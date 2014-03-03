Mar 3 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,839.0 13,839.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 36 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,250.0 8,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 16 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,589.0 5,589.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 2,300.00 8.96 7.83%, 2018 1,650.00 8.87 8.12%, 2020 1,500.00 9.22 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, EXIM 2015 2,500.00 9.58 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 1,550.00 10.04 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016 250.00 9.76 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2021* 1 100.00 99.9695 99.9695 99.9695 99.9695 9.8800 8.37%, LICH 2023* 1 100.00 91.0287 91.0287 91.0287 91.0287 9.8800 9.00%, LICH 2023* 1 50.00 94.9656 94.9656 94.9656 94.9656 9.8500 9.15%, LT 2019* 1 150.00 98.0589 98.0589 98.0589 98.0589 9.6500 Total 4 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 1 50.00 96.0510 96.0510 96.0510 96.0510 8.8000 8.07%, 2017A 1 100.00 98.1900 98.1900 98.1900 98.1900 8.7009 7.83%, 2018 3 1650.00 96.5000 96.4000 96.5000 96.4848 8.8666 7.28%, 2019 1 2300.00 93.0675 93.0675 93.0675 93.0675 8.9600 6.35%, 2020 1 1000.00 86.9386 86.9386 86.9386 86.9386 9.3000 8.12%, 2020 2 1500.00 94.5300 94.5200 94.5200 94.5267 9.2206 8.83%, 2023 1 50.00 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 8.9089 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 92.3000 92.3000 92.3000 92.3000 9.2896 8.32%, 2032 2 400.00 91.6706 91.5886 91.5886 91.6296 9.2750 8.30%, 2042 1 50.00 90.4300 90.4300 90.4300 90.4300 9.2539 Total 14 7350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, EXIM 2015* 4 2500.00 99.6163 99.6069 99.6163 99.6116 9.5849 9.62%, EXIM 2019* 1 150.00 99.4291 99.4291 99.4291 99.4291 9.7600 Total 5 2650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 150.00 96.8400 96.8400 96.8400 96.8400 9.7462 8.55%, IRFC 2019 1 39.00 96.6197 96.6197 96.6197 96.6197 9.4258 8.78%, NHPC 2019* 1 50.00 96.6598 96.6598 96.6598 96.6598 9.6500 8.85%, NHPC 2019* 1 50.00 96.9250 96.9250 96.9250 96.9250 9.6500 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 1550.00 99.2211 99.2211 99.2211 99.2211 10.0361 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 97.2291 97.2291 97.2291 97.2291 9.7650 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.9536 99.9536 99.9536 99.9536 9.7600 9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 200.00 99.8319 99.8319 99.8319 99.8319 9.8200 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 150.00 99.3088 99.3088 99.3088 99.3088 9.8000 Total 11 2539.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 5.60%, KER 2014 1 100.00 99.4553 99.4553 99.4553 99.4553 9.6246 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2014 1 800.00 99.4766 99.4766 99.4766 99.4766 8.3498 Total 1 800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com