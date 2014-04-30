Apr 30 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,768.1 67,524.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 157 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,848.1 52,189.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 88 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,920.0 15,335.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.35%, 2022 7,250.00 8.92 6.49%, 2015 5,000.00 8.57 8.83%, 2023 3,700.00 8.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.67%, RECL 2017 1,000.00 9.30 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 850.00 9.58 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, RECL 2017 550.00 9.32 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.2172 100.2172 100.2172 100.2172 9.5563 9.75%, HDFC 2016* 2 150.00 100.2947 100.2784 100.2947 100.2893 9.5233 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 99.0317 99.0317 99.0317 99.0317 9.6000 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 98.2400 98.2400 98.2400 98.2400 9.8700 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 150.00 98.1653 98.1653 98.1653 98.1653 9.8700 9.39%, LICH 2015A* 1 250.00 99.7950 99.7950 99.7950 99.7950 9.5788 9.92%, SUNF 2014* 1 500.00 99.8753 99.8753 99.8753 99.8753 9.1571 Total 8 1400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.49%, 2015 3 5000.00 97.8500 97.8400 97.8500 97.8450 8.5740 7.38%, 2015 1 500.00 98.4900 98.4900 98.4900 98.4900 8.5865 7.28%, 2019 1 1000.00 93.8900 93.8900 93.8900 93.8900 8.7929 8.12%, 2020 1 535.00 95.9362 95.9362 95.9362 95.9362 8.9450 8.35%, 2022 4 7250.00 96.8500 96.7600 96.8400 96.7810 8.9187 8.83%, 2023 9 3700.00 100.1200 99.9650 100.0425 100.0250 8.8244 8.24%, 2027 1 50.00 93.5400 93.5400 93.5400 93.5400 9.1022 8.28%, 2027 2 100.00 93.7500 93.5600 93.5600 93.6550 9.1076 9.20%, 2030 1 50.00 101.2000 101.2000 101.2000 101.2000 9.0564 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 101.4000 101.4000 101.4000 101.4000 9.0909 Total 24 18235.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.02%, IDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.7700 99.7700 99.7700 99.7700 9.2522 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 5 850.00 101.8700 101.8000 101.8700 101.8553 9.5845 8.29%, PFC 2015* 2 500.00 98.8153 98.8003 98.8003 98.8093 9.3866 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 500.00 99.9250 99.9250 99.9250 99.9250 9.5279 9.58%, PFC 2015* 2 250.00 100.2239 100.1966 100.2239 100.2130 9.3580 9.81%, PFC 2018* 2 200.00 100.9846 100.9846 100.9846 100.9846 9.4900 9.30%, PGC 2019A 1 10.00 99.5279 99.5279 99.5279 99.5279 9.4000 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.1108 100.1108 100.1108 100.1108 9.3394 9.52%, RECL 2017* 3 550.00 100.4800 100.3572 100.4800 100.4342 9.3182 9.67%, RECL 2017* 2 1000.00 100.8197 100.8015 100.8015 100.8106 9.3031 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 97.4135 97.4135 97.4135 97.4135 9.5200 9.61%, RECL 2019 1 10.00 100.3934 100.3934 100.3934 100.3934 9.4700 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 100.4572 100.4572 100.4572 100.4572 9.4800 Total 22 4270.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.49%, KER 2023 1 500.00 100.9192 100.9192 100.9192 100.9192 9.3350 9.29%, MP 2023 1 450.00 99.9264 99.9264 99.9264 99.9264 9.3000 9.25%, RAJ 2023 1 400.00 99.6787 99.6787 99.6787 99.6787 9.3000 Total 3 1350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 10, 2014 1 2250.00 98.3582 98.3582 98.3582 98.3582 8.8299 Total 1 2250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2014 3 1613.10 95.9472 95.9384 95.9472 95.9445 8.8162 Total 3 1613.10 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 01, 2015 1 400.00 91.8606 91.8606 91.8606 91.8606 8.8849 Apr 02, 2015 2 500.00 92.4484 92.4484 92.4484 92.4484 8.9000 Mar 05, 2015 1 250.00 93.0501 93.0501 93.0501 93.0501 8.8801 Oct 16, 2014 1 600.00 96.0999 96.0999 96.0999 96.0999 8.8701 Feb 19, 2015 1 250.00 93.3460 93.3460 93.3460 93.3460 8.8800 Oct 30, 2014 1 400.00 95.7868 95.7868 95.7868 95.7868 8.8699 Total 7 2400.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 