Sep 15 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,474.0 19,474.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 48 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,560.0 10,560.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 20 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,914.0 8,914.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 28 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 3,100.00 8.77 8.40%, 2024 2,000.00 8.49 8.28%, 2027 1,400.00 8.77 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, RECL 2016 3,300.00 8.96 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,250.00 9.34 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 1,000.00 9.35 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.15%, HDFC 2016* 1 100.00 99.5579 99.5579 99.5579 99.5579 9.3800 9.45%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.0923 100.0923 100.0923 100.0923 9.3700 9.50%, HDFC 2017C* 1 100.00 100.0758 100.0758 100.0758 100.0758 9.4450 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 1 150.00 100.2556 100.2556 100.2556 100.2556 9.3700 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 150.00 100.5664 100.5664 100.5664 100.5664 9.4500 10.85%, IBHF 2014* 1 150.00 100.0873 100.0873 100.0873 100.0873 9.6545 Total 6 700.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015V (RESET) 1 36.00 109.0600 109.0600 109.0600 109.0600 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 102.3154 102.3154 102.3154 102.3154 9.2586 Total 2 286.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 3 1100.00 97.5200 97.4400 97.5200 97.4764 8.6477 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 98.6450 98.6450 98.6450 98.6450 8.5693 8.40%, 2024 3 2000.00 99.4100 99.3900 99.3900 99.4000 8.4884 8.20%, 2025 1 1000.00 96.0203 96.0203 96.0203 96.0203 8.7700 8.33%, 2026 3 3100.00 96.7835 96.7835 96.7835 96.7835 8.7698 8.28%, 2027 2 1400.00 96.2400 96.2400 96.2400 96.2400 8.7698 8.60%, 2028 1 500.00 99.6750 99.6750 99.6750 99.6750 8.6381 9.20%, 2030 1 150.00 104.1100 104.1100 104.1100 104.1100 8.7186 8.30%, 2040 2 410.00 95.7400 95.7200 95.7200 95.7322 8.7162 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 105.3100 105.3100 105.3100 105.3100 8.7230 Total 18 10210.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.36%, IDFC 2024* 1 100.00 99.9863 99.9863 99.9863 99.9863 9.3500 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017* 1 600.00 99.8320 99.8320 99.8320 99.8320 8.6984 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 1000.00 99.9329 99.9329 99.9329 99.9329 9.3496 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 400.00 100.0203 100.0203 100.0203 100.0203 9.2030 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 1 250.00 99.8571 99.8571 99.8571 99.8571 9.2039 9.41%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.5484 100.5484 100.5484 100.5484 9.0700 9.39%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 100.1663 100.1663 100.1663 100.1663 9.3350 9.37%, PFC 2024* 3 526.00 100.1427 100.1100 100.1100 100.1349 9.3362 9.39%, PFC 2024* 2 102.00 100.2454 100.2454 100.2454 100.2454 9.3400 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 50.00 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 9.2103 8.84%, RECL 2014* 2 1250.00 99.9297 99.9279 99.9279 99.9283 9.3429 8.97%, RECL 2016* 3 3300.00 100.0000 99.9000 99.9000 99.9909 8.9576 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 50.00 98.9764 98.9764 98.9764 98.9764 9.2700 9.34%, RECL 2024* 1 150.00 100.0857 100.0857 100.0857 100.0857 9.3149 Total 19 7828.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.47%, TN 2024 1 100.00 102.7026 102.7026 102.7026 102.7026 9.0400 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 26, 2015 1 250.00 96.2725 96.2725 96.2725 96.2725 8.6700 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com