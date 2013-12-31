Dec 31 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,021.0 62,961.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 78 152 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,781.0 55,131.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 97 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,240.0 7,830.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 3,250.00 8.84 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 16, 2014 7,000.00 8.81 Dec 25, 2014 2,200.00 8.77 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.81%, PFC 2018 1,350.00 9.68 8.84%, RECL 2014 500.00 9.70 9.35%, PGC 2019 200.00 9.63 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 7.75%, HDBK 2015* 1 50.00 98.2559 98.2559 98.2559 98.2559 9.2500 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 100.00 99.7591 99.7591 99.7591 99.7591 9.8100 9.55%, HDFC 2017* 1 100.00 99.1611 99.1611 99.1611 99.1611 9.8000 10.20%, TISC 2015* 1 50.00 100.4352 100.4352 100.4352 100.4352 9.7500 Total 3 250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- DIIP 2014I (RESET) 1 30.00 137.6230 137.6230 137.6230 137.6230 11.3079 Total 1 30.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 100.00 98.1451 98.1451 98.1451 98.1451 8.5500 6.90%, 2019 1 200.00 90.7958 90.7958 90.7958 90.7958 9.0500 7.28%, 2019 1 500.00 93.0000 93.0000 93.0000 93.0000 8.9345 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 87.8500 87.8500 87.8500 87.8500 9.1113 8.83%, 2023 10 3250.00 100.0000 99.9300 99.9650 99.9512 8.8351 8.33%, 2026 2 700.00 93.3300 93.3100 93.3300 93.3243 9.2401 8.32%, 2032 9 1950.00 91.8876 91.6146 91.6146 91.8062 9.2499 8.83%, 2041 2 1200.00 95.9088 95.7649 95.9088 95.7889 9.2525 8.30%, 2042 2 550.00 90.5675 90.4754 90.5675 90.5089 9.2464 Total 29 8950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 99.7015 99.7015 99.7015 99.7015 9.6650 9.36%, IDFC 2015* 2 150.00 99.6584 99.6584 99.6584 99.6584 9.7000 9.55%, SIDB 2015* 3 150.00 100.3555 100.3128 100.3128 100.3346 9.1800 Total 6 350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.73%, NTPC 2023* 1 100.00 95.1778 95.1778 95.1778 95.1778 9.5250 9.51%, PFC 2015 1 10.00 100.0984 100.0984 100.0984 100.0984 9.3500 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.3554 100.3554 100.3554 100.3554 9.6000 9.81%, PFC 2018* 5 1350.00 100.3757 100.3387 100.3757 100.3695 9.6817 8.78%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 95.4553 95.4553 95.4553 95.4553 9.7000 8.85%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 96.5676 96.5676 96.5676 96.5676 9.6300 9.35%, PGC 2019* 2 200.00 98.7030 98.7030 98.7030 98.7030 9.6300 9.30%, PGC 2019A* 2 150.00 98.5137 98.5131 98.5137 98.5135 9.6300 9.25%, PGC 2019B* 1 100.00 98.3034 98.3034 98.3034 98.3034 9.6300 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 500.00 99.3118 99.3118 99.3118 99.3118 9.6967 Total 16 2560.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.70%, GUJ 2016 2 250.00 98.8435 98.7966 98.8435 98.8154 9.1920 Total 2 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 19, 2014 2 1381.00 96.0850 96.0850 96.0850 96.0850 8.8000 Total 2 1381.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 07, 2014 1 1000.00 94.9904 94.9904 94.9904 94.9904 8.8300 Dec 11, 2014 2 1500.00 92.3576 92.3576 92.3576 92.3576 8.7799 Jun 12, 2014 2 900.00 96.2411 96.2411 96.2411 96.2411 8.7999 Nov 13, 2014 1 1000.00 92.9282 92.9282 92.9282 92.9282 8.7900 Oct 16, 2014 4 7000.00 93.5073 93.4935 93.5073 93.5024 8.8071 Dec 25, 2014 3 2200.00 92.0920 92.0712 92.0920 92.0759 8.7743 Jun 26, 2014 1 600.00 95.9294 95.9294 95.9294 95.9294 8.8001 Total 14 14200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 16, 2014 1 1000.00 99.6409 99.6409 99.6409 99.6409 8.7696 Jan 23, 2014 1 1500.00 99.4843 99.4843 99.4843 99.4843 8.6003 Mar 27, 2014 2 500.00 98.0523 98.0478 98.0523 98.0501 8.5399 Total 4 3000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 