95.8713 95.8713 9.0900 8.28%, 2027 2 150.00 92.3000 92.1700 92.1700 92.2133 9.2921 8.32%, 2032 2 150.00 91.5139 91.4728 91.5139 91.4865 9.2883 7.40%, 2035 2 500.00 82.4711 82.4711 82.4711 82.4711 9.2900 8.83%, 2041 1 150.00 95.5272 95.5272 95.5272 95.5272 9.2800 Total 11 2700.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, IDFC 2016* 2 700.00 98.4605 98.4605 98.4605 98.4605 9.7008 9.57%, IDFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.2792 100.2792 100.2792 100.2792 9.4100 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 350.00 99.9093 99.9093 99.9093 99.9093 9.4500 8.95%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 99.9077 99.9077 99.9077 99.9077 8.9710 10.14%, NHB 2016* 1 500.00 100.1270 100.1270 100.1270 100.1270 10.0347 9.5637%, SIDB 2015 1 1500.00 99.9634 99.9634 99.9634 99.9634 9.5433 8.84%, SIDB 2016* 4 2000.00 99.8408 99.8408 99.8408 99.8408 8.8867 Total 11 5400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.74%, IRFC 2020* 1 100.00 91.9461 91.9461 91.9461 91.9461 9.3263 8.45%, PFC 2014A* 1 500.00 98.9204 98.9204 98.9204 98.9204 9.8331 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 100.2135 100.2135 100.2135 100.2135 9.7250 8.90%, PGC 2014* 1 200.00 99.9090 99.9090 99.9090 99.9090 9.1291 7.85%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 97.4402 97.4402 97.4402 97.4402 9.1470 Total 5 1000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 5.60%, RAJ 2014 1 50.00 98.8597 98.8597 98.8597 98.8597 9.2262 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 14, 2014 1 1000.00 98.8259 98.8259 98.8259 98.8259 8.8498 Feb 27, 2014 1 250.00 98.5685 98.5685 98.5685 98.5685 8.5498 Total 2 1250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 02, 2014 1 150.00 93.6840 93.6840 93.6840 93.6840 8.8199 Mar 06, 2014 1 1100.00 98.4003 98.4003 98.4003 98.4003 8.5998 Dec 11, 2014 3 1050.00 92.2307 92.2307 92.2307 92.2307 8.8100 Apr 17, 2014 1 250.00 97.3792 97.3792 97.3792 97.3792 8.8499 Total 6 2550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 13, 2014 1 250.00 98.8753 98.8753 98.8753 98.8753 8.6497 Total 1 250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com