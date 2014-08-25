Aug 25 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,166.3 19,166.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 42 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,003.0 13,003.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,163.3 6,163.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.35%, 2022 3,000.00 8.73 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 06, 2014 3,000.00 8.48 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 29, 2015 2,000.00 8.64 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 10.24%, NHB 2016 1,000.00 10.21 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.24%, RECL 2018 750.00 9.33 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.10%, FICC 2015 650.00 9.99 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.10%, FICC 2015* 2 650.00 101.0121 101.0121 101.0121 101.0121 9.9907 9.74%, LICH 2016* 1 200.00 100.3798 100.3798 100.3798 100.3798 9.4700 9.99%, SUNF 2015A* 1 50.00 100.1584 100.1584 100.1584 100.1584 9.8387 8.90%, ULCE 2016* 2 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.8779 Total 6 1150.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014T (RESET) 1 1.80 138.1100 138.1100 138.1100 138.1100 0.0000 CITI 2016E (RESET) 1 1.50 132.1300 132.1300 132.1300 132.1300 0.0000 Total 2 3.30 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 98.3200 98.3200 98.3200 98.3200 8.6403 8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 96.2200 96.2200 96.2200 96.2200 8.7490 8.35%, 2022 2 3000.00 97.9100 97.8900 97.9100 97.9033 8.7251 8.83%, 2023 1 250.00 100.8950 100.8950 100.8950 100.8950 8.6835 8.40%, 2024 2 1500.00 99.1100 98.9150 98.9150 99.0450 8.5429 Total 7 5100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 500.00 99.6331 99.6331 99.6331 99.6331 8.8211 9.35%, IDFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.3229 100.3229 100.3229 100.3229 8.9660 9.40%, NBRD 2016B* 1 100.00 100.9513 100.9513 100.9513 100.9513 8.8500 9.33%, NBRD 2017* 1 50.00 101.0601 101.0601 101.0601 101.0601 8.8500 10.24%, NHB 2016* 1 1000.00 100.0268 100.0268 100.0268 100.0268 10.2121 9.55%, SIDB 2017A* 2 550.00 100.1491 100.1471 100.1491 100.1478 9.4231 Total 7 2700.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 2 250.00 102.9450 102.9450 102.9450 102.9450 9.3587 10.25%, IOC 2016 1 10.00 102.3370 102.3370 102.3370 102.3370 8.8697 9.58%, PFC 2015* 3 400.00 100.2957 100.2373 100.2957 100.2811 9.2625 9.16%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.9867 99.9867 99.9867 99.9867 9.1394 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 98.6596 98.6596 98.6596 98.6596 9.3700 9.67%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 100.7403 100.7403 100.7403 100.7403 9.2700 9.24%, RECL 2018* 3 750.00 99.6291 99.5960 99.6291 99.6181 9.3333 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 100.8898 100.8898 100.8898 100.8898 9.3400 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 250.00 98.7942 98.7942 98.7942 98.7942 9.3200 Total 14 2310.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 06, 2014 1 3000.00 98.3548 98.3548 98.3548 98.3548 8.4798 Nov 20, 2014 1 1003.00 98.0173 98.0173 98.0173 98.0173 8.5852 Oct 23, 2014 1 900.00 98.6704 98.6704 98.6704 98.6704 8.4801 Total 3 4903.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 29, 2015 1 2000.00 96.4388 96.4388 96.4388 96.4388 8.6400 Total 1 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 11, 2014 1 500.00 97.5409 97.5409 97.5409 97.5409 8.6000 Dec 25, 2014 1 500.00 97.2218 97.2218 97.2218 97.2218 8.6200 Total 2 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 