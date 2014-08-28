Aug 28 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,432.2 89,788.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 53 209 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,382.2 63,462.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 83 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,050.0 26,326.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 126 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 04, 2014 5,050.00 8.60 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 27, 2014 4,100.00 8.58 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.32%, 2032 2,500.00 8.78 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.72%, HDFC 2016 1,000.00 9.45 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 1,000.00 9.19 8.29%, PFC 2015 1,000.00 9.02 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.72%, HDFC 2016* 2 1000.00 100.2475 100.2475 100.2475 100.2475 9.4500 9.70%, HDFC 2016A* 1 300.00 100.2071 100.2071 100.2071 100.2071 9.4500 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 100.00 100.4593 100.4593 100.4593 100.4593 9.4600 9.45%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 99.8774 99.8774 99.8774 99.8774 9.4800 9.69%, LICH 2017A* 1 250.00 100.2831 100.2831 100.2831 100.2831 9.5009 9.3532%, LICH 2019 1 450.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3267 Total 7 2200.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 2 2500.00 97.1775 97.1300 97.1300 97.1680 8.7108 8.35%, 2022 1 250.00 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 8.7446 8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 100.7300 100.7300 100.7300 100.7300 8.7096 8.40%, 2024 4 1700.00 98.8900 98.8800 98.8900 98.8874 8.5669 8.60%, 2028 4 1000.00 99.1000 99.0850 99.0850 99.0938 8.7115 8.32%, 2032 2 2500.00 95.8722 95.8722 95.8722 95.8722 8.7800 Total 14 8450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 1 100.00 100.1729 100.1729 100.1729 100.1729 8.9883 9.20%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.9480 99.9480 99.9480 99.9480 9.0975 Total 2 150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.89%, NTPC 2019* 1 50.00 94.9729 94.9729 94.9729 94.9729 9.2400 8.85%, PFC 2014* 4 1000.00 99.9130 99.9130 99.9130 99.9130 9.1866 8.29%, PFC 2015* 2 1000.00 99.3932 99.3932 99.3932 99.3932 9.0189 9.16%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.0866 100.0866 100.0866 100.0866 9.0795 9.11%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.4942 99.4942 99.4942 99.4942 9.2900 9.32%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.0804 100.0804 100.0804 100.0804 9.2750 8.64%, PGC 2015* 1 150.00 99.8390 99.8390 99.8390 99.8390 8.7863 8.84%, PGC 2015A* 1 50.00 100.0911 100.0911 100.0911 100.0911 8.7100 8.84%, PGC 2016A* 1 150.00 99.9317 99.9317 99.9317 99.9317 8.8398 9.35%, PGC 2017* 1 200.00 100.9936 100.9936 100.9936 100.9936 8.9491 9.38%, RECL 2016* 3 400.00 100.6860 100.6781 100.6781 100.6791 8.9811 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 2 150.00 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 9.2262 Total 19 3700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.49%, KER 2023 1 50.00 102.6698 102.6698 102.6698 102.6698 9.0450 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 20, 2014 1 600.00 98.1521 98.1521 98.1521 98.1521 8.5898 Nov 27, 2014 4 1650.00 97.9959 97.9959 97.9959 97.9959 8.5800 Total 5 2250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2015 1 950.00 97.1932 97.1932 97.1932 97.1932 8.6399 Dec 04, 2014 2 5050.00 97.8332 97.8307 97.8332 97.8327 8.6019 Total 3 6000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 19, 2015 1 1532.20 95.4989 95.4989 95.4989 95.4989 8.6449 Nov 27, 2014 1 4100.00 97.9959 97.9959 97.9959 97.9959 8.5800 Total 2 5632.20 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 