Apr 28 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,533.2 23,533.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 42 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,270.0 18,270.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 24 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,263.2 5,263.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 18 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.28%, 2027 3,870.00 9.19 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2014 3,550.00 8.83 Jul 31, 2014 2,400.00 8.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014 1,000.00 9.56 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.41%, NBRD 2015 650.00 9.45 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.1370%, NBRD 2016 500.00 9.15 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2015* 1 150.00 100.2193 100.2193 100.2193 100.2193 9.5544 9.15%, HDFC 2016* 1 100.00 99.2574 99.2574 99.2574 99.2574 9.5600 Total 2 250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014H (RESET) 2 2.20 134.2300 134.2300 134.2300 134.2300 0.0000 CITI 2014I (RESET) 1 1.00 125.4500 125.4500 125.4500 125.4500 0.0000 Total 3 3.20 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 2000.00 94.8000 94.8000 94.8000 94.8000 8.9364 7.16%, 2023 2 2000.00 87.8900 87.8900 87.8900 87.8900 9.1543 8.83%, 2023 3 1200.00 99.6300 99.5950 99.6225 99.6002 8.8910 8.28%, 2027 6 3870.00 93.2600 93.0500 93.2600 93.0788 9.1866 9.20%, 2030 1 50.00 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 9.1153 9.23%, 2043 2 200.00 101.0100 101.0000 101.0100 101.0050 9.1291 Total 15 9320.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.41%, NBRD 2015* 1 650.00 99.8789 99.8789 99.8789 99.8789 9.4547 9.45%, NBRD 2015A* 1 250.00 99.8934 99.8934 99.8934 99.8934 9.4860 9.1370%, NBRD 2016* 1 500.00 99.9933 99.9933 99.9933 99.9933 9.1542 Total 3 1400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 100.00 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 9.6324 8.45%, IRFC 2018* 1 200.00 97.0594 97.0594 97.0594 97.0594 9.2346 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 350.00 99.5809 99.5809 99.5809 99.5809 9.5853 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 1000.00 99.9377 99.9377 99.9377 99.9377 9.5620 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 500.00 97.6822 97.6822 97.6822 97.6822 9.4700 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 500.00 97.9648 97.9648 97.9648 97.9648 9.4700 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 360.00 99.6295 99.6295 99.6295 99.6295 9.4000 9.67%, RECL 2017* 2 300.00 100.5778 100.5778 100.5778 100.5778 9.4000 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 300.00 100.3093 100.3093 100.3093 100.3093 9.5200 Total 10 3610.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.72%, KER 2023 1 100.00 102.1222 102.1222 102.1222 102.1222 9.3698 9.63%, MAH 2024 1 250.00 101.6150 101.6150 101.6150 101.6150 9.3701 Total 2 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 19, 2014 1 250.00 98.7853 98.7853 98.7853 98.7853 8.8003 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 14, 2014 1 1100.00 97.4796 97.4796 97.4796 97.4796 8.8199 Oct 24, 2014 2 3550.00 95.8716 95.8627 95.8716 95.8702 8.8332 Jul 31, 2014 2 2400.00 97.8021 97.8021 97.8021 97.8021 8.8200 Total 5 7050.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 21, 2014 1 1300.00 97.3191 97.3191 97.3191 97.3191 8.8200 Total 1 1300.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com