Mar 20 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,512.0 71,981.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 313 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,172.0 58,956.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 106 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,340.0 13,024.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 207 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 24, 2014 6,050.00 9.48 Mar 27, 2014 3,000.00 9.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 15, 2014 3,000.00 9.15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, LICH 2015B 650.00 9.73 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, PFC 2017 500.00 9.51 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.60%, DHFC 2016 500.00 10.18 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.80%, DHFC 2015* 1 100.00 101.0142 101.0142 101.0142 101.0142 10.0546 10.60%, DHFC 2016* 1 500.00 100.7285 100.7285 100.7285 100.7285 10.1782 9.40%, HDFC 2014A* 1 250.00 99.7614 99.7614 99.7614 99.7614 10.3160 9.45%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.7952 99.7952 99.7952 99.7952 9.6558 9.80%, LICH 2014C* 1 250.00 99.9305 99.9305 99.9305 99.9305 9.9501 9.62%, LICH 2015A* 1 100.00 99.7660 99.7660 99.7660 99.7660 9.7300 9.75%, LICH 2015B* 1 650.00 99.9846 99.9846 99.9846 99.9846 9.7300 9.80%, LICH 2015B* 1 250.00 100.1577 100.1577 100.1577 100.1577 9.6110 9.23%, LICH 2022* 1 50.00 96.4677 96.4677 96.4677 96.4677 9.8300 9.30%, LICH 2022* 1 250.00 96.8952 96.8952 96.8952 96.8952 9.8300 8.95%, LTIF 2015B* 1 250.00 98.8074 98.8074 98.8074 98.8074 10.0000 Total 11 2700.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 2 730.00 93.1700 93.1300 93.1700 93.1426 8.9536 8.83%, 2023 5 2350.00 100.0700 100.0200 100.0500 100.0596 8.8173 8.24%, 2027 2 100.00 92.9000 92.9000 92.9000 92.9000 9.1888 8.28%, 2027 2 260.00 93.0100 92.9300 93.0100 93.0069 9.1948 8.97%, 2030 1 150.00 98.5337 98.5337 98.5337 98.5337 9.1400 8.32%, 2032 5 482.00 92.9250 92.6649 92.8000 92.7708 9.1373 8.83%, 2041 1 250.00 97.3095 97.3095 97.3095 97.3095 9.0950 9.23%, 2043 1 250.00 101.3535 101.3535 101.3535 101.3535 9.0950 Total 19 4572.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, EXIM 2015* 1 250.00 99.7491 99.7491 99.7491 99.7491 9.4830 7.95%, IDFC 2014* 1 50.00 99.6847 99.6847 99.6847 99.6847 10.3466 Total 2 300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 7 390.00 100.8500 100.0000 100.8500 100.7410 9.8013 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 1 250.00 95.4338 95.4338 95.4338 95.4338 9.6000 9.58%, PFC 2015* 2 250.00 99.9103 99.9103 99.9103 99.9103 9.5800 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 99.8541 99.8541 99.8541 99.8541 9.5122 8.84%, PGC 2017A* 1 100.00 97.8648 97.8648 97.8648 97.8648 9.5300 8.70%, PGC 2023* 3 450.00 94.2030 94.2030 94.2030 94.2030 9.6500 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 99.4091 99.4091 99.4091 99.4091 9.5725 9.24%, RECL 2018* 2 150.00 98.2896 98.2896 98.2896 98.2896 9.6850 Total 18 2340.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.71%, AP 2024 1 50.00 100.6908 100.6908 100.6908 100.6908 9.6000 9.84%, AP 2024 1 50.00 101.4373 101.4373 101.4373 101.4373 9.6100 Total 2 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 15, 2014 3 3000.00 98.6400 98.6400 98.6400 98.6400 9.1499 Mar 27, 2014 1 250.00 99.8523 99.8523 99.8523 99.8523 8.9984 Total 4 3250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 05, 2014 1 1200.00 98.1505 98.1505 98.1505 98.1505 9.0498 Apr 24, 2014 2 6050.00 99.1274 99.1228 99.1228 99.1251 9.4754 Mar 27, 2014 1 3000.00 99.8523 99.8523 99.8523 99.8523 8.9984 Total 4 10250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 