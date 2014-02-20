Feb 20 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,105.1 67,051.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 52 151 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,405.1 59,540.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 112 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,700.0 7,511.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 4,555.00 8.78 7.59%, 2016 2,550.00 8.57 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 19, 2015 2,250.00 8.94 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.83%, IRFC 2023 1,100.00 9.60 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2015 500.00 10.01 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015 250.00 9.76 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2015* 1 500.00 99.7023 99.7023 99.7023 99.7023 10.0132 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 97.1418 97.1418 97.1418 97.1418 10.0600 9.90%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 99.9178 99.9178 99.9178 99.9178 9.9300 10.18%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 100.2071 100.2071 100.2071 100.2071 10.0200 9.00%, LICH 2023* 1 250.00 95.0020 95.0020 95.0020 95.0020 9.8400 9.87%, TMF 2014* 1 250.00 100.0191 100.0191 100.0191 100.0191 8.8838 Total 6 1150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 3 4555.00 99.3725 99.3700 99.3725 99.3718 8.7769 7.37%, 2014 2 1850.00 99.7785 99.7785 99.7785 99.7785 8.7480 7.59%, 2016 5 2550.00 98.1028 98.1028 98.1028 98.1028 8.5700 7.49%, 2017 1 3.10 96.6000 96.6000 96.6000 96.6000 8.7408 7.28%, 2019 4 2000.00 93.2300 93.0800 93.1800 93.1525 8.9292 8.12%, 2020 6 2150.00 94.9000 94.7400 94.7800 94.8386 9.1516 7.16%, 2023 1 125.00 87.4863 87.4863 87.4863 87.4863 9.1950 8.83%, 2023 2 1500.00 100.3150 100.2200 100.2200 100.2833 8.7825 9.15%, 2024 1 44.50 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 9.1967 8.33%, 2026 1 17.50 93.1500 93.1500 93.1500 93.1500 9.2692 8.28%, 2027 1 100.00 92.5900 92.5900 92.5900 92.5900 9.2474 8.83%, 2041 3 500.00 96.1879 96.1879 96.1879 96.1879 9.2100 8.30%, 2042 1 100.00 90.7430 90.7430 90.7430 90.7430 9.2200 Total 31 15495.10 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.3940 99.3940 99.3940 99.3940 9.7300 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 100.00 96.8606 96.8606 96.8606 96.8606 9.7300 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 3 1100.00 95.3812 95.3812 95.3812 95.3812 9.6000 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.6431 99.6431 99.6431 99.6431 9.7600 8.72%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 95.9472 95.9472 95.9472 95.9472 9.7800 Total 6 1500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.63%, MAH 2024 1 50.00 100.6932 100.6932 100.6932 100.6932 9.5200 9.39%, TN 2023 1 500.00 99.0654 99.0654 99.0654 99.0654 9.5350 9.72%, WB 2024 2 100.00 101.0409 101.0090 101.0090 101.0250 9.5575 Total 4 650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2014 1 500.00 99.2053 99.2053 99.2053 99.2053 8.5997 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 1 510.00 99.5391 99.5391 99.5391 99.5391 8.4504 Total 1 510.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 19, 2015 2 2250.00 91.8475 91.8266 91.8475 91.8382 8.9361 Total 2 2250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com