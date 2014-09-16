Sep 16 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,179.0 38,653.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 110 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,266.0 20,826.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 45 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,913.0 17,827.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 65 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 2,750.00 8.50 8.60%, 2028 2,350.00 8.65 6.49%, 2015 2,000.00 8.64 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 2,000.00 9.29 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2014A 1,750.00 9.14 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017 1,650.00 8.74 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2017D* 1 150.00 100.2751 100.2751 100.2751 100.2751 9.3800 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 100.2532 100.2532 100.2532 100.2532 9.3700 8.64%, LICH 2016A* 1 50.00 98.6569 98.6569 98.6569 98.6569 9.4900 9.11%, LICH 2018A* 1 50.00 99.0028 99.0028 99.0028 99.0028 9.4100 9.51%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 100.0735 100.0735 100.0735 100.0735 9.4700 10.52%, SHF 2015* 1 100.00 100.5511 100.5511 100.5511 100.5511 9.6100 Total 6 650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015C (RESET) 1 1.00 123.3400 123.3400 123.3400 123.3400 2.8589 Total 1 1.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.49%, 2015 1 2000.00 98.5050 98.5050 98.5050 98.5050 8.6368 7.02%, 2016 1 750.00 97.6350 97.6350 97.6350 97.6350 8.3755 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 90.4900 90.4900 90.4900 90.4900 8.7439 8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 8.6903 8.40%, 2024 5 2750.00 99.3200 99.2850 99.3200 99.3036 8.5031 8.24%, 2027 3 550.00 96.0200 95.9500 96.0000 96.0045 8.7730 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 96.2600 96.2600 96.2600 96.2600 8.7673 8.60%, 2028 6 2350.00 99.6000 99.5600 99.5600 99.5826 8.6498 8.32%, 2032 1 100.00 96.4375 96.4375 96.4375 96.4375 8.7150 8.30%, 2040 1 100.00 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 8.7144 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 105.3600 105.3600 105.3600 105.3600 8.7185 Total 22 9900.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2014V* 1 800.00 99.5337 99.5337 99.5337 99.5337 9.1834 Total 1 800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017* 1 1650.00 99.7376 99.7376 99.7376 99.7376 8.7357 9.95%, FCI 2022* 6 2000.00 103.3000 103.2500 103.2900 103.2788 9.2929 8.56%, NPC 2023A* 1 200.00 97.4019 97.4019 97.4019 97.4019 9.0022 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 1 1750.00 99.8732 99.8732 99.8732 99.8732 9.1411 9.16%, PFC 2016* 2 100.00 100.0824 100.0824 100.0824 100.0824 9.0695 9.41%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.5398 100.5398 100.5398 100.5398 9.0750 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 101.2170 101.2170 101.2170 101.2170 9.0970 9.30%, PFC 2017* 2 300.00 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 9.2297 9.39%, PFC 2019* 3 450.00 100.2227 100.2227 100.2227 100.2227 9.3200 9.37%, PFC 2024* 1 116.00 100.1102 100.1102 100.1102 100.1102 9.3400 9.39%, PFC 2024* 1 70.00 100.2443 100.2443 100.2443 100.2443 9.3400 9.35%, PGC 2017* 1 100.00 101.2845 101.2845 101.2845 101.2845 8.8200 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 50.00 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 9.2616 9.30%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 100.2800 100.2800 100.2800 100.2800 9.2559 9.25%, RECL 2017 1 26.00 100.3303 100.3303 100.3303 100.3303 9.1000 9.63%, RECL 2019* 2 100.00 101.0578 101.0575 101.0575 101.0577 9.2901 9.34%, RECL 2024* 3 350.00 100.0847 100.0531 100.0847 100.0757 9.3163 Total 29 7462.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.25%, AP 2023 1 100.00 95.6155 95.6155 95.6155 95.6155 8.9900 9.54%, KRN 2023 1 250.00 103.0590 103.0590 103.0590 103.0590 9.0350 9.35%, WB 2023 1 16.00 101.9090 101.9090 101.9090 101.9090 9.0351 Total 3 366.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com