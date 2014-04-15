Apr 15 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,799.0 20,799.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 66 66 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,800.0 17,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 45 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,999.0 2,999.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 3,950.00 8.98 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 22, 2014 2,400.00 8.55 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 19, 2014 4,500.00 8.65 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.41%, NBRD 2015 1,000.00 9.49 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, IOC 2018 500.00 8.27 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2018 499.00 9.75 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.8517 99.8517 99.8517 99.8517 9.7789 9.75%, HDFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.0503 100.0503 100.0503 100.0503 9.6800 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 50.00 96.7053 96.7053 96.7053 96.7053 10.1400 Total 3 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 3 1500.00 98.3900 98.3900 98.3900 98.3900 8.6309 7.49%, 2017 1 43.60 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 8.7253 7.28%, 2019 5 250.00 93.1500 93.1500 93.1500 93.1500 8.9713 7.80%, 2020 1 350.00 93.9250 93.9250 93.9250 93.9250 9.1278 8.12%, 2020 3 550.00 94.9200 94.8500 94.8700 94.8836 9.1604 8.83%, 2023 10 3950.00 99.1600 98.8400 99.1600 99.0049 8.9842 8.28%, 2027 1 1000.00 92.0500 92.0500 92.0500 92.0500 9.3288 8.32%, 2032 2 100.00 91.2100 91.2000 91.2000 91.2050 9.3286 Total 26 7743.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.41%, NBRD 2015* 3 1000.00 99.8277 99.8277 99.8277 99.8277 9.4914 Total 3 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 4 300.00 100.8000 100.5200 100.6700 100.6633 9.8095 8.14%, IOC 2018* 1 500.00 99.3546 99.3546 99.3546 99.3546 8.2679 9.27%, IRFC 2021 2 50.00 99.1589 99.1589 99.1589 99.1589 9.4291 8.84%, PFC 2023* 1 100.00 94.6709 94.6709 94.6709 94.6709 9.7500 9.52%, RECL 2017* 2 150.00 99.8809 99.8809 99.8809 99.8809 9.5500 9.38%, RECL 2018* 5 499.00 98.5943 98.5586 98.5590 98.5623 9.7490 Total 15 1599.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.71%, AP 2024 1 250.00 100.8661 100.8661 100.8661 100.8661 9.5700 9.84%, BIH 2024 1 100.00 101.5806 101.5806 101.5806 101.5806 9.5850 9.37%, GUJ 2023 1 200.00 98.8610 98.8610 98.8610 98.8610 9.5500 9.75%, GUJ 2024 3 150.00 101.0782 101.0465 101.0782 101.0676 9.5767 9.67%, JHAR 2024 1 100.00 100.4130 100.4130 100.4130 100.4130 9.6000 9.39%, MAH 2023 1 250.00 98.8693 98.8693 98.8693 98.8693 9.5700 Total 8 1050.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 19, 2014 3 4500.00 98.5059 98.5059 98.5059 98.5059 8.6503 Total 3 4500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 22, 2014 4 2400.00 99.1638 99.1638 99.1638 99.1638 8.5496 Total 4 2400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 01, 2014 1 456.40 99.6519 99.6519 99.6519 99.6519 8.5000 Apr 02, 2015 1 400.00 92.0835 92.0835 92.0835 92.0835 8.9400 Mar 05, 2015 1 1000.00 92.6839 92.6839 92.6839 92.6839 8.9200 Jan 08, 2015 1 250.00 93.8618 93.8618 93.8618 93.8618 8.9399 Total 4 2106.40 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 