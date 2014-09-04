Sep 4 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,430.0 95,458.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 78 239 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,150.0 66,524.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 129 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,280.0 28,934.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 110 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)

> 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 06, 2014 2,750.00 8.44 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 2,700.00 8.70 CG FRB2015** 2,500.00 8.93 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)

> 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.30%, PFC 2017 900.00 9.27 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, IDFC 2017 700.00 8.98 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.16%, PFC 2016 450.00 9.10 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED

TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.05%, CANF 2017* 1 50.00 100.6594 100.6594 100.6594 100.6594 9.6600 9.45%, HDFC 2015* 1 150.00 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 9.4811 9.30%, HDFC 2016* 1 200.00 99.7722 99.7722 99.7722 99.7722 9.4000 9.45%, LICH 2016 2 20.00 99.7527 99.7527 99.7527 99.7527 9.5500 9.69%, LICH 2017A* 2 210.00 100.5011 100.2479 100.2479 100.2600 9.5104 9.45%, LICH 2022* 1 50.00 99.7052 99.7052 99.7052 99.7052 9.4800 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 1 50.00 101.1542 101.1542 101.1542 101.1542 10.0000 Total 9 730.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- CG FRB2015** 3 2500.00 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 8.9303 Total 3 2500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 250.00 98.9163 98.9163 98.9163 98.9163 8.6200 7.28%, 2019 1 200.00 94.9975 94.9975 94.9975 94.9975 8.5807 7.80%, 2020 6 2000.00 95.9400 95.8750 95.9400 95.8994 8.7293 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 97.3200 97.3200 97.3200 97.3200 8.6791 8.27%, 2020 1 200.00 98.4850 98.4850 98.4850 98.4850 8.6042 8.83%, 2023 2 350.00 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 8.6904 8.40%, 2024 2 750.00 99.1750 99.1700 99.1750 99.1733 8.5232 8.20%, 2025 3 1300.00 95.7038 95.6938 95.7038 95.7000 8.8156 8.33%, 2026 3 2200.00 96.4594 96.4594 96.4594 96.4594 8.8150 8.28%, 2027 1 100.00 95.9000 95.9000 95.9000 95.9000 8.8141 8.60%, 2028 7 2700.00 99.2550 99.2000 99.2250 99.2222 8.6952 8.30%, 2042 2 1050.00 95.3000 95.2800 95.2800 95.2819 8.7510 Total 30 11200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, IDFC 2017* 2 700.00 99.9356 99.9356 99.9356 99.9356 8.9841 Total 2 700.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.16%, PFC 2016* 3 450.00 100.0454 100.0454 100.0454 100.0454 9.0995 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 99.9617 99.9617 99.9617 99.9617 9.2700 9.30%, PFC 2017* 2 900.00 100.0813 100.0441 100.0813 100.0544 9.2658 9.61%, PFC 2017A* 1 250.00 100.7558 100.7558 100.7558 100.7558 9.2400 9.39%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 100.1775 100.1775 100.1775 100.1775 9.3525 8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 100.00 98.6481 98.6481 98.6481 98.6481 9.2400 8.84%, PGC 2018A* 1 100.00 98.6120 98.6120 98.6120 98.6120 9.2400 9.35%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 100.3566 100.3566 100.3566 100.3566 9.2500 8.85%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 97.2033 97.2033 97.2033 97.2033 9.3050 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 50.00 97.1761 97.1761 97.1761 97.1761 9.2700 9.38%, RECL 2016* 2 150.00 100.7590 100.7590 100.7590 100.7590 8.9366 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.7927 100.7927 100.7927 100.7927 8.9572 9.67%, RECL 2017* 1 150.00 100.8829 100.8829 100.8829 100.8829 9.2000 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 2 350.00 100.0911 100.0911 100.0911 100.0911 9.2000 9.34%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 99.9867 99.9867 99.9867 99.9867 9.3324 Total 20 2850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.65%, KER 2023 1 100.00 98.1563 98.1563 98.1563 98.1563 8.9650 9.07%, KER 2024 2 500.00 100.2552 100.2552 100.2552 100.2552 9.0300 9.11%, PUN 2019 1 50.00 100.4203 100.4203 100.4203 100.4203 9.0000 Total 4 650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 06, 2014 2 2750.00 98.5866 98.5866 98.5866 98.5866 8.4401 Dec 18, 2014 1 1250.00 97.6082 97.6082 97.6082 97.6082 8.6000 Total 3 4000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 03, 2015 1 50.00 92.1083 92.1083 92.1083 92.1083 8.6151 Jul 09, 2015 2 1500.00 93.2399 93.2289 93.2399 93.2362 8.6250 Dec 11, 2014 1 350.00 97.7681 97.7681 97.7681 97.7681 8.5901 Aug 20, 2015 1 400.00 92.3691 92.3691 92.3691 92.3691 8.6401 Jan 22, 2015 1 500.00 96.8181 96.8181 96.8181 96.8181 8.6299 Jul 23, 2015 1 1000.00 92.9400 92.9400 92.9400 92.9400 8.6375 Total 7 3800.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. (**) Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2015 +0.19% 8.83%

