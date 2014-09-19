Sep 19 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,938.1 119,047.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 98 467 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,274.9 73,830.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 162 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,663.2 45,216.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 305 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 3,800.00 8.46 8.60%, 2028 3,050.00 8.58 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 28, 2015 7,000.00 8.64 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 4,100.00 9.16 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B 1,750.00 9.38 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, RECL 2016 1,050.00 9.00 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.1176 100.1176 100.1176 100.1176 9.4003 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.0925 100.0925 100.0925 100.0925 9.3500 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 4 1750.00 100.6189 100.6181 100.6189 100.6182 9.3800 9.65%, HDFC 2019A* 3 1000.00 100.9119 100.9119 100.9119 100.9119 9.3500 9.69%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 100.4950 100.4950 100.4950 100.4950 9.4059 Total 10 3100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015 (RESET) 4 4.00 126.6600 126.6600 126.6600 126.6600 0.0000 CITI 2015C (RESET) 1 2.00 123.5500 123.5500 123.5500 123.5500 2.7280 CITI 2015Q (RESET) 14 20.20 118.3600 118.3600 118.3600 118.3600 0.0000 CITI 2017N (RESET) 1 1.00 113.7800 113.7800 113.7800 113.7800 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2015* 1 300.00 102.4877 102.4877 102.4877 102.4877 9.2666 0.00%, HDFC 2017B* 1 500.00 127.6660 127.6660 127.6660 127.6660 9.1698 Total 22 827.20 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.25%, 2018 1 555.30 93.8048 93.8048 93.8048 93.8048 8.4475 7.28%, 2019 1 50.00 95.4200 95.4200 95.4200 95.4200 8.4775 7.80%, 2020 1 44.60 96.2800 96.2800 96.2800 96.2800 8.6471 8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 96.5200 96.5200 96.5200 96.5200 8.6973 8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 101.1500 101.1500 101.1500 101.1500 8.6425 8.40%, 2024 7 3800.00 99.6700 99.5900 99.5950 99.6154 8.4556 8.60%, 2028 8 3050.00 100.2050 100.0750 100.0750 100.1593 8.5773 9.23%, 2043 4 750.00 106.0150 106.0000 106.0150 106.0067 8.6600 Total 24 8849.90 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2015* 2 100.00 99.3611 99.3611 99.3611 99.3611 8.8831 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 3 150.00 100.7742 100.7488 100.7488 100.7573 8.7567 9.36%, IDFC 2024* 1 100.00 100.2988 100.2988 100.2988 100.2988 9.3000 Total 6 350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 12 4100.00 104.0000 103.9300 104.0000 103.9868 9.1603 8.14%, IOC 2018* 1 250.00 99.8451 99.8451 99.8451 99.8451 8.1783 8.90%, PFC 2014A 1 1.00 99.8874 99.8874 99.8874 99.8874 9.1039 9.62%, PFC 2016* 1 200.00 100.6760 100.6760 100.6760 100.6760 9.1300 9.33%, PGC 2014* 1 50.00 99.9528 99.9528 99.9528 99.9528 9.2098 9.27%, RECL 2016* 2 1050.00 100.3833 100.3833 100.3833 100.3833 9.0000 9.25%, RECL 2017 1 20.00 100.4098 100.4098 100.4098 100.4098 9.0650 9.25%, RECL 2017A 1 15.00 100.3203 100.3203 100.3203 100.3203 9.1000 9.34%, RECL 2024* 4 700.00 100.6179 100.5543 100.5543 100.5641 9.2385 Total 24 6386.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.84%, MAH 2022A 2 100.00 99.3093 99.3093 99.3093 99.3093 8.9600 5.85%, PUN 2015A 1 25.00 98.8042 98.8042 98.8042 98.8042 8.8331 Total 3 125.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 13, 2014 2 500.00 98.7994 98.7994 98.7994 98.7994 8.5297 Dec 18, 2014 1 1050.00 98.0028 98.0028 98.0028 98.0028 8.5498 Total 3 1550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 12, 2015 1 750.00 96.1097 96.1097 96.1097 96.1097 8.6400 Nov 20, 2014 1 900.00 98.6399 98.6399 98.6399 98.6399 8.5302 Total 2 1650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 13, 2014 1 100.00 98.7994 98.7994 98.7994 98.7994 8.5297 May 28, 2015 3 7000.00 94.4550 94.4550 94.4550 94.4550 8.6401 Total 4 7100.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 