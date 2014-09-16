Sep 16 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,179.0 38,653.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 62 110
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,266.0 20,826.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 25 45
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,913.0 17,827.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 37 65
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.40%, 2024 2,750.00 8.50
8.60%, 2028 2,350.00 8.65
6.49%, 2015 2,000.00 8.64
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.95%, FCI 2022 2,000.00 9.29
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.90%, PFC 2014A 1,750.00 9.14
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.65%, BPCL 2017 1,650.00 8.74
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.50%, HDFC 2017D* 1 150.00 100.2751 100.2751 100.2751 100.2751 9.3800
9.45%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 100.2532 100.2532 100.2532 100.2532 9.3700
8.64%, LICH 2016A* 1 50.00 98.6569 98.6569 98.6569 98.6569 9.4900
9.11%, LICH 2018A* 1 50.00 99.0028 99.0028 99.0028 99.0028 9.4100
9.51%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 100.0735 100.0735 100.0735 100.0735 9.4700
10.52%, SHF 2015* 1 100.00 100.5511 100.5511 100.5511 100.5511 9.6100
Total 6 650.00
Corporate Deep Discount Debentures
----------------------------------
CITI 2015C (RESET) 1 1.00 123.3400 123.3400 123.3400 123.3400 2.8589
Total 1 1.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
6.49%, 2015 1 2000.00 98.5050 98.5050 98.5050 98.5050 8.6368
7.02%, 2016 1 750.00 97.6350 97.6350 97.6350 97.6350 8.3755
7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 90.4900 90.4900 90.4900 90.4900 8.7439
8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 8.6903
8.40%, 2024 5 2750.00 99.3200 99.2850 99.3200 99.3036 8.5031
8.24%, 2027 3 550.00 96.0200 95.9500 96.0000 96.0045 8.7730
8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 96.2600 96.2600 96.2600 96.2600 8.7673
8.60%, 2028 6 2350.00 99.6000 99.5600 99.5600 99.5826 8.6498
8.32%, 2032 1 100.00 96.4375 96.4375 96.4375 96.4375 8.7150
8.30%, 2040 1 100.00 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 8.7144
9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 105.3600 105.3600 105.3600 105.3600 8.7185
Total 22 9900.00
Institutions Zero Coupon Bond
-----------------------------
0.00%, IDFC 2014V* 1 800.00 99.5337 99.5337 99.5337 99.5337 9.1834
Total 1 800.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.65%, BPCL 2017* 1 1650.00 99.7376 99.7376 99.7376 99.7376 8.7357
9.95%, FCI 2022* 6 2000.00 103.3000 103.2500 103.2900 103.2788 9.2929
8.56%, NPC 2023A* 1 200.00 97.4019 97.4019 97.4019 97.4019 9.0022
8.90%, PFC 2014A* 1 1750.00 99.8732 99.8732 99.8732 99.8732 9.1411
9.16%, PFC 2016* 2 100.00 100.0824 100.0824 100.0824 100.0824 9.0695
9.41%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.5398 100.5398 100.5398 100.5398 9.0750
9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 101.2170 101.2170 101.2170 101.2170 9.0970
9.30%, PFC 2017* 2 300.00 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 9.2297
9.39%, PFC 2019* 3 450.00 100.2227 100.2227 100.2227 100.2227 9.3200
9.37%, PFC 2024* 1 116.00 100.1102 100.1102 100.1102 100.1102 9.3400
9.39%, PFC 2024* 1 70.00 100.2443 100.2443 100.2443 100.2443 9.3400
9.35%, PGC 2017* 1 100.00 101.2845 101.2845 101.2845 101.2845 8.8200
9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 50.00 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 9.2616
9.30%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 100.2800 100.2800 100.2800 100.2800 9.2559
9.25%, RECL 2017 1 26.00 100.3303 100.3303 100.3303 100.3303 9.1000
9.63%, RECL 2019* 2 100.00 101.0578 101.0575 101.0575 101.0577 9.2901
9.34%, RECL 2024* 3 350.00 100.0847 100.0531 100.0847 100.0757 9.3163
Total 29 7462.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.25%, AP 2023 1 100.00 95.6155 95.6155 95.6155 95.6155 8.9900
9.54%, KRN 2023 1 250.00 103.0590 103.0590 103.0590 103.0590 9.0350
9.35%, WB 2023 1 16.00 101.9090 101.9090 101.9090 101.9090 9.0351
Total 3 366.00
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
