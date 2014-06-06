Jun 6 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 64,914.0 240,195.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 101 463 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 59,814.0 215,355.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 77 325 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,100.0 24,840.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 138 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 15,600.00 8.18 8.83%, 2023 9,350.00 8.53 6.49%, 2015 7,600.00 8.24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,000.00 9.15 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.10%, FICC 2015 900.00 9.80 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, RECL 2019 700.00 9.09 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.10%, FICC 2015* 2 900.00 101.3394 101.3394 101.3394 101.3394 9.8000 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.0281 100.0281 100.0281 100.0281 8.9540 Total 3 1150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.49%, 2015 2 7600.00 98.3800 98.3500 98.3500 98.3539 8.2428 7.17%, 2015 10 15600.00 99.0800 98.9800 99.0500 99.0322 8.1820 7.02%, 2016 3 1000.00 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 97.7000 8.1805 8.07%, 2017A 3 3600.00 99.4000 99.3200 99.4000 99.3600 8.3071 7.28%, 2019 1 3700.00 95.7000 95.7000 95.7000 95.7000 8.3519 6.35%, 2020 1 500.00 90.6159 90.6159 90.6159 90.6159 8.5000 8.12%, 2020 3 3050.00 98.3000 98.2250 98.2700 98.2926 8.4667 7.16%, 2023 1 50.50 91.2000 91.2000 91.2000 91.2000 8.5882 8.83%, 2023 17 9350.00 102.0700 101.7500 101.7525 101.9280 8.5280 8.28%, 2027 2 600.00 97.4500 97.4000 97.4500 97.4083 8.6085 8.60%, 2028 2 350.00 100.9500 100.9400 100.9400 100.9471 8.4826 7.40%, 2035 4 1000.00 88.6233 88.6233 88.6233 88.6233 8.5700 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 8.5507 9.23%, 2043 1 500.00 107.1336 107.1336 107.1336 107.1336 8.5625 Total 51 47150.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.63%, EXIM 2018* 1 200.00 101.9340 101.9340 101.9340 101.9340 9.0500 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 102.1731 102.1731 102.1731 102.1731 9.0500 7.94%, EXIM 2023* 1 250.00 93.6170 93.6170 93.6170 93.6170 9.0000 8.49%, IDFC 2016B* 1 500.00 99.3412 99.3412 99.3412 99.3412 8.8500 Total 4 1200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 1000.00 104.2200 104.2000 104.2200 104.2050 9.1466 9.55%, PFC 2015* 2 250.00 100.3873 100.3873 100.3873 100.3873 8.6861 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 99.4309 99.4309 99.4309 99.4309 9.1050 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 102.2463 102.2463 102.2463 102.2463 9.1250 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.9244 100.9244 100.9244 100.9244 8.8593 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 100.7196 100.7196 100.7196 100.7196 9.1400 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 101.7534 101.7534 101.7534 101.7534 9.0900 9.63%, RECL 2019* 7 700.00 101.9030 101.8285 101.8471 101.8604 9.0914 Total 17 2750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.70%, GUJ 2016 1 310.00 100.0789 100.0789 100.0789 100.0789 8.6500 8.71%, GUJ 2016 1 100.00 100.0968 100.0968 100.0968 100.0968 8.6500 8.75%, GUJ 2016A 1 250.00 100.2083 100.2083 100.2083 100.2083 8.6500 9.60%, GUJ 2018 4 3450.00 102.9041 102.9041 102.9041 102.9041 8.6700 8.94%, GUJ 2022 1 150.00 100.4173 100.4173 100.4173 100.4173 8.8600 8.99%, GUJ 2022 1 100.00 100.6945 100.6945 100.6945 100.6945 8.8600 8.92%, KER 2022 1 50.00 100.3222 100.3222 100.3222 100.3222 8.8600 9.15%, KER 2022 1 150.00 101.6798 101.6798 101.6798 101.6798 8.8500 8.74%, KRN 2016 1 400.00 100.1547 100.1547 100.1547 100.1547 8.6500 8.90%, MAH 2022 1 100.00 100.2655 100.2655 100.2655 100.2655 8.8500 8.91%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 100.2640 100.2640 100.2640 100.2640 8.8600 8.90%, MAH 2022A 1 50.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 8.8814 9.36%, MAH 2023 1 250.00 103.4538 103.4538 103.4538 103.4538 8.8100 9.20%, TN 2018 3 3000.00 101.8595 101.8595 101.8595 101.8595 8.6700 9.38%, TN 2023 1 250.00 103.6115 103.6115 103.6115 103.6115 8.8100 9.49%, TN 2023 1 3.50 104.0571 104.0571 104.0571 104.0571 8.8500 Total 21 8663.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 14, 2014 1 1250.00 98.5003 98.5003 98.5003 98.5003 8.4201 Aug 21, 2014 1 250.00 98.3439 98.3439 98.3439 98.3439 8.4199 Aug 28, 2014 1 500.00 98.1880 98.1880 98.1880 98.1880 8.4198 Total 3 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 18, 2014 2 2000.00 97.7205 97.7205 97.7205 97.7205 8.4300 Total 2 2000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 