Mar 11 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,724.7 48,995.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 127 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,224.7 36,595.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 77 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,500.0 12,400.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 7,000.00 8.59 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 25, 2014 5,000.00 8.99 Dec 11, 2014 5,000.00 9.00 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.27%, PFC 2016 1,650.00 9.55 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.83%, SIDB 2017 1,500.00 9.82 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2014A 1,000.00 9.66 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.58%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.4689 99.4689 99.4689 99.4689 9.9000 9.15%, HDFC 2016* 1 400.00 98.6130 98.6130 98.6130 98.6130 9.9000 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 96.8539 96.8539 96.8539 96.8539 10.1200 9.00%, LICH 2023* 1 250.00 94.9808 94.9808 94.9808 94.9808 9.8500 Total 4 1150.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, TMF 2015B* 1 150.00 91.6201 91.6201 91.6201 91.6201 10.2033 Total 1 150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 10 7000.00 98.3650 98.3350 98.3650 98.3489 8.5930 7.28%, 2019 3 942.40 93.2400 93.2200 93.2400 93.2327 8.9239 8.12%, 2020 1 300.00 95.1500 95.1500 95.1500 95.1500 9.0932 8.19%, 2020 1 100.00 95.7515 95.7515 95.7515 95.7515 9.1400 8.83%, 2023 5 1750.00 100.4950 100.4300 100.4650 100.4550 8.7559 8.28%, 2027 2 300.00 92.8000 92.8000 92.8000 92.8000 9.2218 8.32%, 2032 1 150.00 92.4100 92.4100 92.4100 92.4100 9.1805 8.83%, 2041 1 250.00 96.7701 96.7701 96.7701 96.7701 9.1500 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 91.3944 91.3944 91.3944 91.3944 9.1524 Total 25 11042.40 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.62%, EXIM 2019* 4 300.00 99.6863 99.6863 99.6863 99.6863 9.6900 8.87%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 95.1193 95.1193 95.1193 95.1193 9.7100 9.60%, EXIM 2024* 1 100.00 99.8043 99.8043 99.8043 99.8043 9.6200 9.00%, IDFC 2017* 1 500.00 99.3730 99.3730 99.3730 99.3730 9.0294 9.83%, SIDB 2017* 1 1500.00 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 9.8187 Total 8 2450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.78%, NHPC 2026* 1 50.00 94.3824 94.3824 94.3824 94.3824 9.5800 8.78%, NHPC 2027* 1 50.00 94.1373 94.1373 94.1373 94.1373 9.5800 8.78%, NHPC 2028* 1 50.00 93.9135 93.9135 93.9135 93.9135 9.5800 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 400.00 99.9012 99.9012 99.9012 99.9012 9.6569 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 1 1000.00 99.3950 99.3950 99.3950 99.3950 9.6582 7.95%, PFC 2016* 2 150.00 97.1635 97.0938 97.1635 97.1170 9.6267 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 1650.00 97.3761 97.3761 97.3761 97.3761 9.5500 9.52%, PFC 2017* 2 750.00 99.8284 99.8255 99.8284 99.8265 9.5109 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 100.0084 100.0084 100.0084 100.0084 9.7700 7.39%, PGC 2016* 1 50.00 95.5045 95.5045 95.5045 95.5045 9.4200 8.73%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 96.4912 96.4912 96.4912 96.4912 9.6800 7.93%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 93.0328 93.0328 93.0328 93.0328 9.6800 7.93%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 89.2190 89.2190 89.2190 89.2190 9.6200 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 600.00 99.4067 99.4067 99.4067 99.4067 9.7326 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 99.6158 99.6158 99.6158 99.6158 9.5004 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 98.9948 98.9948 98.9948 98.9948 9.5600 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 250.00 98.5820 98.5820 98.5820 98.5820 9.7400 Total 19 5750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.77%, ARUN 2024 2 103.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 9.6733 9.77%, GOA 2024 4 202.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 9.6733 9.71%, HARY 2024 4 827.30 100.5064 100.3795 100.5064 100.4297 9.6421 9.69%, JHAR 2024 2 50.00 100.3164 100.3164 100.3164 100.3164 9.6364 Total 12 1182.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 11, 2014 3 5000.00 93.6714 93.6714 93.6714 93.6714 9.0000 Dec 25, 2014 3 5000.00 93.3764 93.3764 93.3764 93.3764 8.9900 Total 6 10000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com