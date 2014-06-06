US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
Jun 6 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 64,914.0 240,195.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 101 463 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 59,814.0 215,355.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 77 325 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,100.0 24,840.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 138 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 15,600.00 8.18 8.83%, 2023 9,350.00 8.53 6.49%, 2015 7,600.00 8.24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,000.00 9.15 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.10%, FICC 2015 900.00 9.80 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, RECL 2019 700.00 9.09 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.10%, FICC 2015* 2 900.00 101.3394 101.3394 101.3394 101.3394 9.8000 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.0281 100.0281 100.0281 100.0281 8.9540 Total 3 1150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.49%, 2015 2 7600.00 98.3800 98.3500 98.3500 98.3539 8.2428 7.17%, 2015 10 15600.00 99.0800 98.9800 99.0500 99.0322 8.1820 7.02%, 2016 3 1000.00 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 8.1805 8.07%, 2017A 3 3600.00 99.4000 99.3200 99.4000 99.3600 8.3071 7.28%, 2019 1 3700.00 95.7000 95.7000 95.7000 95.7000 8.3519 6.35%, 2020 1 500.00 90.6159 90.6159 90.6159 90.6159 8.5000 8.12%, 2020 3 3050.00 98.3000 98.2250 98.2700 98.2926 8.4667 7.16%, 2023 1 50.50 91.2000 91.2000 91.2000 91.2000 8.5882 8.83%, 2023 17 9350.00 102.0700 101.7500 101.7525 101.9280 8.5280 8.28%, 2027 2 600.00 97.4500 97.4000 97.4500 97.4083 8.6085 8.60%, 2028 2 350.00 100.9500 100.9400 100.9400 100.9471 8.4826 7.40%, 2035 4 1000.00 88.6233 88.6233 88.6233 88.6233 8.5700 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 8.5507 9.23%, 2043 1 500.00 107.1336 107.1336 107.1336 107.1336 8.5625 Total 51 47150.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.63%, EXIM 2018* 1 200.00 101.9340 101.9340 101.9340 101.9340 9.0500 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 102.1731 102.1731 102.1731 102.1731 9.0500 7.94%, EXIM 2023* 1 250.00 93.6170 93.6170 93.6170 93.6170 9.0000 8.49%, IDFC 2016B* 1 500.00 99.3412 99.3412 99.3412 99.3412 8.8500 Total 4 1200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 1000.00 104.2200 104.2000 104.2200 104.2050 9.1466 9.55%, PFC 2015* 2 250.00 100.3873 100.3873 100.3873 100.3873 8.6861 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 99.4309 99.4309 99.4309 99.4309 9.1050 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 102.2463 102.2463 102.2463 102.2463 9.1250 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.9244 100.9244 100.9244 100.9244 8.8593 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 100.7196 100.7196 100.7196 100.7196 9.1400 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 101.7534 101.7534 101.7534 101.7534 9.0900 9.63%, RECL 2019* 7 700.00 101.9030 101.8285 101.8471 101.8604 9.0914 Total 17 2750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.70%, GUJ 2016 1 310.00 100.0789 100.0789 100.0789 100.0789 8.6500 8.71%, GUJ 2016 1 100.00 100.0968 100.0968 100.0968 100.0968 8.6500 8.75%, GUJ 2016A 1 250.00 100.2083 100.2083 100.2083 100.2083 8.6500 9.60%, GUJ 2018 4 3450.00 102.9041 102.9041 102.9041 102.9041 8.6700 8.94%, GUJ 2022 1 150.00 100.4173 100.4173 100.4173 100.4173 8.8600 8.99%, GUJ 2022 1 100.00 100.6945 100.6945 100.6945 100.6945 8.8600 8.92%, KER 2022 1 50.00 100.3222 100.3222 100.3222 100.3222 8.8600 9.15%, KER 2022 1 150.00 101.6798 101.6798 101.6798 101.6798 8.8500 8.74%, KRN 2016 1 400.00 100.1547 100.1547 100.1547 100.1547 8.6500 8.90%, MAH 2022 1 100.00 100.2655 100.2655 100.2655 100.2655 8.8500 8.91%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 100.2640 100.2640 100.2640 100.2640 8.8600 8.90%, MAH 2022A 1 50.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 8.8814 9.36%, MAH 2023 1 250.00 103.4538 103.4538 103.4538 103.4538 8.8100 9.20%, TN 2018 3 3000.00 101.8595 101.8595 101.8595 101.8595 8.6700 9.38%, TN 2023 1 250.00 103.6115 103.6115 103.6115 103.6115 8.8100 9.49%, TN 2023 1 3.50 104.0571 104.0571 104.0571 104.0571 8.8500 Total 21 8663.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 14, 2014 1 1250.00 98.5003 98.5003 98.5003 98.5003 8.4201 Aug 21, 2014 1 250.00 98.3439 98.3439 98.3439 98.3439 8.4199 Aug 28, 2014 1 500.00 98.1880 98.1880 98.1880 98.1880 8.4198 Total 3 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 18, 2014 2 2000.00 97.7205 97.7205 97.7205 97.7205 8.4300 Total 2 2000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487