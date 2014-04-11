Apr 11 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,938.8 127,236.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 109 332 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,400.0 84,468.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 146 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,538.8 42,768.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 186 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 3,450.00 9.01 7.16%, 2023 2,150.00 9.29 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 22, 2014 4,600.00 8.65 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2014C 2,000.00 9.54 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2014 1,530.00 9.75 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,400.00 9.83 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 4 1530.00 99.8569 99.8539 99.8539 99.8554 9.7459 9.60%, HIND 2022* 2 150.00 96.8744 96.8744 96.8744 96.8744 10.1500 9.60%, LICH 2016* 1 500.00 99.7373 99.7373 99.7373 99.7373 9.7200 10.75%, RIL 2018* 1 100.00 103.3548 103.3548 103.3548 103.3548 9.7800 10.15%, TCFS 2015A 1 50.00 100.0858 100.0858 100.0858 100.0858 10.0000 Total 9 2330.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014E (RESET) 3 16.00 109.7300 109.7300 109.7300 109.7300 14.8600 CITI 2014F (RESET) 38 81.80 123.2900 123.2900 123.2900 123.2900 14.4464 0.00%, HDFC 2014C* 1 2000.00 108.7542 108.7542 108.7542 108.7542 9.5388 Total 42 2097.80 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.24%, 2018 1 250.00 98.0361 98.0361 98.0361 98.0361 8.8300 7.28%, 2019 1 50.00 92.9700 92.9700 92.9700 92.9700 9.0170 8.12%, 2020 2 550.00 94.8700 94.8200 94.8200 94.8245 9.1725 7.16%, 2023 4 2150.00 87.0900 87.0900 87.0900 87.0900 9.2911 8.83%, 2023 8 3450.00 99.1350 98.7600 99.1350 98.8504 9.0087 8.28%, 2027 4 500.00 91.9900 91.9400 91.9400 91.9810 9.3385 Total 20 6950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.62%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 99.6205 99.6205 99.6205 99.6205 9.7000 9.41%, NBRD 2015* 2 500.00 99.8527 99.8527 99.8527 99.8527 9.4688 8.72%, NBRD 2018* 1 250.00 99.9343 99.9343 99.9343 99.9343 8.7346 Total 4 800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 7 1400.00 100.6900 100.4400 100.6000 100.5743 9.8265 8.14%, IOC 2018* 2 750.00 99.3317 99.3317 99.3317 99.3317 8.2747 10.60%, IRFC 2018* 1 150.00 103.6779 103.6779 103.6779 103.6779 9.5546 8.60%, PFC 2014* 1 61.00 99.5807 99.5807 99.5807 99.5807 9.6915 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.9379 99.9379 99.9379 99.9379 9.5000 9.64%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.0420 100.0420 100.0420 100.0420 9.5700 10.85%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 103.4973 103.4973 103.4973 103.4973 9.7800 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.1087 100.1087 100.1087 100.1087 9.7400 9.25%, PGC 2017B* 1 100.00 98.9013 98.9013 98.9013 98.9013 9.5800 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 200.00 98.9661 98.9661 98.9661 98.9661 9.5800 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 200.00 99.2773 99.2296 99.2773 99.2535 9.5600 10.85%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 103.5254 103.5254 103.5254 103.5254 9.7732 Total 20 3311.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.48%, AP 2024 1 500.00 99.2314 99.2314 99.2314 99.2314 9.6000 8.74%, KRN 2016 1 150.00 98.9435 98.9435 98.9435 98.9435 9.2400 9.47%, TN 2024 1 150.00 99.4000 99.4000 99.4000 99.4000 9.5632 Total 3 800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 12, 2014 2 750.00 98.6441 98.6441 98.6441 98.6441 8.6501 May 22, 2014 1 250.00 99.1298 99.1298 99.1298 99.1298 8.6598 Total 3 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 22, 2014 3 4600.00 99.1308 99.1308 99.1308 99.1308 8.6497 Total 3 4600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 01, 2014 1 200.00 99.6288 99.6288 99.6288 99.6288 8.4996 Apr 02, 2015 2 1350.00 92.0627 92.0627 92.0627 92.0627 8.9400 Mar 05, 2015 1 500.00 92.6667 92.6667 92.6667 92.6667 8.9150 Oct 16, 2014 1 2000.00 95.7153 95.7153 95.7153 95.7153 8.8800 Total 5 4050.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 