Sep 30 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,150.0 69,810.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 158 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,150.0 42,250.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 85 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,000.0 27,560.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 73 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.30%, 2042 2,250.00 8.67 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 6,450.00 8.62 Jul 09, 2015 4,050.00 8.64 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 7,200.00 9.02 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.06%, RECL 2017 4,900.00 9.05 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, LICH 2016 250.00 9.35 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.6979 100.6979 100.6979 100.6979 9.3400 9.50%, HDFC 2017C* 1 50.00 100.3639 100.3639 100.3639 100.3639 9.3200 9.70%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.5761 100.5761 100.5761 100.5761 9.3500 Total 3 550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 1 200.00 95.2775 95.2775 95.2775 95.2775 8.5219 7.80%, 2020 1 250.00 96.3382 96.3382 96.3382 96.3382 8.6370 8.12%, 2020 1 250.00 97.5400 97.5400 97.5400 97.5400 8.6370 8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 100.6600 100.6600 100.6600 100.6600 8.7206 8.40%, 2024 3 1500.00 99.4600 99.3200 99.3200 99.3658 8.4935 8.60%, 2028 5 2200.00 99.9250 99.5800 99.5800 99.7855 8.6245 9.20%, 2030 2 300.00 104.4500 104.4500 104.4500 104.4500 8.6802 8.32%, 2032 2 250.00 96.9500 96.9300 96.9300 96.9340 8.6584 8.30%, 2042 3 2250.00 96.1500 96.0800 96.0800 96.1267 8.6672 9.23%, 2043 1 600.00 105.8200 105.8200 105.8200 105.8200 8.6767 Total 20 8300.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015A* 1 50.00 99.7758 99.7758 99.7758 99.7758 8.6698 9.33%, NBRD 2017* 1 50.00 101.2373 101.2373 101.2373 101.2373 8.7500 Total 2 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 21 7200.00 104.8200 100.8200 104.8200 104.7482 9.0182 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 100.2327 100.2327 100.2327 100.2327 9.2500 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 1 200.00 101.1313 101.1313 101.1313 101.1313 9.1100 9.06%, RECL 2017* 5 4900.00 100.0483 100.0000 100.0483 100.0005 9.0486 Total 28 12350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.48%, KER 2024 1 100.00 103.0217 103.0217 103.0217 103.0217 8.9925 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 13, 2014 1 750.00 99.0201 99.0201 99.0201 99.0201 8.4001 Total 1 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2015 1 500.00 97.9073 97.9073 97.9073 97.9073 8.4800 Dec 18, 2014 1 250.00 98.2263 98.2263 98.2263 98.2263 8.4499 Total 2 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 3 6450.00 95.8572 95.8572 95.8572 95.8572 8.6201 Jul 09, 2015 5 4050.00 93.7734 93.7632 93.7632 93.7646 8.6380 Apr 16, 2015 1 250.00 95.5593 95.5593 95.5593 95.5593 8.6100 Jan 22, 2015 2 500.00 97.4036 97.4036 97.4036 97.4036 8.6102 Jul 23, 2015 1 1000.00 93.4728 93.4728 93.4728 93.4728 8.6400 Total 12 12250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com