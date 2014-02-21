Feb 21 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,881.2 83,932.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 195 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,019.2 73,559.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 139 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,862.0 10,373.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 56 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 3,000.00 8.79 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 18, 2014 2,600.00 8.98 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 20, 2014 2,000.00 8.42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.83%, IRFC 2023 1,650.00 9.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.36%, IDFC 2015 200.00 9.90 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2018 160.00 9.77 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2014C* 1 120.00 99.9613 99.9613 99.9613 99.9613 9.8289 9.90%, LICH 2015* 1 100.00 99.9178 99.9178 99.9178 99.9178 9.9300 9.63%, LICH 2019* 1 100.00 99.1166 99.1166 99.1166 99.1166 9.8500 Total 3 320.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 1000.00 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 8.6426 7.83%, 2018 1 500.00 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 8.8553 7.28%, 2019 1 100.00 93.3100 93.3100 93.3100 93.3100 8.8916 8.12%, 2020 2 500.00 94.9750 94.9200 94.9200 94.9475 9.1299 7.16%, 2023 1 125.00 87.4863 87.4863 87.4863 87.4863 9.1962 8.83%, 2023 10 3000.00 100.2400 100.2000 100.2400 100.2233 8.7918 8.33%, 2026 1 23.40 93.2000 93.2000 93.2000 93.2000 9.2622 8.28%, 2027 2 300.00 92.7300 92.6400 92.6400 92.6550 9.2388 8.32%, 2032 2 150.00 92.0400 92.0400 92.0400 92.0400 9.2249 Total 21 5698.40 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.77%, EXIM 2018* 2 100.00 96.8545 96.8545 96.8545 96.8545 9.7486 9.36%, IDFC 2015* 1 200.00 99.5292 99.5292 99.5292 99.5292 9.9000 Total 3 300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, AAI 2016* 2 100.00 99.0562 99.0562 99.0562 99.0562 9.4000 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 2 1650.00 95.3866 95.3866 95.3866 95.3866 9.6000 9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 132.00 99.8698 99.8698 99.8698 99.8698 9.8100 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 100.00 93.9200 93.9200 93.9200 93.9200 9.7400 9.38%, RECL 2018* 2 160.00 98.4712 98.4707 98.4712 98.4710 9.7700 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 99.4679 99.4679 99.4679 99.4679 9.7600 Total 11 2242.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.58%, KRN 2016 1 100.00 98.4478 98.4478 98.4478 98.4478 9.2400 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 08, 2014 1 1020.80 98.2318 98.2318 98.2318 98.2318 9.0001 Mar 20, 2014 1 2000.00 99.4494 99.4494 99.4494 99.4494 8.4201 Total 2 3020.80 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 1 1600.00 95.4893 95.4893 95.4893 95.4893 8.9801 Oct 16, 2014 1 1000.00 94.5564 94.5564 94.5564 94.5564 8.9799 Sep 18, 2014 1 2600.00 95.1763 95.1763 95.1763 95.1763 8.9800 Total 3 5200.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 