Jan 20 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,023.0 37,023.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 99 99 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,756.0 32,756.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 60 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,267.0 4,267.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 4,750.00 8.60 8.12%, 2020 3,511.00 8.73 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2014 6,200.00 8.52 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2018 700.00 9.48 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.18%, LICH 2016 600.00 9.73 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016 550.00 9.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.7244 99.7244 99.7244 99.7244 9.9706 9.20%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.4459 99.4459 99.4459 99.4459 9.9146 9.70%, HDFC 2015C* 1 50.00 100.0147 100.0147 100.0147 100.0147 9.6649 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 50.00 100.0368 100.0368 100.0368 100.0368 9.6850 9.25%, HDFC 2018A* 1 50.00 98.7777 98.7777 98.7777 98.7777 9.6000 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.1167 100.1167 100.1167 100.1167 9.6536 10.18%, LICH 2016* 5 600.00 100.8862 100.8849 100.8862 100.8851 9.7300 10.60%, LICH 2016* 1 350.00 101.7629 101.7629 101.7629 101.7629 9.7450 8.37%, LICH 2023* 1 100.00 92.6860 92.6860 92.6860 92.6860 9.5700 Total 13 1750.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014A (RESET) 6 7.00 108.7600 108.7600 108.7600 108.7600 15.7777 Total 6 7.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 3 1050.00 98.5000 98.4900 98.5000 98.4995 8.3825 7.28%, 2019 14 4750.00 94.4800 94.3100 94.3700 94.3903 8.6036 6.35%, 2020 1 250.00 89.2500 89.2500 89.2500 89.2500 8.7023 8.12%, 2020 7 3511.00 96.9300 96.8300 96.9250 96.8731 8.7308 7.16%, 2023 1 200.00 89.3600 89.3600 89.3600 89.3600 8.8566 8.83%, 2023 4 3250.00 101.7250 101.7050 101.7225 101.7177 8.5652 9.15%, 2024 1 50.00 101.6900 101.6900 101.6900 101.6900 8.9000 8.24%, 2027 1 250.00 94.7900 94.7900 94.7900 94.7900 8.9218 8.28%, 2027 11 3095.00 95.2500 95.0700 95.0700 95.1518 8.8975 8.32%, 2032 1 100.00 94.4000 94.4000 94.4000 94.4000 8.9436 Total 44 16506.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.33%, EXIM 2018* 1 150.00 99.3847 99.3847 99.3847 99.3847 9.4700 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 100.00 100.8164 100.8164 100.8164 100.8164 9.4600 8.50%, EXIM 2023B* 1 200.00 94.0950 94.0950 94.0950 94.0950 9.4500 9.57%, IDFC 2016* 2 250.00 100.1124 100.1124 100.1124 100.1124 9.4726 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 50.00 100.0162 100.0162 100.0162 100.0162 9.3559 Total 6 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016* 4 550.00 100.8181 100.7030 100.8181 100.7972 9.3991 9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 110.00 101.0964 101.0594 101.0594 101.0762 9.4855 9.38%, RECL 2018* 3 700.00 99.5753 99.5382 99.5382 99.5515 9.4764 9.61%, RECL 2019* 4 400.00 100.6653 100.5516 100.6653 100.5889 9.4450 Total 14 1760.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.50%, KRN 2023 1 50.00 101.7129 101.7129 101.7129 101.7129 9.2300 9.51%, MAH 2023 2 150.00 101.7408 101.7408 101.7408 101.7408 9.2300 9.24%, MAH 2024 1 50.00 100.2549 100.2549 100.2549 100.2549 9.2000 9.35%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 100.8889 100.8889 100.8889 100.8889 9.2100 Total 5 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 06, 2014 1 2600.00 98.9857 98.9857 98.9857 98.9857 8.5003 Mar 20, 2014 2 2000.00 98.6884 98.6884 98.6884 98.6884 8.3637 Total 3 4600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 24, 2014 1 1250.00 97.8362 97.8362 97.8362 97.8362 8.6802 Mar 27, 2014 3 6200.00 98.5175 98.5002 98.5175 98.5058 8.5179 Total 4 7450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 06, 2014 2 1750.00 98.9881 98.9857 98.9857 98.9867 8.4916 Jan 08, 2015 2 2100.00 92.4155 92.4073 92.4073 92.4151 8.5106 Total 4 3850.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 