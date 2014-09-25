Sep 25 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,605.2 93,730.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 348 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,771.2 54,532.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 160 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,834.0 39,198.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 188 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 4,250.00 8.47 8.83%, 2023 1,000.00 8.69 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 10, 2015 1,000.00 8.60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, IOC 2018 2,250.00 8.18 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.43%, HDFC 2016 1,600.00 9.29 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,100.00 9.08 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.96%, HDFC 2014* 1 1000.00 100.0537 100.0537 100.0537 100.0537 9.2115 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 100.0794 100.0794 100.0794 100.0794 9.4377 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 3 1600.00 100.1914 100.1901 100.1901 100.1902 9.2900 10.50%, IBHF 2015A 1 350.00 100.2052 100.2052 100.2052 100.2052 9.3863 8.64%, LICH 2016A* 1 50.00 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 9.4000 9.39%, LICH 2024* 1 900.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3787 9.99%, SUNF 2015A* 1 50.00 100.2483 100.2483 100.2483 100.2483 9.6711 Total 9 4000.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015C (RESET) 1 1.00 123.6500 123.6500 123.6500 123.6500 2.6764 CITI 2015Q (RESET) 1 1.00 118.4900 118.4900 118.4900 118.4900 0.0000 CITI 2016B (RESET) 1 2.00 147.8800 147.8800 147.8800 147.8800 0.0000 CITI 2017C (RESET) 1 2.00 125.1800 125.1800 125.1800 125.1800 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2015* 1 1000.00 102.5882 102.5882 102.5882 102.5882 9.2308 Total 5 1006.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 1 400.00 96.7200 96.7200 96.7200 96.7200 9.3507 Total 1 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 1 50.00 99.3636 99.3636 99.3636 99.3636 8.3700 7.28%, 2019 1 50.00 95.2700 95.2700 95.2700 95.2700 8.5207 7.80%, 2020 1 20.00 96.2900 96.2900 96.2900 96.2900 8.6463 8.12%, 2020 1 50.00 97.5800 97.5800 97.5800 97.5800 8.6274 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 90.5900 90.5900 90.5900 90.5900 8.7296 8.83%, 2023 1 1000.00 100.8600 100.8600 100.8600 100.8600 8.6886 8.40%, 2024 9 4250.00 99.5500 99.4500 99.4750 99.4924 8.4742 8.60%, 2028 2 200.00 99.8550 99.8500 99.8550 99.8525 8.6159 9.20%, 2030 1 150.00 104.3800 104.3800 104.3800 104.3800 8.6881 Total 18 5820.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 102.0925 102.0925 102.0925 102.0925 9.0500 899.05%, IDFC 2015 1 500.00 99.8236 99.8236 99.8236 99.8236 9.0683 Total 2 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, AAI 2016 1 25.00 100.3589 100.3589 100.3589 100.3589 8.7500 9.95%, FCI 2022* 5 1100.00 104.4500 104.3000 104.4500 104.4159 9.0802 8.14%, IOC 2018* 5 2250.00 99.8549 99.8518 99.8549 99.8532 8.1791 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.5102 100.5102 100.5102 100.5102 9.0500 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 101.2815 101.2815 101.2815 101.2815 9.0587 8.91%, PFC 2017 1 25.00 99.2655 99.2655 99.2655 99.2655 9.1800 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 100.2193 100.2193 100.2193 100.2193 9.2550 8.84%, PGC 2015A* 1 200.00 100.1260 100.1260 100.1260 100.1260 8.6867 9.85%, RECL 2017 1 40.00 101.8448 101.8448 101.8448 101.8448 9.1111 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 101.5107 101.5107 101.5107 101.5107 9.1600 9.34%, RECL 2024* 3 138.00 100.8044 100.8044 100.8044 100.8044 9.1999 Total 21 4078.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.52%, AP 2023 1 250.00 103.1244 103.1244 103.1244 103.1244 9.0100 9.63%, AP 2024 1 250.00 103.9400 103.9400 103.9400 103.9400 8.9960 8.93%, PUN 2019 1 100.00 99.9779 99.9779 99.9779 99.9779 8.9300 9.06%, PUN 2019 1 100.00 100.5036 100.5036 100.5036 100.5036 8.9300 9.08%, PUN 2019 1 50.00 100.5735 100.5735 100.5735 100.5735 8.9300 9.11%, PUN 2019 2 180.00 100.7400 100.6817 100.7400 100.6914 8.9275 Total 7 930.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days(maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 23, 2014 1 100.00 99.3846 99.3846 99.3846 99.3846 8.3708 Dec 25, 2014 1 100.00 97.9495 97.9495 97.9495 97.9495 8.4900 Total 2 200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2015 1 1000.00 97.7656 97.7656 97.7656 97.7656 8.6000 Mar 26, 2015 1 521.20 95.9029 95.9029 95.9029 95.9029 8.6151 Total 2 1521.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 05, 2015 1 250.00 96.9794 96.9794 96.9794 96.9794 8.6126 Mar 05, 2015 1 400.00 96.3671 96.3671 96.3671 96.3671 8.6000 Jan 22, 2015 1 250.00 97.2942 97.2942 97.2942 97.2942 8.6024 Total 3 900.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. (**) Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.65% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com