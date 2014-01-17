Jan 17 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,526.0 202,312.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 94 408 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,253.0 170,681.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 255 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,273.0 31,631.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 153 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 8,760.00 8.63 8.83%, 2023 4,245.00 8.59 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 20, 2014 3,200.00 8.35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, PFC 2015 1,800.00 9.55 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 1,150.00 9.67 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 1,000.00 9.41 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2015* 1 800.00 98.0734 98.0734 98.0734 98.0734 9.8500 9.45%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.6152 99.6152 99.6152 99.6152 9.8000 9.68%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.8571 99.8571 99.8571 99.8571 9.8000 9.80%, HDFC 2015* 1 500.00 99.9964 99.9964 99.9964 99.9964 9.8000 9.70%, HDFC 2015C* 1 150.00 100.0217 100.0217 100.0217 100.0217 9.6612 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 2 100.00 100.0491 100.0491 100.0491 100.0491 9.6800 8.58%, HDFC 2018B* 1 250.00 96.4373 96.4373 96.4373 96.4373 9.6000 9.65%, LICH 2014* 1 500.00 99.7626 99.7626 99.7626 99.7626 9.8706 9.96%, LICH 2014* 1 150.00 99.9179 99.9179 99.9179 99.9179 9.9263 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 150.00 100.1254 100.1254 100.1254 100.1254 9.6489 10.60%, LICH 2016* 2 150.00 101.8671 101.8558 101.8671 101.8596 9.7033 Total 13 3250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014A (RESET) 10 21.50 108.7900 108.7900 108.7900 108.7900 14.7926 CITI 2014G (RESET) 1 50.00 135.3400 135.3400 135.3400 135.3400 0.0000 CITI 2015 (RESET) 1 1.50 121.2300 121.2300 121.2300 121.2300 0.0000 Total 12 73.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 250.00 95.7200 95.7200 95.7200 95.7200 8.1598 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Index Bond ----------------------------- 1.44%, 20 2023 1 250.00 82.6500 82.6500 82.6500 82.6500 3.6409 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.37%, 2014 1 250.00 99.6662 99.6662 99.6662 99.6662 8.7273 8.07%, 2017A 1 1000.00 98.6700 98.6700 98.6700 98.6700 8.5203 7.28%, 2019 12 8760.00 94.3900 94.0800 94.0800 94.2950 8.6264 8.12%, 2020 2 1200.00 96.7500 96.4800 96.4800 96.7050 8.7643 7.16%, 2023 4 1100.00 89.1700 89.0500 89.0500 89.0700 8.9062 8.83%, 2023 8 4245.00 101.6500 101.5000 101.6150 101.5666 8.5881 8.24%, 2027 3 948.00 94.9700 94.8200 94.8200 94.9060 8.9060 8.28%, 2027 4 800.00 95.2600 94.6500 94.6500 94.8625 8.9359 8.32%, 2032 2 500.00 94.8400 94.8000 94.8000 94.8200 8.8948 Total 37 18803.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 3 350.00 100.7045 100.5916 100.5916 100.6884 9.4943 9.00%, NBRD 2015* 1 650.00 99.4566 99.4566 99.4566 99.4566 9.3200 Total 4 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 3 1150.00 99.3662 99.3656 99.3656 99.3659 9.6700 8.45%, PFC 2014A* 1 500.00 99.0981 99.0981 99.0981 99.0981 9.6694 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 1800.00 98.9126 98.9126 98.9126 98.9126 9.5500 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.2002 100.2002 100.2002 100.2002 9.4300 8.35%, PFC 2016* 3 1000.00 97.7796 97.7697 97.7796 97.7747 9.4125 11.00%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 105.1522 105.1522 105.1522 105.1522 9.5400 8.72%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 97.3697 97.3697 97.3697 97.3697 9.5200 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 99.1280 99.1280 99.1280 99.1280 9.5000 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.1144 100.1144 100.1144 100.1144 9.3407 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 97.3801 97.3801 97.3801 97.3801 9.5018 Total 14 4950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.50%, KRN 2023 1 150.00 101.7784 101.7784 101.7784 101.7784 9.2200 9.39%, KRN 2023A 2 1300.00 101.1163 101.1163 101.1163 101.1163 9.2100 9.24%, MAH 2024 1 200.00 100.2100 100.2100 100.2100 100.2100 9.2071 Total 4 1650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 1 2000.00 98.8244 98.8244 98.8244 98.8244 8.3500 Feb 20, 2014 1 3200.00 99.2958 99.2958 99.2958 99.2958 8.3502 Mar 20, 2014 2 2000.00 98.6661 98.6661 98.6661 98.6661 8.3637 Total 4 7200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2014 1 750.00 98.4775 98.4775 98.4775 98.4775 8.5501 Total 1 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 06, 2014 1 1000.00 98.9810 98.9810 98.9810 98.9810 8.3503 Feb 20, 2014 2 1350.00 99.2958 99.2958 99.2958 99.2958 8.3502 Total 3 2350.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 7.34% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com