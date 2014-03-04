Mar 4 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,149.4 34,988.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 82 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,899.4 28,149.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 52 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,250.0 6,839.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 10 30 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 6,230.00 9.22 8.83%, 2023 2,250.00 8.89 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 06, 2014 2,287.60 8.51 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.81%, PFC 2018 350.00 9.83 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016 250.00 9.76 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.85%, RECL 2016 250.00 9.52 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Central Government Index Bond ----------------------------- 1.44%, 2023 2 380.00 79.7500 79.7500 79.7500 79.7500 4.0913 Total 2 380.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 1000.00 98.1500 98.1300 98.1300 98.1400 8.7271 7.28%, 2019 1 500.00 92.9500 92.9500 92.9500 92.9500 8.9906 8.12%, 2020 7 6230.00 94.6150 94.4300 94.6150 94.5419 9.2178 8.83%, 2023 6 2250.00 99.7200 99.4600 99.7200 99.6133 8.8865 8.28%, 2027 2 600.00 92.3345 92.2000 92.3345 92.3121 9.2881 8.97%, 2030 2 150.00 97.3650 97.3238 97.3238 97.3375 9.2833 8.30%, 2042 1 1060.70 90.7000 90.7000 90.7000 90.7000 9.2271 Total 21 11790.70 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.78%, NHPC 2019* 1 50.00 96.6607 96.6607 96.6607 96.6607 9.6500 8.95%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.4459 99.4459 99.4459 99.4459 9.4926 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.9533 99.9533 99.9533 99.9533 9.7600 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 9.8500 9.81%, PFC 2018* 2 350.00 99.8138 99.8138 99.8138 99.8138 9.8250 8.70%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 92.2713 92.2713 92.2713 92.2713 9.7000 7.85%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 96.9807 96.9807 96.9807 96.9807 9.5243 9.38%, RECL 2018* 2 100.00 98.1863 98.1863 98.1863 98.1863 9.8500 Total 10 1250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.75%, GUJ 2024 2 200.00 100.3728 100.3412 100.3728 100.3570 9.6925 9.85%, WB 2024 3 400.00 100.6800 100.6700 100.6700 100.6788 9.7412 Total 5 600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 06, 2014 2 2287.60 99.9767 99.9767 99.9767 99.9767 8.5065 Apr 17, 2014 1 1000.00 98.9370 98.9370 98.9370 98.9370 9.1201 Total 3 3287.60 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 14, 2014 1 1500.00 96.1322 96.1322 96.1322 96.1322 9.0651 Total 1 1500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 06, 2014 2 1141.10 99.9767 99.9767 99.9767 99.9767 8.5065 Mar 20, 2014 1 200.00 99.6499 99.6499 99.6499 99.6499 8.5490 Aug 21, 2014 1 1000.00 95.9740 95.9740 95.9740 95.9740 9.0600 Total 4 2341.10 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com