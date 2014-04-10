Apr 10 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,977.0 101,298.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 64 223 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,450.0 67,068.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 112 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,527.0 34,230.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 111 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 5,000.00 8.57 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 19, 2015 3,700.00 8.91 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 08, 2014 3,400.00 8.63 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,600.00 9.85 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 1,350.00 9.60 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, IOC 2018 500.00 8.28 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, TCFS 2014L* 1 200.00 120.6558 120.6558 120.6558 120.6558 9.2217 0.00%, TCFS 2014M* 1 300.00 120.5642 120.5642 120.5642 120.5642 9.2196 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 5000.00 99.7600 99.7600 99.7600 99.7600 8.5692 7.28%, 2019 6 550.00 93.0000 92.9100 93.0000 92.9918 9.0081 8.12%, 2020 2 600.00 94.7700 94.6500 94.7700 94.7500 9.1867 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 95.2600 95.2600 95.2600 95.2600 9.1906 7.16%, 2023 1 100.00 86.9000 86.9000 86.9000 86.9000 9.3234 8.83%, 2023 8 3000.00 98.9100 98.6850 98.8500 98.8058 9.0154 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 92.2300 92.2300 92.2300 92.2300 9.3167 8.28%, 2027 1 850.00 91.8200 91.8200 91.8200 91.8200 9.3608 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 98.7500 98.7500 98.7500 98.7500 9.3527 Total 22 10250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 97.9900 97.9900 97.9900 97.9900 9.5251 9.20%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.8774 99.8774 99.8774 99.8774 9.2993 Total 2 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 9 1600.00 100.4600 100.3500 100.4000 100.4259 9.8549 8.14%, IOC 2018* 1 500.00 99.3235 99.3235 99.3235 99.3235 8.2760 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 500.00 99.9379 99.9367 99.9379 99.9373 9.5000 8.35%, PFC 2016* 5 1350.00 97.6715 97.6680 97.6715 97.6709 9.6000 9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 127.00 100.3200 99.8630 100.3200 99.9602 9.7824 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 400.00 99.5769 99.5769 99.5769 99.5769 9.5083 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 99.5239 99.5239 99.5239 99.5239 9.5500 8.82%, RECL 2023* 2 200.00 94.3292 94.2455 94.2455 94.2874 9.7969 Total 24 4927.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.37%, GUJ 2023 1 100.00 98.5202 98.5202 98.5202 98.5202 9.6050 9.39%, MAH 2023 1 50.00 98.8665 98.8665 98.8665 98.8665 9.5700 9.65%, TN 2024 1 50.00 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 9.6000 Total 3 200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 26, 2014 1 500.00 98.2247 98.2247 98.2247 98.2247 8.6802 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 05, 2014 1 3100.00 98.7133 98.7133 98.7133 98.7133 8.6503 May 08, 2014 3 3400.00 99.3664 99.3649 99.3664 99.3658 8.6284 Oct 09, 2014 1 150.00 95.7549 95.7549 95.7549 95.7549 8.9401 May 22, 2014 1 500.00 99.0410 99.0410 99.0410 99.0410 8.6201 Apr 24, 2014 1 300.00 99.7017 99.7017 99.7017 99.7017 8.4004 Total 7 7450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 02, 2014 1 1000.00 95.9277 95.9277 95.9277 95.9277 8.9051 Sep 18, 2014 1 350.00 96.2451 96.2451 96.2451 96.2451 8.9001 Mar 19, 2015 1 3700.00 92.2987 92.2987 92.2987 92.2987 8.9050 Total 3 5050.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com