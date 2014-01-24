Jan 24 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,799.0 145,850.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 388 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,374.0 103,582.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 214 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,425.0 42,268.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 174 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 3,274.00 8.33 8.83%, 2023 3,050.00 8.69 8.28%, 2027 1,900.00 9.05 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.50%, LICH 2017 1,000.00 9.65 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, HDFC 2014 750.00 10.02 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, RECL 2018 500.00 9.57 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 750.00 99.7282 99.7282 99.7282 99.7282 10.0192 9.75%, HDFC 2015* 1 350.00 100.0491 100.0491 100.0491 100.0491 9.7203 9.75%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.0947 100.0947 100.0947 100.0947 9.6950 8.50%, LICH 2017* 1 1000.00 96.8702 96.8702 96.8702 96.8702 9.6500 10.00%, SUNF 2014* 1 500.00 99.8581 99.8581 99.8581 99.8581 10.1121 Total 5 2650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, SUNF 2014H* 1 200.00 92.5987 92.5987 92.5987 92.5987 9.9162 Total 1 200.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 3 3274.00 99.2500 98.8000 98.8000 99.2229 8.3317 7.83%, 2018 1 500.00 97.0050 97.0050 97.0050 97.0050 8.6896 8.83%, 2023 7 3050.00 100.9100 100.8200 100.9100 100.8747 8.6926 8.24%, 2027 1 250.00 93.8700 93.8700 93.8700 93.8700 9.0488 8.28%, 2027 6 1900.00 94.2450 93.8500 93.8500 94.0062 9.0511 9.20%, 2030 1 50.00 101.5141 101.5141 101.5141 101.5141 9.0200 8.32%, 2032 4 500.00 93.7523 93.6250 93.6250 93.7396 9.0215 9.23%, 2043 3 300.00 102.2512 101.9500 101.9500 102.1508 9.0196 Total 26 9824.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, IDFC 2017* 1 400.00 99.2847 99.2847 99.2847 99.2847 9.0327 Total 1 400.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 8.48%, IRFC 2028* 2 100.00 100.0000 99.9000 99.9000 99.9500 8.4550 Total 2 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.9859 99.9859 99.9859 99.9859 9.4000 8.78%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 98.2511 98.2511 98.2511 98.2511 9.4877 9.60%, PFC 2017A* 1 50.00 100.2317 100.2317 100.2317 100.2317 9.5000 9.90%, PFC 2017A* 1 100.00 100.9661 100.9661 100.9661 100.9661 9.5000 8.90%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 97.7250 97.7250 97.7250 97.7250 9.5700 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 97.9294 97.9294 97.9294 97.9294 9.5600 9.46%, PFC 2026* 2 300.00 98.9910 98.9810 98.9810 98.9877 9.5805 10.10%, PGC 2015* 1 125.00 100.7826 100.7826 100.7826 100.7826 9.3800 9.25%, PGC 2016B* 1 100.00 99.6281 99.6281 99.6281 99.6281 9.3800 8.70%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 94.0634 94.0634 94.0634 94.0634 9.4500 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 500.00 97.1934 97.1934 97.1934 97.1934 9.5665 9.61%, RECL 2019* 3 450.00 100.2563 100.2563 100.2563 100.2563 9.5300 Total 15 2075.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.24%, MAH 2024 2 100.00 99.9800 99.9800 99.9800 99.9800 9.2422 Total 2 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 03, 2014 1 1200.00 98.4477 98.4477 98.4477 98.4477 8.7201 Total 1 1200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 03, 2014 1 750.00 98.4477 98.4477 98.4477 98.4477 8.7201 Aug 21, 2014 1 500.00 95.3197 95.3197 95.3197 95.3197 8.6999 Total 2 1250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com