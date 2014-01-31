Jan 31 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,331.0 147,217.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 319 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,550.0 110,121.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 183 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,781.0 37,096.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 136 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 2,150.00 8.82 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 11, 2014 750.00 8.95 Oct 30, 2014 500.00 9.00 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2015 1,500.00 10.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, ONGV 2014 1,000.00 9.80 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015A 500.00 10.10 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2015* 2 1500.00 99.7501 99.6331 99.7501 99.7111 9.9982 9.85%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.6009 99.6009 99.6009 99.6009 10.1000 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 500.00 99.2132 99.2132 99.2132 99.2132 10.1000 8.40%, ONGV 2014* 1 1000.00 98.8235 98.8235 98.8235 98.8235 9.8033 10.40%, SUNF 2014 1 31.00 99.8717 99.8717 99.8717 99.8717 10.4168 10.30%, TMF 2014A* 1 500.00 99.8878 99.8878 99.8878 99.8878 11.2305 Total 7 3781.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.59%, 2016 1 50.00 97.8086 97.8086 97.8086 97.8086 8.7000 7.16%, 2023 2 100.00 87.4550 87.4100 87.4550 87.4325 9.1970 8.83%, 2023 7 2150.00 100.1000 99.9450 100.0800 100.0405 8.8203 8.24%, 2027 1 250.00 92.5000 92.5000 92.5000 92.5000 9.2409 8.28%, 2027 1 100.00 92.6800 92.6800 92.6800 92.6800 9.2323 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 98.0500 98.0500 98.0500 98.0500 9.1973 9.20%, 2030 1 50.00 99.8100 99.8100 99.8100 99.8100 9.2199 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 90.1000 90.1000 90.1000 90.1000 9.2901 Total 15 3000.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.32%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 99.5046 99.5046 99.5046 99.5046 10.0977 9.50%, NBRD 2014A* 1 300.00 99.6798 99.6798 99.6798 99.6798 10.0061 Total 2 550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 10.70%, IRFC 2023* 2 250.00 108.3111 108.1537 108.1537 108.2167 9.3762 8.78%, NHPC 2020* 1 50.00 96.6600 96.6600 96.6600 96.6600 9.5277 9.35%, PGC 2018* 1 150.00 98.8051 98.8051 98.8051 98.8051 9.6500 Total 4 450.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.69%, JHAR 2024 1 300.00 101.2070 101.2070 101.2070 101.2070 9.5000 Total 1 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 31, 2014 1 250.00 95.8179 95.8179 95.8179 95.8179 8.9500 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 07, 2014 1 500.00 95.6745 95.6745 95.6745 95.6745 8.9199 Dec 11, 2014 2 750.00 92.9218 92.9144 92.9218 92.9169 8.9467 Jul 24, 2014 1 250.00 95.9757 95.9757 95.9757 95.9757 8.9501 Oct 30, 2014 1 500.00 93.7797 93.7797 93.7797 93.7797 9.0000 Total 5 2000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com