US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
Sep 19 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,938.1 119,047.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 98 467 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,274.9 73,830.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 162 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,663.2 45,216.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 305 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 3,800.00 8.46 8.60%, 2028 3,050.00 8.58 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 28, 2015 7,000.00 8.64 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 4,100.00 9.16 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B 1,750.00 9.38 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, RECL 2016 1,050.00 9.00 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.1176 100.1176 100.1176 100.1176 9.4003 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.0925 100.0925 100.0925 100.0925 9.3500 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 4 1750.00 100.6189 100.6181 100.6189 100.6182 9.3800 9.65%, HDFC 2019A* 3 1000.00 100.9119 100.9119 100.9119 100.9119 9.3500 9.69%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 100.4950 100.4950 100.4950 100.4950 9.4059 Total 10 3100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015 (RESET) 4 4.00 126.6600 126.6600 126.6600 126.6600 0.0000 CITI 2015C (RESET) 1 2.00 123.5500 123.5500 123.5500 123.5500 2.7280 CITI 2015Q (RESET) 14 20.20 118.3600 118.3600 118.3600 118.3600 0.0000 CITI 2017N (RESET) 1 1.00 113.7800 113.7800 113.7800 113.7800 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2015* 1 300.00 102.4877 102.4877 102.4877 102.4877 9.2666 0.00%, HDFC 2017B* 1 500.00 127.6660 127.6660 127.6660 127.6660 9.1698 Total 22 827.20 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.25%, 2018 1 555.30 93.8048 93.8048 93.8048 93.8048 8.4475 7.28%, 2019 1 50.00 95.4200 95.4200 95.4200 95.4200 8.4775 7.80%, 2020 1 44.60 96.2800 96.2800 96.2800 96.2800 8.6471 8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 96.5200 96.5200 96.5200 96.5200 8.6973 8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 101.1500 101.1500 101.1500 101.1500 8.6425 8.40%, 2024 7 3800.00 99.6700 99.5900 99.5950 99.6154 8.4556 8.60%, 2028 8 3050.00 100.2050 100.0750 100.0750 100.1593 8.5773 9.23%, 2043 4 750.00 106.0150 106.0000 106.0150 106.0067 8.6600 Total 24 8849.90 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2015* 2 100.00 99.3611 99.3611 99.3611 99.3611 8.8831 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 3 150.00 100.7742 100.7488 100.7488 100.7573 8.7567 9.36%, IDFC 2024* 1 100.00 100.2988 100.2988 100.2988 100.2988 9.3000 Total 6 350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 12 4100.00 104.0000 103.9300 104.0000 103.9868 9.1603 8.14%, IOC 2018* 1 250.00 99.8451 99.8451 99.8451 99.8451 8.1783 8.90%, PFC 2014A 1 1.00 99.8874 99.8874 99.8874 99.8874 9.1039 9.62%, PFC 2016* 1 200.00 100.6760 100.6760 100.6760 100.6760 9.1300 9.33%, PGC 2014* 1 50.00 99.9528 99.9528 99.9528 99.9528 9.2098 9.27%, RECL 2016* 2 1050.00 100.3833 100.3833 100.3833 100.3833 9.0000 9.25%, RECL 2017 1 20.00 100.4098 100.4098 100.4098 100.4098 9.0650 9.25%, RECL 2017A 1 15.00 100.3203 100.3203 100.3203 100.3203 9.1000 9.34%, RECL 2024* 4 700.00 100.6179 100.5543 100.5543 100.5641 9.2385 Total 24 6386.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.84%, MAH 2022A 2 100.00 99.3093 99.3093 99.3093 99.3093 8.9600 5.85%, PUN 2015A 1 25.00 98.8042 98.8042 98.8042 98.8042 8.8331 Total 3 125.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 13, 2014 2 500.00 98.7994 98.7994 98.7994 98.7994 8.5297 Dec 18, 2014 1 1050.00 98.0028 98.0028 98.0028 98.0028 8.5498 Total 3 1550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 12, 2015 1 750.00 96.1097 96.1097 96.1097 96.1097 8.6400 Nov 20, 2014 1 900.00 98.6399 98.6399 98.6399 98.6399 8.5302 Total 2 1650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 13, 2014 1 100.00 98.7994 98.7994 98.7994 98.7994 8.5297 May 28, 2015 3 7000.00 94.4550 94.4550 94.4550 94.4550 8.6401 Total 4 7100.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.