Aug 26 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,615.5 33,781.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 89 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,750.0 21,753.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 28 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,865.5 12,028.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 61 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 3,600.00 8.57 8.60%, 2028 900.00 8.72 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 23, 2015 2,750.00 8.64 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.05%, RECL 2016 1,350.00 9.10 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015 1,050.00 9.24 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016 900.00 9.21 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 50.00 100.5764 100.5764 100.5764 100.5764 9.4000 9.50%, HDFC 2017D* 1 50.00 99.9580 99.9580 99.9580 99.9580 9.5000 9.45%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 99.9648 99.9648 99.9648 99.9648 9.4300 8.90%, ULCE 2016* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.8773 Total 4 400.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015S (RESET) 1 9.50 109.0580 109.0580 109.0580 109.0580 0.1736 CITI 2016 (RESET) 1 2.00 146.2400 146.2400 146.2400 146.2400 0.0000 CITI 2016E (RESET) 1 2.50 133.1300 133.1300 133.1300 133.1300 0.0000 CITI 2016O (RESET) 2 101.00 125.1100 125.1100 125.1100 125.1100 0.0000 CITI 2016R (RESET) 1 50.50 120.8800 120.8800 120.8800 120.8800 0.0000 Total 6 165.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 5 3600.00 98.8715 98.8620 98.8715 98.8633 8.5686 8.12%, 2020 2 600.00 97.1500 97.1500 97.1500 97.1500 8.7140 8.60%, 2028 3 900.00 99.0600 99.0400 99.0400 99.0489 8.7171 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 95.0000 95.0000 95.0000 95.0000 8.7792 Total 11 5350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 10.30%, EXIM 2016* 1 200.00 100.0587 100.0587 100.0587 100.0587 10.2469 9.38%, NBRD 2014* 1 200.00 99.9923 99.9923 99.9923 99.9923 9.1231 9.40%, NBRD 2016A 2 50.00 100.9511 100.9511 100.9511 100.9511 8.8500 Total 4 450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 150.00 102.9000 102.9000 102.9000 102.9000 9.3670 9.58%, PFC 2015* 3 1050.00 100.3304 100.2500 100.3304 100.3074 9.2397 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 500.00 98.4566 98.4566 98.4566 98.4566 9.1800 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 98.6087 98.6087 98.6087 98.6087 9.2000 9.80%, PFC 2016* 6 900.00 101.0927 100.9639 101.0742 101.0150 9.2122 9.32%, PFC 2017* 2 250.00 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 9.2482 9.35%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 100.9974 100.9974 100.9974 100.9974 8.9474 9.05%, RECL 2016* 1 1350.00 99.8362 99.8362 99.8362 99.8362 9.1005 9.27%, RECL 2016* 2 350.00 100.3375 100.3100 100.3100 100.3296 9.0545 Total 18 4850.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 20, 2014 1 650.00 98.0422 98.0422 98.0422 98.0422 8.5749 Total 1 650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 23, 2015 3 2750.00 92.7545 92.7545 92.7545 92.7545 8.6400 Total 3 2750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 