Sep 24 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,508.2 74,125.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 91 278 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,650.2 44,761.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 127 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,858.0 29,364.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 151 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.20%, 2030 3,500.00 8.69 8.40%, 2024 3,000.00 8.47 7.83%, 2018 2,500.00 8.40 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 2,355.00 9.11 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, LICH 2016 1,750.00 9.30 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017 1,650.00 8.72 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.25%, CHOI 2015* 1 250.00 100.6333 100.6333 100.6333 100.6333 9.6412 11.10%, FICC 2015A 1 50.00 101.1636 101.1636 101.1636 101.1636 9.7569 9.58%, HDFC 2015* 2 320.00 100.2170 100.2170 100.2170 100.2170 9.2909 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 1 250.00 100.1572 100.1572 100.1572 100.1572 9.3100 9.65%, HDFC 2016A* 1 250.00 100.5507 100.5507 100.5507 100.5507 9.3100 10.18%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 101.4154 101.4154 101.4154 101.4154 9.3500 9.30%, LICH 2016* 5 1750.00 99.9603 99.9603 99.9603 99.9603 9.2982 9.60%, LTFN 2016* 1 100.00 99.8550 99.8550 99.8550 99.8550 9.6200 Total 13 3070.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015 (RESET) 1 1.00 126.7600 126.7600 126.7600 126.7600 0.2494 CITI 2015Q (RESET) 2 2.00 118.4500 118.4500 118.4500 118.4500 0.0000 Total 3 3.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- +0.50%, 2015** 1 500.00 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 9.2585 Total 1 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.56%, 2014 1 50.00 99.8750 99.8750 99.8750 99.8750 8.6450 8.07%, 2017A 1 2400.00 99.2749 99.2749 99.2749 99.2749 8.3600 7.83%, 2018 2 2500.00 98.2850 98.2850 98.2850 98.2850 8.3973 8.12%, 2020 1 150.00 97.5200 97.5200 97.5200 97.5200 8.6401 8.83%, 2023 2 300.00 100.9200 100.9100 100.9100 100.9183 8.6794 8.40%, 2024 7 3000.00 99.5100 99.4750 99.4750 99.4883 8.4748 8.60%, 2028 2 1000.00 99.9500 99.8800 99.8800 99.9150 8.6080 9.20%, 2030 13 3500.00 104.4200 104.3500 104.3900 104.3993 8.6859 8.32%, 2032 1 500.00 96.9100 96.9100 96.9100 96.9100 8.6611 8.30%, 2042 2 700.00 96.3900 96.3900 96.3900 96.3900 8.6413 9.23%, 2043 4 200.00 105.9500 105.9500 105.9500 105.9500 8.6650 Total 36 14300.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.07%, EXIM 2017 1 30.00 100.5166 100.5166 100.5166 100.5166 8.8500 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 1 50.00 99.9783 99.9783 99.9783 99.9783 9.1448 Total 2 80.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017* 1 1650.00 99.7954 99.7954 99.7954 99.7954 8.7161 9.95%, FCI 2022* 10 2355.00 104.3500 104.1000 104.3000 104.2532 9.1105 8.14%, IOC 2018* 4 1250.00 99.8570 99.8570 99.8570 99.8570 8.1776 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 101.2871 101.2871 101.2871 101.2871 9.0561 9.39%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 100.6737 100.6737 100.6737 100.6737 9.2000 8.85%, PGC 2017* 2 100.00 100.1363 100.1363 100.1363 100.1363 8.7800 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 100.00 100.6875 100.6875 100.6875 100.6875 9.1100 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 50.00 101.0742 101.0742 101.0742 101.0742 9.1200 9.30%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 101.2797 101.2797 101.2797 101.2797 9.1300 Total 22 5705.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.41%, KER 2024 1 150.00 102.7000 102.7000 102.7000 102.7000 8.9737 9.08%, PUN 2019 1 200.00 100.5545 100.5545 100.5545 100.5545 8.9350 9.11%, PUN 2019 1 250.00 100.6823 100.6823 100.6823 100.6823 8.9300 Total 3 600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 18, 2014 1 250.00 98.0725 98.0725 98.0725 98.0725 8.5401 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2015 2 1000.00 97.7456 97.7431 97.7431 97.7444 8.5950 Dec 18, 2014 1 500.00 98.0659 98.0659 98.0659 98.0659 8.5699 Oct 24, 2014 1 150.00 99.3620 99.3620 99.3620 99.3620 8.0816 Total 4 1650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 02, 2014 2 500.00 99.8506 99.8506 99.8506 99.8506 7.8018 Sep 17, 2015 1 350.00 92.2661 92.2661 92.2661 92.2661 8.5700 Feb 19, 2015 1 500.00 96.6430 96.6430 96.6430 96.6430 8.6249 Jan 22, 2015 2 1000.00 97.2726 97.2696 97.2696 97.2711 8.6050 Total 6 2350.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. (**) Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2015 +0.50% 9.77% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com