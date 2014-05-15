May 15 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 45,337.4 112,791.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 144 316 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,076.4 77,336.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 150 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,261.0 35,455.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 86 166 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 6,750.00 8.76 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 18, 2014 2,650.00 8.81 Sep 18, 2014 2,650.00 8.82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.29%, PFC 2015 1,900.00 8.96 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 1,500.00 9.22 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.69%, LICH 2017 1,150.00 9.51 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, ABF 2014* 1 340.00 99.8613 99.8613 99.8613 99.8613 9.8249 9.85%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.5336 100.5336 100.5336 100.5336 9.2698 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 450.00 100.5701 100.5701 100.5701 100.5701 9.4300 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 150.00 100.5329 100.5329 100.5329 100.5329 9.4300 2.00%, INHOT 2017* 1 50.00 117.2770 117.2770 117.2770 117.2770 9.5992 9.59%, LICH 2014* 1 400.00 99.9809 99.9809 99.9809 99.9809 9.3264 9.69%, LICH 2017* 2 1150.00 100.5026 100.2857 100.5026 100.2951 9.5138 9.70%, SUNF 2014* 1 250.00 99.9074 99.9074 99.9074 99.9074 9.6579 Total 9 3040.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014H (RESET) 23 39.60 134.7400 134.7400 134.7400 134.7400 12.9386 CITI 2014I (RESET) 17 44.40 125.9200 125.9200 125.9200 125.9200 13.2704 CITI 2015M (RESET) 1 1.00 111.4600 111.4600 111.4600 111.4600 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2017* 1 500.00 124.4360 124.4360 124.4360 124.4360 9.2367 Total 42 585.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 2 1250.00 98.7500 98.7400 98.7500 98.7440 8.4070 7.02%, 2016 1 500.00 97.1626 97.1626 97.1626 97.1626 8.4200 7.28%, 2019 4 6750.00 94.1600 94.0000 94.1600 94.0541 8.7612 8.12%, 2020 2 693.20 96.1450 96.1200 96.1450 96.1290 8.9092 8.13%, 2022 1 2550.00 94.9000 94.9000 94.9000 94.9000 9.0090 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 97.0200 97.0200 97.0200 97.0200 8.8783 7.16%, 2023 5 1930.00 88.6500 88.5000 88.5600 88.5175 9.0506 8.83%, 2023 8 1382.50 100.4500 100.2250 100.2250 100.3627 8.7723 8.20%, 2025 1 150.00 93.8000 93.8000 93.8000 93.8000 9.0838 8.33%, 2026 2 100.00 94.7500 94.7100 94.7100 94.7300 9.0514 8.24%, 2027 1 500.00 93.9200 93.9200 93.9200 93.9200 9.0504 8.28%, 2027 6 1550.00 94.0800 93.9200 93.9200 94.0129 9.0596 9.23%, 2043 2 200.00 102.1000 102.1000 102.1000 102.1000 9.0239 Total 36 17605.70 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.6550%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 9.0753 9.38%, NBRD 2015* 2 500.00 100.1168 100.1168 100.1168 100.1168 9.0366 8.83%, NBRD 2015A* 1 250.00 99.7943 99.7943 99.7943 99.7943 8.9123 9.10%, NBRD 2016* 1 1100.00 99.9912 99.9912 99.9912 99.9912 9.1290 9.18%, NBRD 2017* 3 211.00 100.2281 99.8074 100.2281 100.2062 9.0494 Total 8 2311.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 200.00 102.0300 101.9100 101.9100 101.9675 9.5605 8.29%, PFC 2015* 3 1900.00 99.2959 99.2125 99.2352 99.2807 8.9647 9.51%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.4125 100.4125 100.4125 100.4125 8.9832 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 98.1247 98.1247 98.1247 98.1247 9.2575 8.35%, PFC 2016* 3 1500.00 98.4531 98.4531 98.4531 98.4531 9.2200 9.66%, PFC 2017* 1 150.00 100.5384 100.5384 100.5384 100.5384 9.4174 9.81%, PFC 2018* 2 75.00 101.1898 101.1021 101.1021 101.1313 9.4467 8.64%, PGC 2015* 1 100.00 99.5774 99.5774 99.5774 99.5774 9.0000 8.84%, PGC 2016A* 2 250.00 99.3388 99.3177 99.3177 99.3219 9.1080 8.84%, RECL 2014* 3 700.00 99.8120 99.8120 99.8120 99.8120 9.0774 9.52%, RECL 2017* 2 1100.00 100.6060 100.6060 100.6060 100.6060 9.2400 9.67%, RECL 2017* 2 300.00 100.9755 100.9393 100.9393 100.9695 9.2275 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 99.7675 99.7675 99.7675 99.7675 9.4100 9.63%, RECL 2019* 2 500.00 100.6657 100.5730 100.6657 100.6194 9.4325 Total 27 7325.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.37%, GUJ 2023 1 250.00 100.8350 100.8350 100.8350 100.8350 9.2350 9.37%, GUJ 2024 1 50.00 100.8276 100.8276 100.8276 100.8276 9.2350 9.71%, HARY 2024 1 50.00 102.8371 102.8371 102.8371 102.8371 9.2600 9.80%, HARY 2024 1 50.00 103.3976 103.3976 103.3976 103.3976 9.2600 7.95%, MAH 2023 1 50.00 92.2200 92.2200 92.2200 92.2200 9.2264 9.36%, MAH 2023 1 90.00 100.7725 100.7725 100.7725 100.7725 9.2350 9.39%, MAH 2023 1 100.00 100.9649 100.9649 100.9649 100.9649 9.2350 Total 7 640.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 01, 2014 2 1500.00 98.1804 98.1804 98.1804 98.1804 8.7852 Total 2 1500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 06, 2014 3 1914.20 95.9585 95.9585 95.9585 95.9585 8.8349 Sep 11, 2014 1 200.00 97.2277 97.2277 97.2277 97.2277 8.8198 Aug 29, 2014 1 2100.00 97.5337 97.5337 97.5337 97.5337 8.7901 Total 5 4214.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 1 2650.00 97.3878 97.3878 97.3878 97.3878 8.8201 Mar 05, 2015 1 50.00 93.3950 93.3950 93.3950 93.3950 8.8100 Nov 13, 2014 1 300.00 95.8095 95.8095 95.8095 95.8095 8.8201 May 14, 2015 3 2288.50 91.9189 91.9105 91.9189 91.9161 8.8433 Sep 18, 2014 1 2650.00 97.0712 97.0712 97.0712 97.0712 8.8101 May 29, 2014 1 178.00 99.6911 99.6911 99.6911 99.6911 8.6998 Total 8 8116.50 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 