Apr 25 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,793.3 110,775.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 328 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,869.7 79,808.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 141 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,923.6 30,966.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 187 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 5,400.00 8.55 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 05, 2015 1,900.00 8.89 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 19, 2014 7,500.00 8.80 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.09%, HDFC 2014 1,500.00 8.46 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,300.00 9.64 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.6%, PFC 2014 1,000.00 9.51 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, HDFC 2014* 2 500.00 99.8539 99.8539 99.8539 99.8539 9.2338 9.09%, HDFC 2014* 1 1500.00 100.0161 100.0161 100.0161 100.0161 8.4614 9.55%, HIND 2022* 2 450.00 97.7155 97.5580 97.7155 97.6280 9.9867 9.60%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 99.9183 99.9183 99.9183 99.9183 9.6000 9.55%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.5130 9.63%, LICH 2019 1 40.00 99.8199 99.8199 99.8199 99.8199 9.6500 Total 8 2790.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014F (RESET) 2 3.60 123.8600 123.8600 123.8600 123.8600 21.7852 0.00%, SUNF 2014A* 1 120.00 98.1104 98.1104 98.1104 98.1104 9.6344 Total 3 123.60 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 5400.00 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 8.5518 7.49%, 2017 1 450.00 97.0400 97.0400 97.0400 97.0400 8.6405 7.28%, 2019 2 1700.00 93.8750 93.8500 93.8500 93.8721 8.7945 8.12%, 2020 1 50.00 95.8800 95.8800 95.8800 95.8800 8.9555 8.35%, 2022 1 1250.00 96.4400 96.4400 96.4400 96.4400 8.9796 8.83%, 2023 3 750.00 99.7850 99.6900 99.6900 99.7467 8.8679 8.33%, 2026 1 14.70 94.0000 94.0000 94.0000 94.0000 9.1536 8.32%, 2032 1 135.00 93.0946 93.0946 93.0946 93.0946 9.0998 Total 11 9749.70 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, IDFC 2016 2 50.00 99.1726 99.1726 99.1726 99.1726 9.3400 8.72%, NBRD 2018* 1 1000.00 99.9575 99.9575 99.9575 99.9575 8.7329 9.1363%, SIDB 2016* 1 500.00 100.0105 100.0105 100.0105 100.0105 9.1256 Total 4 1550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 5 1300.00 101.7200 101.5000 101.6000 101.5592 9.6407 8.60%, PFC 2014* 1 1000.00 99.6837 99.6837 99.6837 99.6837 9.5102 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.1547 100.1547 100.1547 100.1547 9.4000 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 97.8085 97.8085 97.8085 97.8085 9.4000 8.35%, PFC 2016* 3 800.00 98.0849 98.0398 98.0849 98.0691 9.4069 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.9523 100.9523 100.9523 100.9523 9.5000 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 150.00 100.2010 100.2010 100.2010 100.2010 9.5500 9.43%, RECL 2014* 1 400.00 99.8916 99.8916 99.8916 99.8916 9.5067 9.25%, RECL 2017 1 10.00 99.3216 99.3216 99.3216 99.3216 9.4550 9.67%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 100.6279 100.6279 100.6279 100.6279 9.3800 Total 16 4460.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.60%, TN 2023 1 100.00 95.5800 95.5800 95.5800 95.5800 9.3413 9.80%, TN 2023 1 100.00 102.5707 102.5707 102.5707 102.5707 9.3800 9.42%, WB 2024 2 250.00 100.3199 100.2883 100.2883 100.3073 9.3670 Total 4 450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 19, 2014 3 7500.00 98.7618 98.7618 98.7618 98.7618 8.8002 Jun 26, 2014 1 100.00 98.6132 98.6132 98.6132 98.6132 8.7000 Total 4 7600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 05, 2014 1 1820.00 99.0973 99.0973 99.0973 99.0973 8.7497 Total 1 1820.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 05, 2015 2 1900.00 92.9586 92.9586 92.9586 92.9586 8.8900 Oct 16, 2014 2 1350.00 96.0146 96.0146 96.0146 96.0146 8.8600 Feb 19, 2015 1 1000.00 93.2471 93.2471 93.2471 93.2471 8.9000 Mar 19, 2015 1 1000.00 92.6649 92.6649 92.6649 92.6649 8.8900 Total 6 5250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 