Sep 12 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,053.5 155,623.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 343 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,700.0 110,691.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 180 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,353.5 44,931.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 163 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 3,750.00 8.50 8.60%, 2028 3,100.00 8.65 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 18, 2014 3,500.00 8.60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, HDFC 2016A 2,000.00 9.20 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,000.00 9.33 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, IOC 2018 850.00 8.17 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.1617 100.1617 100.1617 100.1617 9.3593 9.25%, HDFC 2016A* 1 2000.00 100.0344 100.0344 100.0344 100.0344 9.1993 9.65%, HDFC 2016A* 1 100.00 100.3814 100.3814 100.3814 100.3814 9.4186 9.62%, LICH 2015A* 2 300.00 100.1136 100.1136 100.1136 100.1136 9.6545 9.47%, LICH 2024* 2 140.00 100.0885 100.0885 100.0885 100.0885 9.4467 9.99%, SUNF 2015A* 1 50.00 100.2774 100.2774 100.2774 100.2774 9.6627 Total 8 2690.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015X (RESET) 3 13.50 109.0000 109.0000 109.0000 109.0000 1.2833 0.00%, HDFC 2015* 2 500.00 102.3154 102.2279 102.3154 102.2717 9.2667 Total 5 513.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.59%, 2016 1 350.00 98.8100 98.8100 98.8100 98.8100 8.4055 7.80%, 2020 2 2000.00 96.0400 96.0400 96.0400 96.0400 8.7004 8.35%, 2022 2 2000.00 98.0600 98.0600 98.0600 98.0600 8.6985 8.40%, 2024 7 3750.00 99.3175 99.2400 99.3175 99.2980 8.5039 8.24%, 2027 2 1000.00 95.9535 95.9535 95.9535 95.9535 8.7800 8.28%, 2027 2 1000.00 96.1633 96.1633 96.1633 96.1633 8.7800 8.60%, 2028 6 3100.00 99.6350 99.5200 99.6000 99.5958 8.6481 9.23%, 2043 1 250.00 105.1800 105.1800 105.1800 105.1800 8.7349 Total 23 13450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.33%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 100.4980 100.4980 100.4980 100.4980 9.1600 9.60%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 101.4248 101.4248 101.4248 101.4248 9.1500 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 101.7241 101.7241 101.7241 101.7241 9.1600 9.35%, IDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.3979 100.3979 100.3979 100.3979 8.8373 9.14%, IDFC 2016A* 1 50.00 100.1650 100.1650 100.1650 100.1650 8.9500 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 650.00 100.0610 100.0610 100.0610 100.0610 8.9138 9.40%, NHB 2015* 2 650.00 100.0558 100.0558 100.0558 100.0558 8.9331 Total 8 2150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017* 1 400.00 99.8320 99.8320 99.8320 99.8320 8.6984 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 350.00 103.1700 103.1600 103.1600 103.1657 9.3143 8.14%, IOC 2018* 1 850.00 99.8565 99.8565 99.8565 99.8565 8.1709 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 150.00 99.9245 99.9245 99.9245 99.9245 9.3448 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.4375 100.4375 100.4375 100.4375 9.1200 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 500.00 101.2045 101.2045 101.2045 101.2045 9.1044 9.39%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 100.2453 100.2453 100.2453 100.2453 9.3400 8.84%, RECL 2014* 2 1000.00 99.9297 99.9297 99.9297 99.9297 9.3258 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 300.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.9553 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 100.7882 100.7882 100.7882 100.7882 9.1000 9.67%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.0930 101.0930 101.0930 101.0930 9.1000 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 200.00 100.2792 100.2792 100.2792 100.2792 9.1200 8.82%, RECL 2023* 2 200.00 96.8874 96.8874 96.8874 96.8874 9.3400 Total 17 5000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.95%, MAH 2023 1 500.00 93.7320 93.7320 93.7320 93.7320 8.9925 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 02, 2014 1 750.00 99.6249 99.6249 99.6249 99.6249 8.0839 Total 1 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 12, 2015 1 1000.00 95.9457 95.9457 95.9457 95.9457 8.6649 Dec 18, 2014 3 3500.00 97.8320 97.8320 97.8320 97.8320 8.6049 Total 4 4500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 19, 2015 1 1000.00 95.7929 95.7929 95.7929 95.7929 8.6650 Nov 27, 2014 1 1500.00 98.3139 98.3139 98.3139 98.3139 8.5751 Total 2 2500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com