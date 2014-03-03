BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co gets work order of 1.23 bln rupees
* Says got work order of INR 1.23 billion from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal
Mar 3 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,839.0 13,839.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 36 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,250.0 8,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 16 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,589.0 5,589.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 2,300.00 8.96 7.83%, 2018 1,650.00 8.87 8.12%, 2020 1,500.00 9.22 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, EXIM 2015 2,500.00 9.58 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 1,550.00 10.04 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016 250.00 9.76 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2021* 1 100.00 99.9695 99.9695 99.9695 99.9695 9.8800 8.37%, LICH 2023* 1 100.00 91.0287 91.0287 91.0287 91.0287 9.8800 9.00%, LICH 2023* 1 50.00 94.9656 94.9656 94.9656 94.9656 9.8500 9.15%, LT 2019* 1 150.00 98.0589 98.0589 98.0589 98.0589 9.6500 Total 4 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.46%, 2017 1 50.00 96.0510 96.0510 96.0510 96.0510 8.8000 8.07%, 2017A 1 100.00 98.1900 98.1900 98.1900 98.1900 8.7009 7.83%, 2018 3 1650.00 96.5000 96.4000 96.5000 96.4848 8.8666 7.28%, 2019 1 2300.00 93.0675 93.0675 93.0675 93.0675 8.9600 6.35%, 2020 1 1000.00 86.9386 86.9386 86.9386 86.9386 9.3000 8.12%, 2020 2 1500.00 94.5300 94.5200 94.5200 94.5267 9.2206 8.83%, 2023 1 50.00 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 99.4700 8.9089 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 92.3000 92.3000 92.3000 92.3000 9.2896 8.32%, 2032 2 400.00 91.6706 91.5886 91.5886 91.6296 9.2750 8.30%, 2042 1 50.00 90.4300 90.4300 90.4300 90.4300 9.2539 Total 14 7350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, EXIM 2015* 4 2500.00 99.6163 99.6069 99.6163 99.6116 9.5849 9.62%, EXIM 2019* 1 150.00 99.4291 99.4291 99.4291 99.4291 9.7600 Total 5 2650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 150.00 96.8400 96.8400 96.8400 96.8400 9.7462 8.55%, IRFC 2019 1 39.00 96.6197 96.6197 96.6197 96.6197 9.4258 8.78%, NHPC 2019* 1 50.00 96.6598 96.6598 96.6598 96.6598 9.6500 8.85%, NHPC 2019* 1 50.00 96.9250 96.9250 96.9250 96.9250 9.6500 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 1550.00 99.2211 99.2211 99.2211 99.2211 10.0361 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 97.2291 97.2291 97.2291 97.2291 9.7650 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.9536 99.9536 99.9536 99.9536 9.7600 9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 200.00 99.8319 99.8319 99.8319 99.8319 9.8200 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 150.00 99.3088 99.3088 99.3088 99.3088 9.8000 Total 11 2539.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 5.60%, KER 2014 1 100.00 99.4553 99.4553 99.4553 99.4553 9.6246 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2014 1 800.00 99.4766 99.4766 99.4766 99.4766 8.3498 Total 1 800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
April 20 Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.16 percent at 7103 points on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.