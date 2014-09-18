Sep 18 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,306.7 89,109.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 174 369 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,920.0 54,555.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 126 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,386.7 34,553.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 145 243 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.20%, 2030 2,500.00 8.69 8.40%, 2024 2,500.00 8.47 8.60%, 2028 1,950.00 8.61 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, PGC 2014A 1,000.00 9.24 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.34%, RECL 2024 600.00 9.28 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.30%, PFC 2017 600.00 9.23 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 2 400.00 100.1145 100.0973 100.0973 100.1102 9.3425 9.70%, HDFC 2016A* 2 100.00 100.2939 100.2820 100.2939 100.2880 9.3800 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 300.00 100.5454 100.5454 100.5454 100.5454 9.4200 9.6960%, LICH 2015* 1 350.00 100.1015 100.1015 100.1015 100.1015 9.2317 9.90%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 100.6945 100.6945 100.6945 100.6945 9.3800 9.63%, LICH 2019* 1 200.00 100.4802 100.4802 100.4802 100.4802 9.4550 9.15%, ULCE 2017* 1 70.00 100.7800 100.7800 100.7800 100.7800 8.8200 Total 9 1470.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014T (RESET) 2 6.00 139.0300 139.0300 139.0300 139.0300 0.0000 CITI 2015 (RESET) 43 74.70 126.5600 126.5600 126.5600 126.5600 0.0000 CITI 2015C (RESET) 1 1.50 123.4100 123.4100 123.4100 123.4100 2.8182 CITI 2015Q (RESET) 51 78.50 118.2700 118.2700 118.2700 118.2700 0.0000 CITI 2016Q (RESET) 2 6.00 113.9900 113.9900 113.9900 113.9900 0.0000 Total 99 166.70 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 99.2400 99.2400 99.2400 99.2400 8.3729 7.28%, 2019 1 800.00 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 8.5081 8.12%, 2020 2 700.00 97.6500 97.5200 97.6500 97.5664 8.6290 7.16%, 2023 2 500.00 90.8100 90.7100 90.8100 90.7600 8.6968 8.83%, 2023 2 750.00 101.0700 101.0200 101.0700 101.0367 8.6605 8.40%, 2024 6 2500.00 99.5900 99.3700 99.5500 99.5280 8.4689 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 96.3150 96.3150 96.3150 96.3150 8.7602 8.60%, 2028 6 1950.00 100.0650 99.7500 100.0650 99.9346 8.6055 9.20%, 2030 3 2500.00 104.3400 104.2900 104.3400 104.3200 8.6948 8.83%, 2041 1 20.00 101.3200 101.3200 101.3200 101.3200 8.7004 8.30%, 2042 1 650.00 95.8500 95.8500 95.8500 95.8500 8.6945 9.23%, 2043 2 500.00 106.0300 106.0200 106.0200 106.0250 8.6584 Total 28 11420.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.28%, EXIM 2018* 2 150.00 100.4098 100.4098 100.4098 100.4098 9.1400 9.50%, EXIM 2018* 1 150.00 101.1322 101.1322 101.1322 101.1322 9.1400 9.60%, EXIM 2018* 1 100.00 101.4578 101.4578 101.4578 101.4578 9.1400 9.63%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 101.5579 101.5579 101.5579 101.5579 9.1400 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 101.7903 101.7903 101.7903 101.7903 9.1400 9.38%, IDFC 2024* 1 50.00 100.3224 100.3224 100.3224 100.3224 9.3200 8.45%, NHB 2016A* 1 150.00 99.8435 99.8435 99.8435 99.8435 8.4867 Total 8 1100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 250.00 103.8000 103.8000 103.8000 103.8000 9.1955 8.85%, NHPC 2019* 1 50.00 98.7687 98.7687 98.7687 98.7687 9.1700 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 200.00 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 8.9827 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 450.00 100.4580 100.4580 100.4580 100.4580 9.1000 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 98.7763 98.7763 98.7763 98.7763 9.1100 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 101.2116 101.2116 101.2116 101.2116 9.0995 9.30%, PFC 2017* 5 600.00 100.1525 100.1277 100.1525 100.1318 9.2280 9.39%, PFC 2024* 2 150.00 100.4941 100.4941 100.4941 100.4941 9.3000 8.84%, PGC 2014A* 1 1000.00 99.9352 99.9352 99.9352 99.9352 9.2373 9.30%, PGC 2019A* 4 250.00 100.5000 100.3700 100.4000 100.4080 9.1656 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 200.00 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 8.9799 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 100.6437 100.6437 100.6437 100.6437 8.9876 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 250.00 100.3252 100.3252 100.3252 100.3252 9.1000 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 100.00 99.1237 99.1237 99.1237 99.1237 9.2300 9.34%, RECL 2024* 7 600.00 100.5573 100.1152 100.5573 100.3331 9.2754 Total 29 4650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 03, 2015 1 500.00 92.3732 92.3732 92.3732 92.3732 8.6350 Total 1 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com