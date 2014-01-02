Jan 2 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 44,206.0 124,685.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 80 285 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,800.0 97,856.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 158 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,406.0 26,829.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 127 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 6,600.00 8.82 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 24, 2014 5,000.00 8.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 03, 2014 4,750.00 8.70 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 3,650.00 9.60 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015 1,600.00 9.52 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2015 1,000.00 9.78 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- BOI (RESET)* 1 50.00 102.1299 102.1299 102.1299 102.1299 9.8000 BOID (RESET)* 1 100.00 96.4774 96.4774 96.4774 96.4774 9.8000 PNBE (RESET)* 1 82.00 96.4809 96.4809 96.4809 96.4809 9.8000 Total 3 232.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.96%, HDFC 2014* 2 1000.00 100.0807 100.0392 100.0807 100.0600 9.8248 9.80%, HDFC 2014B* 1 500.00 99.8754 99.8754 99.8754 99.8754 9.8601 9.45%, HDFC 2015* 2 1000.00 99.6402 99.5887 99.6402 99.6145 9.7750 10.50%, LICH 2014* 1 1000.00 100.2577 100.2577 100.2577 100.2577 9.9416 9.30%, LICH 2022* 1 100.00 97.4248 97.4248 97.4248 97.4248 9.7300 SUNF 2015 (RESET)* 1 500.00 99.9705 99.9705 99.9705 99.9705 9.9999 Total 8 4100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2014C* 2 500.00 105.8265 105.8265 105.8265 105.8265 9.7839 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 1 750.00 87.7600 87.7600 87.7600 87.7600 9.1277 8.83%, 2023 15 6600.00 100.1800 99.9150 99.9400 100.0456 8.8206 8.24%, 2027 3 450.00 92.5000 92.2500 92.2500 92.4000 9.2499 Total 19 7800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 1 150.00 98.4548 98.4548 98.4548 98.4548 9.5500 9.58%, EXIM 2023* 1 200.00 99.8869 99.8869 99.8869 99.8869 9.5800 Total 2 350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 2 1000.00 99.3711 99.3490 99.3490 99.3601 9.6419 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.9897 99.9897 99.9897 99.9897 9.3900 9.51%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.0519 100.0519 100.0519 100.0519 9.3900 9.58%, PFC 2015* 6 1600.00 100.1033 100.0527 100.1033 100.0659 9.5222 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 750.00 99.7425 99.7425 99.7425 99.7425 9.4703 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 97.6281 97.6281 97.6281 97.6281 9.6400 9.81%, PFC 2018* 4 850.00 100.5220 100.5220 100.5220 100.5220 9.6400 8.90%, PGC 2015 1 30.00 99.5861 99.5861 99.5861 99.5861 9.2500 9.20%, PGC 2015* 1 100.00 100.1227 100.1227 100.1227 100.1227 9.0300 8.70%, PGC 2018* 2 350.00 96.9030 96.9030 96.9030 96.9030 9.5400 8.35%, RECL 2014* 1 500.00 99.1118 99.1118 99.1118 99.1118 9.6481 8.84%, RECL 2014* 6 3650.00 99.3861 99.3858 99.3861 99.3861 9.5958 8.45%, RECL 2015 1 44.00 99.1357 99.1357 99.1357 99.1357 9.2500 Total 28 9224.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.71%, AP 2023 1 100.00 102.1044 102.1044 102.1044 102.1044 9.3700 9.39%, GUJ 2023 1 200.00 100.1872 100.1872 100.1872 100.1872 9.3575 Total 2 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 03, 2014 1 4750.00 97.8998 97.8998 97.8998 97.8998 8.7002 Mar 06, 2014 1 150.00 98.6015 98.6015 98.6015 98.6015 8.3499 Mar 20, 2014 1 1000.00 98.2750 98.2750 98.2750 98.2750 8.4300 Total 3 5900.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 08, 2014 2 1600.00 97.1132 97.1132 97.1132 97.1132 8.6800 Mar 13, 2014 1 2000.00 98.4460 98.4460 98.4460 98.4460 8.3502 Jun 19, 2014 1 1950.00 96.1718 96.1718 96.1718 96.1718 8.7001 Apr 24, 2014 1 5000.00 97.4224 97.4224 97.4224 97.4224 8.7001 Total 5 10550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 11, 2014 3 2500.00 92.4707 92.4546 92.4707 92.4578 8.7060 Mar 20, 2014 2 750.00 98.2750 98.2710 98.2750 98.2737 8.4366 Dec 25, 2014 2 1000.00 92.1865 92.1782 92.1782 92.1824 8.6950 Oct 30, 2014 1 1000.00 93.3158 93.3158 93.3158 93.3158 8.7150 Total 8 5250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 