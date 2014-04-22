Apr 22 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,534.8 56,185.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 122 187 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,698.0 41,914.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 81 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,836.8 14,270.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 82 106 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 6,250.00 8.86 8.24%, 2027 2,850.00 9.12 8.07%, 2017A 2,170.00 8.62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2014U 1,310.00 9.08 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.87%, HDFC 2014 1,000.00 8.50 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, ONGV 2014 1,000.00 9.49 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.87%, HDFC 2014* 1 1000.00 99.9973 99.9973 99.9973 99.9973 8.5016 9.40%, HDFC 2014A* 1 220.00 99.9677 99.9677 99.9677 99.9677 9.2733 8.38%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 95.7382 95.7382 95.7382 95.7382 9.6800 9.20%, HDFC 2018* 2 350.00 98.4132 98.4132 98.4132 98.4132 9.6900 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 97.1948 97.1948 97.1948 97.1948 10.0690 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 97.3110 97.3110 97.3110 97.3110 10.0700 8.50%, LICH 2017* 1 300.00 97.1903 97.1903 97.1903 97.1903 9.6200 8.40%, LICH 2018* 2 420.00 95.4440 95.4440 95.4440 95.4440 9.7700 8.40%, ONGV 2014* 2 1000.00 99.2385 99.2385 99.2385 99.2385 9.4934 9.1164%, TCFS 2014* 1 400.00 100.0272 100.0272 100.0272 100.0272 8.3437 9.1164%, TCHF 2014* 1 403.00 100.0094 100.0094 100.0094 100.0094 8.5586 Total 14 4443.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014E (RESET) 4 9.00 110.1300 110.1300 110.1300 110.1300 18.7093 CITI 2014F (RESET) 44 94.80 123.7400 123.7400 123.7400 123.7400 17.6024 CITI 2015L (RESET) 3 40.00 108.4400 108.4400 108.4400 108.4400 0.2872 Total 51 143.80 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 258.00 98.5650 98.5650 98.5650 98.5650 8.5012 7.49%, 2017 1 500.00 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 8.6522 8.07%, 2017A 3 2170.00 98.4720 98.4600 98.4600 98.4706 8.6205 7.28%, 2019 1 30.00 93.6500 93.6500 93.6500 93.6500 8.8479 8.12%, 2020 3 840.00 95.9000 95.6000 95.9000 95.6179 9.0087 7.80%, 2021 1 150.00 93.5400 93.5400 93.5400 93.5400 9.0700 8.15%, 2022A 1 300.00 94.5000 94.5000 94.5000 94.5000 9.1192 7.16%, 2023 1 100.00 88.0900 88.0900 88.0900 88.0900 9.1156 8.83%, 2023 8 6250.00 99.9700 99.6300 99.9700 99.7774 8.8627 8.20%, 2025 1 150.00 93.4200 93.4200 93.4200 93.4200 9.1384 8.24%, 2027 4 2850.00 93.5500 93.1000 93.5500 93.3746 9.1247 8.28%, 2027 2 500.00 93.7700 93.7500 93.7700 93.7600 9.0929 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 9.1004 Total 28 14148.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2014U* 1 1310.00 99.4664 99.4664 99.4664 99.4664 9.0765 Total 1 1310.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 850.00 101.7000 101.5500 101.5500 101.6294 9.6286 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 2 500.00 97.5915 97.5915 97.5915 97.5915 9.5200 8.50%, PFC 2014* 1 300.00 99.2918 99.2918 99.2918 99.2918 9.5340 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 750.00 99.9578 99.9578 99.9578 99.9578 9.5341 8.29%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 98.7656 98.7656 98.7656 98.7656 9.4000 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.0062 100.0062 100.0062 100.0062 9.4157 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 500.00 99.5672 99.5672 99.5672 99.5672 9.5766 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 100.1948 100.1948 100.1948 100.1948 9.4200 9.38%, RECL 2018* 3 290.00 99.3397 99.1801 99.3397 99.3122 9.5378 9.02%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 97.7075 97.7075 97.7075 97.7075 9.5400 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 100.1284 100.1284 100.1284 100.1284 9.5700 Total 16 3940.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.72%, KER 2023 1 150.00 102.0625 102.0625 102.0625 102.0625 9.3800 9.55%, KRN 2024 1 50.00 101.1440 101.1440 101.1440 101.1440 9.3650 9.36%, MAH 2023 1 250.00 99.9617 99.9617 99.9617 99.9617 9.3650 9.24%, MAH 2024 1 250.00 99.2808 99.2808 99.2808 99.2808 9.3500 9.37%, TN 2023 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3688 9.47%, TN 2024 1 50.00 100.6554 100.6554 100.6554 100.6554 9.3650 Total 6 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 08, 2014 1 150.00 99.6490 99.6490 99.6490 99.6490 8.5711 Oct 09, 2014 1 500.00 96.0594 96.0594 96.0594 96.0594 8.8599 Total 2 650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 1 900.00 92.2612 92.2612 92.2612 92.2612 8.9000 Sep 04, 2014 1 250.00 96.8566 96.8566 96.8566 96.8566 8.8401 Oct 16, 2014 1 1000.00 95.9073 95.9073 95.9073 95.9073 8.8499 May 29, 2014 1 750.00 99.1565 99.1565 99.1565 99.1565 8.6249 Total 4 2900.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 