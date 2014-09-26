Sep 26 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,413.5 125,143.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 72 420 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,960.0 71,491.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 190 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,453.5 53,651.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 230 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 5,610.00 8.44 8.60%, 2028 3,350.00 8.59 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 19, 2015 1,500.00 8.61 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, IOC 2018 7,450.00 8.18 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2015 1,000.00 9.22 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017 1,000.00 8.65 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.9960 99.9960 99.9960 99.9960 9.5264 9.45%, LICH 2016* 1 150.00 100.0648 100.0648 100.0648 100.0648 9.3900 9.57%, LICH 2017* 2 200.00 100.4767 100.4475 100.4475 100.4694 9.3625 9.80%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 101.0817 101.0817 101.0817 101.0817 9.3586 Total 5 450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, CHOI 2016* 1 50.00 113.5484 113.5484 113.5484 113.5484 9.8095 CITI 2016A (RESET) 1 1.50 150.3800 150.3800 150.3800 150.3800 0.0000 CITI 2017H (RESET) 1 2.00 124.4800 124.4800 124.4800 124.4800 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2015* 1 1000.00 102.6227 102.6227 102.6227 102.6227 9.2172 0.00%, IBHF 2014F* 1 500.00 112.4541 112.4541 112.4541 112.4541 0.0000 Total 5 1553.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.05%, 2019 1 300.00 90.5041 90.5041 90.5041 90.5041 8.5400 7.28%, 2019 1 100.00 95.3200 95.3200 95.3200 95.3200 8.5090 8.27%, 2020 1 50.00 98.6600 98.6600 98.6600 98.6600 8.5676 8.83%, 2023 1 250.00 100.8800 100.8800 100.8800 100.8800 8.6854 8.40%, 2024 5 5610.00 99.7600 99.5100 99.7250 99.7180 8.4399 8.60%, 2028 7 3350.00 100.1700 99.9100 100.1300 100.0501 8.5911 8.32%, 2032 1 150.00 97.0500 97.0500 97.0500 97.0500 8.6452 Total 17 9810.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 1 150.00 100.7124 100.7124 100.7124 100.7124 8.7700 9.38%, IDFC 2024* 1 50.00 100.5011 100.5011 100.5011 100.5011 9.2900 Total 2 200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017* 1 1000.00 99.9746 99.9746 99.9746 99.9746 8.6473 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 750.00 104.5700 104.5500 104.5500 104.5567 9.0537 8.14%, IOC 2018* 8 7450.00 99.8680 99.8460 99.8657 99.8581 8.1785 8.65%, NTPC 2019* 1 150.00 98.5163 98.5163 98.5163 98.5163 9.0500 9.17%, NTPC 2024* 1 50.00 100.5226 100.5226 100.5226 100.5226 9.0746 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 500.00 99.9570 99.9570 99.9570 99.9570 9.3190 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.0623 100.0623 100.0623 100.0623 9.0215 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 101.2815 101.2815 101.2815 101.2815 9.0587 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 100.1953 100.1953 100.1953 100.1953 9.2600 8.85%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 100.2157 100.2157 100.2157 100.2157 8.7500 8.84%, RECL 2014* 2 750.00 99.9624 99.9544 99.9624 99.9571 9.3076 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 99.9700 8.9645 9.06%, RECL 2017* 2 500.00 100.0746 100.0242 100.0242 100.0494 9.0300 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 100.3389 100.3389 100.3389 100.3389 9.0900 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 101.3526 101.3526 101.3526 101.3526 9.2050 9.34%, RECL 2024* 4 450.00 101.1841 100.7694 101.1841 100.9083 9.1833 Total 30 12250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.52%, AP 2023 2 350.00 103.1858 103.1858 103.1858 103.1858 9.0000 8.70%, GUJ 2016 1 50.00 99.9956 99.9956 99.9956 99.9956 8.7000 8.99%, WB 2024 1 350.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 8.9589 Total 4 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 25, 2014 1 1250.00 98.0142 98.0142 98.0142 98.0142 8.5000 Total 1 1250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 18, 2014 2 1250.00 98.1605 98.1584 98.1584 98.1592 8.5559 Jan 29, 2015 1 1000.00 97.2402 97.2402 97.2402 97.2402 8.4911 Total 3 2250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 05, 2015 1 900.00 96.4288 96.4288 96.4288 96.4288 8.6099 Jan 08, 2015 1 500.00 97.6782 97.6782 97.6782 97.6782 8.5901 Feb 19, 2015 3 1500.00 96.7368 96.7368 96.7368 96.7368 8.6101 Total 5 2900.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 